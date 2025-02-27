How to get Monster Fluid in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Fluids are one of the many different resources you can find in Monster Hunter Wilds that you can use when crafting various weapons and armor, but despite its simple name, finding one can be pretty challenging for both new and seasoned hunters alike.

Monster Fluid is only required for a handful of items and crafting, but finding it is always challenging. So, let’s point you in the right direction.

Early-game Monster Fluid locations in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are two monsters you can find early on that have a chance to drop Monster Fluid in Monster Hunter Wilds, with Bulaqchi being the easiest one to find. Each time you kill a Bulaqchi, there is a 30 percent chance that it’ll drop Monster Fluid, with the other 70 percent including items like Bulaqchi Shell, Mystery Bone, and Honey.

Bulaqchi spawns right outside your Base Camp in Area 1 in the Plains area. They are commonly seen in groups of three to four in the forest. You can even see them on the map as small purple dots so you can find their exact location to remove all randomness to the hunt. As Monster Fluid drops from them so rarely, you might need to kill a handful before getting as many as you need.

Alternatively, you can find Vespoids, which commonly appear in the Forest area shortly after you leave the plains. There are a bunch of them, and the odds of getting Monster Fluid are a lot less than Bulaqchi, but more of them spawn at a time around a wider area.

Monster Fluid gathering hotspot

When you make your way to Basin, the third area, Monster Fluid problems are a thing of the past thanks to the tiny spiders known as Nerscylla Hatchling, which gives a 100 percent Monster Fluid drop rate. Not only that, they also spawn by the dozen, letting you hoover up tons of Monster Fluid at a time. You’ll come across them the first time you face off against the Nerscylla spider-like monster fight and can find them anytime you want in Basin.

If you want to find them without taking on the boss, you can head to the bottom later of Basin and towards Area 15, where there are a bunch of spiderweb areas. You’re looking for a spherical nest where many tiny hatchlings will roam around in packs. Like in the Plains, you can use your map to zoom in and spot the small monsters as purple dots so you can go to the exact area they are nesting in.

The best way to kill the whole nest is to use a large weapon like a Long Sword and swing it around to kill everything in one go. If they overwhelm you, you won’t be able to pick up the Monster Fluid drops, and you might die if you aren’t careful, so it’s best to clear them all out. I end up getting around 20 to 30 Monster Fluid each time I make the runs, and I haven’t had to go hunting for the item since.

