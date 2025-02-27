How to catch a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds has three endemic-themed achievements that’ll have you scouring the world trying to find these hidden rare creatures. One of them, a specific creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin, is by far the hardest to find.

This creature can spawn in any of the biomes, but we’ve found two particular places where we had the most luck when trying to find it. Both locations are easy to get to, though you can also find it in places like Basin, Plains, and other locales if you know where to look. This creature appears to have one major spawn location per map.

A Prize Held High hidden achievement, explained

Hidden in plain sight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the A Prize Held High hidden achievement, you need to catch a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin, otherwise known as a Curioshell Crab.

How to find a Curioshell Crab in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are two areas in Monster Hunter Wilds where I have consistently found the Curioshell Crab spawning, so to find one, we’d advise you to cycle between both these locations and follow these steps to maximize your chance of coming across one.

That pesky crab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The crab will quickly run away if it hears you approaching, so when going towards the two places mentioned below, make sure to dismount your Seikret and walk in these areas. There have been a few times we barely missed out on the grab because it ran away quickly while we were on the birds, and due to its small size, it can also be hard to see at times.

Make sure you have your Capture Net equipped as well. The last thing you want to do is approach it and Flashbang it instead and miss out on it entirely.

All Curioshell Crab locations

The first location where you can catch the crab can be found in the Forest biome in Area 8. There’s a cave hidden behind a waterfall that you can drop a Camp at. We had a Camp here for the longest time, but for whatever reason, the crab wouldn’t spawn on the ledge to the side where you can fish. After removing the Camp, the Curioshell Crab spawned fairly frequently in this location, but there was no guarantee.

Location 1: Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Keep your eyes locked on the ridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Others who have the Camp setup claimed they had no problem finding the crab when spawning in, but we only saw it when we got rid of our camp. Regardless, try both methods and hopefully, you’ll be netting the creature quicker than we did.

For the secondary location, head towards Area 18, beside Area 17, in the Cliffs area. There’s a small cut-off section where a crab can usually be found hidden in the darkness. Again, the creature is small but gives off a gold gleam, so be prepared to act fast. Next to Area 18 is a drop to a cutoff area. You can place a Camp to make going between the two regions easier.

Location 2: Cliffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports The crab will show up eventually. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can climb up the vines and then jump off the Seikret, see if the crab is there, and if not go back to the Forest area to reset both biomes. The crab will show up eventually, so long as you go back and forth, but keep your eyes open at all times. We found three crabs in 20 minutes while doing this method consistently.

Catching these crabs is also a great way to grind Wyvern Coins, as each capture gives you one, which you can then trade for other items with NPCs and grind up Guild Points.

