How to capture a Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds

One of the final Endemic Life side quests you come across in Monster Hunter Wilds might be one of the most annoying we have come across so far, with the game asking you to search for an illusive Gillopod, a rare variant of the Pillopod, which is an already hard to find creature considering its small size and camouflage abilities.

Recommended Videos

We spent several hours going back and forth in multiple areas trying to find one, unaware that it was hiding under our noses the entire time. It’s arguably the hardest to find as it doesn’t move or float like other Endemic Life, so you can run around for ages and not know what it is or looks like until your fellow Hunters point it out to you.

So, let’s help you catch one to get back into actual monster hunting.

Where to find a Gillopod in Monster Hunter Wilds

Dareel’s Special Research Report side quest

A Gillopop is larger and blue than a Pillopod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gillopod can be found only in the Ruins of Wyveria and can be a bit of a grind in Monster Hunter Wilds. You need to find one as part of Dareel’s Special Research Report, and it is the last but one endemic life side quest you need to complete from the Plains area.

You can only find Pillopods on certain walls. They are also camouflaged into the walls, so it’s hard to find them unless you know what to look for. A Gillopod is a rarer version of Pillopods. It is larger and has a blue color to its small purple/grey counterpart.

Head towards Area 2 and find the camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Considering Gillopod’s scarce rarity, there is a method you can use to make finding one easier. In the Ruins of Wyveria, head towards Area 2 and find the hidden camp in some rocks near a ravine. Create the camp, and as you exit it, there will be a large grey wall in front of your eyes.

The wall outside Area 2’s camp usually has around four to five Pillopods spawning on it at a time. The Gillopod also has a chance to appear here. While it might be timely, the quickest method to trying to get the Gillopod is to spawn into the Area 2 camp, check the wall for any large blue Gillopod that stands out from the usual Pillopods, then leave the area and spawn back in, repeating the process until one shows up.

What everyone is looking for. Screenshot via LordViettner

There are other areas in the Ruins of Wyveria where Pillopods and Gillopods could spawn. Still, this method is the most time-saving as you can load in and out of the area and see if the Gillopod is there. If it isn’t, you can keep repeating the process until one shows up. If you don’t leave the area altogether, the area won’t reset its Endemic life, so the only thing that’ll slow you down is how fast it takes to load a region.

Sometimes, especially on PC, it can take some time for all the Endemic Life to spawn in, so don’t rush out of the Area 2 camp immediately. Give the game a few minutes to load everything, check, and then leave. Otherwise, you might leave only to see the Gillopop spawn in the background as we did and not be able to cancel out of the leaving animation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy