A new Monster Hunter game doesn’t come around very often, especially in mainline series entries that don’t include spinoffs like Monster Hunter Stories or Monster Hunter Rise.
Monster Hunter Wilds is the successor to Monster Hunter World, the legendary title in the series initially launched in 2018. Wilds builds on the formula of World by improving upon it in multiple ways, including its graphical fidelity.
MH Wilds is a gorgeous game, especially on high-end new PCs or consoles like the PS5 Pro, and it uses the RE Engine made famous by games like Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake. But if you’re not up to date on the best in tech, you may have some issues with running the game to the best of its ability.
Thankfully, you can tweak a full suite of graphics options to get the game looking and performing as well as possible. We’ve been playing the game for a few weeks ahead of launch now, and we have some tips on settings that will help to make your game really shine.
Here’s our pick for the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds.
Best PC graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds
|Settings option
|Best choice
|Graphics Settings
|Custom
|Cutscene Graphics
|Do Not Adjust Separately
|Upscaling (Super-Resolution Imaging)
|NVIDIA DLSS (GPU-dependent)
|Upscaling Mode
|Performance
|Upscaling Sharpness
|0.50
|Anti-Aliasing
|TAA
|Render Scaling
|100
|Ray Tracing
|Off
|Texture Quality
|Medium
|Texture Filtering Quality
|Medium (ANISO x4)
|Mesh Quality
|High
|Fur Quality
|Low
|Sky/Cloud Quality
|Low
|Grass/Tree Quality
|Medium
|Grass/Tree Sway
|Enable
|Wind Simulation Quality
|High
|Surface Quality
|High
|Sand/Snow Quality
|High
|Water Effects
|Enable
|Render Distance
|Highest
|Shadow Quality
|Medium
|Distant Shadow Quality
|Low
|Shadow Distance
|Near
|Ambient Light Quality
|Low
|Contact Shadows
|Enable
|Ambient Occlusion
|Medium
|Bloom
|Low
|Motion Blur
|Off
|Vignette Effect
|Off
|Screen Space Reflection
|On
|SSSS Scattering
|On
|Depth of Field
|On
|Volumetric Fog
|Low
|Variable Rate Shading
|Performance
Like any PC game, customizing graphics settings in MH Wilds is all about striking a balance between high performance and good-looking visuals. It mostly depends on what you prefer, as some people can deal with a worse-looking game so long as it runs smoothly, while others will sacrifice a high frame rate for better resolution.
If you are still having issues with the game’s visuals, including framerate or just getting it to run in general, here are the resource hog categories in graphics settings to turn down first:
- Texture Quality
- Mesh Quality
- Sky/Cloud Quality
- Shadow Quality
- Ambient Light Quality
- Ambient Occlusion
All of these settings are the ones that pay a big amount on your GPU and VRAM. If you continue to have issues, it may be worth picking up a new GPU, potentially picking up the game on console, or just living with very low graphics settings.
Another setting to mess with is Variable Rate Shading, which has multiple options between Quality and Performance. Swap back and forth between the multiple choices while testing out your game to find the sweet spot you desire.
We think that the settings we’ve listed above are a good baseline to start. Feel free to tweak them as you see fit after playing a few hunts, and get creative with your choices to see if you can find the best possible settings for you and your gaming PC setup.
Published: Feb 27, 2025 06:35 am