A new Monster Hunter game doesn’t come around very often, especially in mainline series entries that don’t include spinoffs like Monster Hunter Stories or Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the successor to Monster Hunter World, the legendary title in the series initially launched in 2018. Wilds builds on the formula of World by improving upon it in multiple ways, including its graphical fidelity.

MH Wilds is a gorgeous game, especially on high-end new PCs or consoles like the PS5 Pro, and it uses the RE Engine made famous by games like Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake. But if you’re not up to date on the best in tech, you may have some issues with running the game to the best of its ability.

Thankfully, you can tweak a full suite of graphics options to get the game looking and performing as well as possible. We’ve been playing the game for a few weeks ahead of launch now, and we have some tips on settings that will help to make your game really shine.

Here’s our pick for the best graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Best PC graphics settings for Monster Hunter Wilds

Settings option Best choice Graphics Settings Custom Cutscene Graphics Do Not Adjust Separately Upscaling (Super-Resolution Imaging) NVIDIA DLSS (GPU-dependent) Upscaling Mode Performance Upscaling Sharpness 0.50 Anti-Aliasing TAA Render Scaling 100 Ray Tracing Off Texture Quality Medium Texture Filtering Quality Medium (ANISO x4) Mesh Quality High Fur Quality Low Sky/Cloud Quality Low Grass/Tree Quality Medium Grass/Tree Sway Enable Wind Simulation Quality High Surface Quality High Sand/Snow Quality High Water Effects Enable Render Distance Highest Shadow Quality Medium Distant Shadow Quality Low Shadow Distance Near Ambient Light Quality Low Contact Shadows Enable Ambient Occlusion Medium Bloom Low Motion Blur Off Vignette Effect Off Screen Space Reflection On SSSS Scattering On Depth of Field On Volumetric Fog Low Variable Rate Shading Performance

Like any PC game, customizing graphics settings in MH Wilds is all about striking a balance between high performance and good-looking visuals. It mostly depends on what you prefer, as some people can deal with a worse-looking game so long as it runs smoothly, while others will sacrifice a high frame rate for better resolution.

If you are still having issues with the game’s visuals, including framerate or just getting it to run in general, here are the resource hog categories in graphics settings to turn down first:

Texture Quality

Mesh Quality

Sky/Cloud Quality

Shadow Quality

Ambient Light Quality

Ambient Occlusion

All of these settings are the ones that pay a big amount on your GPU and VRAM. If you continue to have issues, it may be worth picking up a new GPU, potentially picking up the game on console, or just living with very low graphics settings.

Another setting to mess with is Variable Rate Shading, which has multiple options between Quality and Performance. Swap back and forth between the multiple choices while testing out your game to find the sweet spot you desire.

We think that the settings we’ve listed above are a good baseline to start. Feel free to tweak them as you see fit after playing a few hunts, and get creative with your choices to see if you can find the best possible settings for you and your gaming PC setup.

