Aqua Sac, Flame Sac location in Monster Hunter Wilds

You’ll need to hunt down plenty of Equipment Materials like Aqua Sac and Flame Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds. They are introduced to you with little explanation on how to keep a steady supply of them in your inventory. Here’s where you can find them and what they do.

How to get Aqua Sac in MH Wilds

You can set a waypoint to the Balahara for easy tracking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aqua Sac is a material farmed from monsters related to the water element. Still, like most things in Monster Hunter Wilds, you can optimize your experience by hunting down the most efficient monster. You can earn Target Rewards, such as an Aqua Sac, when you claim your loot. The Aqua Sacs can be farmed from Balahara, a large monster you’ll see roaming on your map in the Windward Plains.

After you’ve completed the first few missions in the game, you can head out into the open world to hunt the Balahara, and you don’t need to join or activate a quest or mission to do so. You can set a waypoint and ride your Sekriet directly to it. The Balahara is usually found burrowing in the sand.

It’s important to note that you might have to hunt the monster more than once because the drop rate for Aqua Sacs is 18%. Alternatively, Aqua Sacs will drop from the Uth Duna with only a 16% drop rate. If you choose to sell the Sac, you’ll get 480z in return.

Aqua Sac crafting recipes

The best use for the Aqua Sac is at the forging station. Find all Aqua Sac items below.

Guild Knight Sabers I 2 Aqua Sac

Balahara Horn I 1 Aqua Sac

Balahara Glaive I 1 Aqua Sac

Balahara Blade I 1 Aqua Sac

Balahara Lance I 1 Aqua Sac

Balahara Hammer I 1 Aqua Sac

Balahara Vambraces I 1 Aqua Sac



How to get Flame Sac in MH Wilds

Flame Sac, much like Aqua Sac, is a reward for hunting down monsters related to the item’s element. It can be used to craft upgrades and new armor or weapons. The best way to get Flame Sacs is by hunting down Guardian Rathalos in the Ruins of Wyveria, with a 20% drop rate. You’ll find this monster in the Ruins of Wyveria during the Ashen King quest or the optional His Eternal Reign quest.

Unlike the Balahara, this fight can be quite difficult. So, make sure to approach the monster with some flash pods ready. Additionally, you’ll want to aim for the monster’s weak areas—the wings and tail. You can do this by utilizing the focus mode, which greatly helps you target weakened areas repeatedly. If you choose to sell the Flame Sac, it goes for 840z.

Flame Sac crafting recipes

You’ll have some powerful crafting recipes with the Flame Sacs. Find all Flame Sac items below.

Albirath Bow I 1 Flame Sac

Albirath Blade I 1 Flame Sac

Albirath Wing I 1 Flame Sac

Albirath Bludgeon I 1 Flame Sac

Albirath Tail I 1 Flame Sac

Albirath Edge I 1 Flame Sac

Twin Albiraths I 1 Flame Sac

Albirath Flamesplitter I 1 Flame Sac

Albirath Feroce I 1 Flame Sac

Albirath Rook I 1 Flame Sac

Wyvern Blade Ash I 1 Flame Sac

Guardian Rathmaul I 1 Flame Sac

G. Rathling Gun I 1 Flame Sac



