All Monster Hunter Wilds voice actors

Monster Hunter Wilds features one of the best narratives in the series. It also has an impeccable cast of characters, voiced by both new actors and some of the best veterans in the industry.

Here are all the voice actors of the main cast of Monster Hunter Wilds and some of the games and media they’ve voiced in.

All voice actors in Monster Hunter Wilds

Alma

English voice actor: Anjali Kunapaneni (Feri Al-Fayed, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II)

Anjali Kunapaneni (Feri Al-Fayed, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II) Japanese voice actor: Sara Matsumoto (Rody Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes)

Alma is one of the first characters you are introduced to and is an integral part of the game’s main story. She is part of the Hunter’s unit, has an encyclopedic knowledge of monster species, plant life, and more, and serves as your operator.

Aida

English voice actor: Anairis Quinones (Hinna, Visions of Mana)

Anairis Quinones (Hinna, Visions of Mana) Japanese voice actor: Momoko Taneichi (Gwess, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)

Aida is an NPC item trader and one of the many chiefs found in Azuz the Everforge. She helps hunters with several issues and provides critical hunting and restorative items.

Gemma

English voice actor: Kristen McGuire (Maddelena, Strinova)

Kristen McGuire (Maddelena, Strinova) Japanese voice actor: Nanako Mori (Mary Jane, Spider-Man 2)

Another one of the first characters you are introduced to. Like Aida and Alma, Gemma is an irreplaceable member of your squad. She helps you with your armor and weapon needs, helps with critical upgrades and crafting materials, and much more.

Nata

English voice actor: Amber May (Regina, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Amber May (Regina, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) Japanese voice actor: Aino Shimada (Takeko Nishino, Classroom of the Elite)

Nata is the mysterious young boy who joins your squad at the start of the game. He is a member of the Keepers, a clan that lives in the Forbidden Lands. He helps out during the main story’s events and often drives the narrative forward.

Fabius

English voice actor: Patrick Seitz (Dogi, in Ys X: Nordics)

Patrick Seitz (Dogi, in Ys X: Nordics) Japanese voice actor: Hiroki Yasumoto (Guile, Street Fighter 6)

Fabius is the grizzled old leader of the Hunter’s Guild who sends you on your journey in Monster Hunter Wilds. He asks you to help Nata and sends you to the Forbidden Wilds at the start of the game.

Olivia

English voice actor: Alicyn Packard (Wilihema Ambrose, The Outer Worlds)

Alicyn Packard (Wilihema Ambrose, The Outer Worlds) Japanese voice actor: Sayaka Kinoshita (Chloe, Foamstars)

Olivia is a strong and renowned member of the Hunter’s Guild who wields a giant hammer and accompanies you on your quest in the Forbidden Lands. She can assist Hunters as a second Hunter during hunts and expeditions.

Athos

English voice actor: Casey Mongillo (Protagonist, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance)

Casey Mongillo (Protagonist, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance) Japanese voice actor: Mitsuki Saiga (Marisa, in Street Fighter 6)

Athos is Olivia’s elite long-haired Palico. It has a scar on its right eye and is a very recognizable Palico that helps Olivia with her hunts.

Nona

English voice actor: Maya Aoki Tuttle (Noah Rich, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii)

Maya Aoki Tuttle (Noah Rich, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii) Japanese voice actor: Miu Miyake (Tatekita Student, Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night)

Nona is a little girl you meet early on in the game’s story and save from a monster in the Forbidden Lands. She is a member of the clan that resides in the Kunafa Windsong Village in the Windward Plains.

Roqul

English voice actor: Mark Whitten (Zhang Liao, Dynasty Warriors: Origins)

Mark Whitten (Zhang Liao, Dynasty Warriors: Origins) Japanese voice actor: Seiyu Fujiwara (Militech Soldier, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners)

Roqul operates the Smelting Foundry and helps out at the Everforge. You rescue Roqul at the start of the game, and after doing so, he assists you with smelting materials at the Everforge.

Werner

English voice actor: Edward Bosco (Ed, Street Fighter 6)

Edward Bosco (Ed, Street Fighter 6) Japanese voice actor: Eiji Hanawa (Jiren, Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO)

Werner is an engineer, and Simithy, whom you meet in Monster Hunter Wilds, works under the Astrum Unit. He is both forgetful and inquisitive and asks you several questions whenever you interact with him. He provides and maintains gear and equipment to the Astrum Unit for characters like Olivia and Athos.

Erik

English voice actor: Casey Mongillo (Keavy Andreas, Starfield)

Casey Mongillo (Keavy Andreas, Starfield) Japanese voice actor: Mitsuki Saiga (Tsukasa, .hack//SIGN)

Like Alma, Erik is a Handler and biologist but works under the Astrum Unit, helping hunters like Olivia.

