All Chapters and Assignments in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the biggest games in the series, with a host of different Chapters to slug through during its 20-plus hour campaign, and that doesn’t even include every side quest and more.

The main story quests, known as Assignments, are split into multiple Chapters, with the end goal being to unlock new monsters to fight against. You’d miss out on a lot of content by rushing through the story with under 30 monsters to combat.

If you want to see what is available, what is coming up, or what Hunter Rank you need to be at to unlock later missions, here is a complete list of all the primary Assignments on offer and what you’ll come up against.

All Main Story Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

The main missions in Monster Hunter Wilds are split into different Chapters, each divided into Low Rank (Assignment Level 1-3) and High Rank (Assignment Level 4-7), with varying end-game boss fights to contend with. While many story-related cutscenes and other things go on in these quests, we will instead focus on what monsters you’ll come across during each one and what Hunter Rank you unlock them in order.

If you get a mission that requires you to slay a monster, you must kill it. If you get a mission that asks you to hunt a monster, you can either slay or capture it; the final option, Repel, asks you to survive and deal enough damage that the quest ends.

Chapter 1 – 1: Desert Trotters

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Slimy Situation Slay the Chatacabra 1 HR 1 Chatacabra Plains, Daytime (Fallow) 3,960 Zenny

Chapter 1 – 2: Village of the Whispering Winds

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Hot on Their Tails Hunt the Quematrice 1 HR 1 Quematrice Plains, Daytime (Fallow) 3,960 Zenny

Chapter 1 – 3: Forest Findings

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward A Stage of Rose and Thorn Hunt the Lala Barina 1 HR 2 Lala Barina Forest, Daytime (Fallow) 3,960 Zenny Drive Off the Congalala! Hunt the Congalala 1 HR 2 Congalala Forest, Daytime (Fallow) 4,320 Zenny

Chapter 1 – 4: A Hunter’s Pride

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Balahara of the Sandsea Hunt the Balahara 1 HR 2 Balahara Plains, Daytime (Fallow) 4,320 Zenny Pinnacle of the Pack Hunt the Alpha Doshaguma 1 HR 2 Alpha Doshaguma Plains, Daytime (Sandtide) 5,760 Zenny

Chapter 1 – 5: Beyond the Deluge

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward A Feast in the Deep Repel the Uth Duna 2 HR 3 Uth Duna Forest, Daytime (Downpour) 8,280 Zenny

Chapter 2 – 1: Toward Prevent Fields

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward A Fuse Ignited Hunt the Rompololo 2 HR 3 Rompopolo Basin, Daytime (Fallow) 5,760 Zenny

Chapter 2 – 2: The Eye of the Storm

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward A Merciless Glare Slay the Rey Dau 2 HR 3 Rey Dau Plains, Daytime (Sandtide) 8,280 Zenny

Chapter 2 – 3: Hopes of Home

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward The Quiet, Cunning Assassin Hunt the Nerscylla 2 HR 4 Nerscylla Cliffs, Daytime (Frostwinds) 6,120 Zenny Fight or Flight Hunt the Hirabami 2 HR 4 Hirabami Cliffs, Morning (Frostwinds) 6,480 Zenny

Chapter 2 – 4: Long-forgotten Flame

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Ajarakan Ablaze Hunt the Ajarakan 2 HR 4 Ajarakan Basin, Daytime (Firespring) 6,480 Zenny The Black Flame Quietly Manifests Hunt the Nu Udra 3 HR 4 Nu Udra Basin, Daytime (Firespring) 9,000 Zenny

Chapter 3 – 1: The Faithful Keepers

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward An Ominous Encounter Slay the Guardian Doshaguma 3 HR 5 Guardian Doshaguma Wyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Stirring) 7,920 Zenny The Ashen King Slay the Guardian Rathalos 3 HR 5 Guardian Rathalos Wyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Stirring) 7,560 Zenny Repel the Guardian Arkveld Repel the Guardian Arkveld 3 HR 5 Guardian Arkveld Wyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Stirring) 9,720 Zenny

Chapter 3 – 2: Nothing Frozen, Nothing Gained

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward The Rimechain Trial Repel the Jin Dahaad 3 HR 5 Jin Dahaad Rimechain Peak, Daytime 9,720 Zenny

Chapter 3 – 3: Full Circle

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Watcher of the Ancient Capital Slay the Guardian Ebony Odogaron 3 HR 6 Guardian Ebony Odogaron Wyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Stirring) Zenny A Hunter in the Void Hunt the Xu Wu 3 HR 6 Xu Wu Wyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Stirring) 8,640 Zenny

Chapter 3 – 4: Broken Chains

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward The Pale Dream of a Lone Shadow Slay the Guardian Arkveld 3 HR 6 Guardian Arkveld Wyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Wakening) 9.720 Zenny

Chapter 3 – 5: Monster Hunter

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Guardian Zoh Shia Slay the Zoh Shia 3 HR 7 Zoh Shia Dragontorch Shrine, Late Night 10,080 Zenny

Chapter 4 – 1: New Ecosystems

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Lured by Abundance Capture the Yian Kut-ku 4 HR 8 or higher Yian Kut-Ku Forest, Daytime (Plenty) 12,960 Zenny

Chapter 4 – 2: Lurking Shadows

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Investigating the Frenzied Shadow Hunt the Frenzied Nerscylla 4 HR 15 or higher Frenzied Nercylla Wounded Hollow (Evening) 18.000 Zenny

Chapter 4 – 3: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Thundering Flower Hunt all target monsters 5 HR 20 or higher Tempered Lala Barina, Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Wyveria, Evening (Wyvern’s Stirring) 35,640 Zenny

Chapter 5 – 1: Storm-cold Vortex

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Frozen Lord on the Precipiece Slay the Jin Dahaad 6 HR 30 or higher Jin Dahhad Rimechain Peak, Daytime 21.960 Zenny

Chapter 5 – 2: A World Turned Upside Down

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Roaring Rey Dau Slay the Rey Dau 6 HR 30 or higher Rey Dau Plains, Daytime (Sandtide) 20,520 Zenny Tide Overtaking Timber Slay the Uth Duna 6 HR 30 or higher Uth Duna Forest, Daytime (Downpour) 20,160 Zenny Scorching the Dearth Once More Slay the Nu Udra0 6 HR 30 or higher Nu Udra Basin, Daytime (Firespring) 20,160 Zenny Shroded in Black Slay all target monsters 6 HR 30 or higher Gore Magala, Frenzied Blangonga Cliffs, Daytime (Frostwinds) 45,720 Zenny

Chapter 5 – 3: A Break in the Clouds

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward None Investigate the regions and raise your HR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chapter 6 – 1: What Lies Ahead

Quest Name Objective Assignment Level HR Level Conditions Monster Target Area Reward Awakening From a Dream Slay the Arkveld 7 HR 40 or higher Arkveld Plains, Daytime (Sandtide) 22.320 Zenny

