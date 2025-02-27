Forgot password
An image from Monster Hunter Wilds of two characters riding on their mounts.
Image via Capcom
Category:
Monster Hunter

All Chapters and Assignments in Monster Hunter Wilds

Prepare to take on this massive hunting challenge.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 06:07 am

Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the biggest games in the series, with a host of different Chapters to slug through during its 20-plus hour campaign, and that doesn’t even include every side quest and more.

The main story quests, known as Assignments, are split into multiple Chapters, with the end goal being to unlock new monsters to fight against. You’d miss out on a lot of content by rushing through the story with under 30 monsters to combat.

If you want to see what is available, what is coming up, or what Hunter Rank you need to be at to unlock later missions, here is a complete list of all the primary Assignments on offer and what you’ll come up against.

Table of contents

All Main Story Quests in Monster Hunter Wilds

a look at all thos eearly game assignments
Time for the grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main missions in Monster Hunter Wilds are split into different Chapters, each divided into Low Rank (Assignment Level 1-3) and High Rank (Assignment Level 4-7), with varying end-game boss fights to contend with. While many story-related cutscenes and other things go on in these quests, we will instead focus on what monsters you’ll come across during each one and what Hunter Rank you unlock them in order.

If you get a mission that requires you to slay a monster, you must kill it. If you get a mission that asks you to hunt a monster, you can either slay or capture it; the final option, Repel, asks you to survive and deal enough damage that the quest ends.

Chapter 1 – 1: Desert Trotters

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Slimy SituationSlay the Chatacabra1HR 1ChatacabraPlains, Daytime (Fallow)3,960 Zenny

Chapter 1 – 2: Village of the Whispering Winds

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Hot on Their TailsHunt the Quematrice1HR 1QuematricePlains, Daytime (Fallow)3,960 Zenny

Chapter 1 – 3: Forest Findings

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
A Stage of Rose and ThornHunt the Lala Barina1HR 2Lala BarinaForest, Daytime (Fallow)3,960 Zenny
Drive Off the Congalala!Hunt the Congalala1HR 2CongalalaForest, Daytime (Fallow)4,320 Zenny

Chapter 1 – 4: A Hunter’s Pride

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Balahara of the SandseaHunt the Balahara1HR 2BalaharaPlains, Daytime (Fallow)4,320 Zenny
Pinnacle of the PackHunt the Alpha Doshaguma1HR 2Alpha DoshagumaPlains, Daytime (Sandtide)5,760 Zenny

Chapter 1 – 5: Beyond the Deluge

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
A Feast in the DeepRepel the Uth Duna2HR 3Uth DunaForest, Daytime (Downpour)8,280 Zenny

Chapter 2 – 1: Toward Prevent Fields

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
A Fuse IgnitedHunt the Rompololo2HR 3RompopoloBasin, Daytime (Fallow)5,760 Zenny

Chapter 2 – 2: The Eye of the Storm

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
A Merciless GlareSlay the Rey Dau2HR 3Rey DauPlains, Daytime (Sandtide)8,280 Zenny

Chapter 2 – 3: Hopes of Home

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
The Quiet, Cunning AssassinHunt the Nerscylla2HR 4NerscyllaCliffs, Daytime (Frostwinds)6,120 Zenny
Fight or FlightHunt the Hirabami2HR 4HirabamiCliffs, Morning (Frostwinds)6,480 Zenny

Chapter 2 – 4: Long-forgotten Flame

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Ajarakan AblazeHunt the Ajarakan2HR 4AjarakanBasin, Daytime (Firespring)6,480 Zenny
The Black Flame Quietly ManifestsHunt the Nu Udra3HR 4Nu UdraBasin, Daytime (Firespring)9,000 Zenny

Chapter 3 – 1: The Faithful Keepers

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
An Ominous EncounterSlay the Guardian Doshaguma3HR 5Guardian DoshagumaWyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Stirring)7,920 Zenny
The Ashen KingSlay the Guardian Rathalos3HR 5Guardian RathalosWyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Stirring)7,560 Zenny
Repel the Guardian ArkveldRepel the Guardian Arkveld3HR 5Guardian ArkveldWyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Stirring)9,720 Zenny

Chapter 3 – 2: Nothing Frozen, Nothing Gained

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
The Rimechain TrialRepel the Jin Dahaad3HR 5Jin DahaadRimechain Peak, Daytime9,720 Zenny

Chapter 3 – 3: Full Circle

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Watcher of the Ancient CapitalSlay the Guardian Ebony Odogaron3HR 6Guardian Ebony OdogaronWyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Stirring) Zenny
A Hunter in the VoidHunt the Xu Wu3HR 6Xu WuWyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Stirring)8,640 Zenny

Chapter 3 – 4: Broken Chains

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
The Pale Dream of a Lone ShadowSlay the Guardian Arkveld3HR 6Guardian ArkveldWyveria, Daytime (Wyvern’s Wakening)9.720 Zenny

Chapter 3 – 5: Monster Hunter

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Guardian Zoh ShiaSlay the Zoh Shia3HR 7Zoh ShiaDragontorch Shrine, Late Night10,080 Zenny

Chapter 4 – 1: New Ecosystems

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Lured by AbundanceCapture the Yian Kut-ku4HR 8 or higherYian Kut-KuForest, Daytime (Plenty)12,960 Zenny

Chapter 4 – 2: Lurking Shadows

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Investigating the Frenzied ShadowHunt the Frenzied Nerscylla4HR 15 or higherFrenzied NercyllaWounded Hollow (Evening)18.000 Zenny

Chapter 4 – 3: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Thundering FlowerHunt all target monsters5HR 20 or higherTempered Lala Barina, Guardian Fulgur AnjanathWyveria, Evening (Wyvern’s Stirring)35,640 Zenny

Chapter 5 – 1: Storm-cold Vortex

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Frozen Lord on the PrecipieceSlay the Jin Dahaad6HR 30 or higherJin DahhadRimechain Peak, Daytime21.960 Zenny

Chapter 5 – 2: A World Turned Upside Down

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Roaring Rey DauSlay the Rey Dau6HR 30 or higherRey DauPlains, Daytime (Sandtide)20,520 Zenny
Tide Overtaking TimberSlay the Uth Duna6HR 30 or higherUth DunaForest, Daytime (Downpour)20,160 Zenny
Scorching the Dearth Once MoreSlay the Nu Udra06HR 30 or higherNu UdraBasin, Daytime (Firespring)20,160 Zenny
Shroded in BlackSlay all target monsters6HR 30 or higherGore Magala, Frenzied BlangongaCliffs, Daytime (Frostwinds)45,720 Zenny

Chapter 5 – 3: A Break in the Clouds

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
NoneInvestigate the regions and raise your HRN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

Chapter 6 – 1: What Lies Ahead

Quest NameObjectiveAssignment LevelHR Level ConditionsMonster TargetAreaReward
Awakening From a DreamSlay the Arkveld7HR 40 or higherArkveldPlains, Daytime (Sandtide)22.320 Zenny

