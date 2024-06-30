Image Credit: Bethesda
Monopoly GO token coins with Dice and cash
Image via Scopely
Monopoly Go

New Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards (June 30 to July 1)

Earn more Peg-E tokens.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 30, 2024 12:25 pm

A new version of Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards dropped on June 30, featuring a repeat of rewards from the previous Culinary Stars tournament. Despite the rewards nearly being the same, we as players can still take advantage of them to earn bonus rewards through the Peg-E Prize Drop main event. Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your Dice rolls for the Monopoly GO event. \

Full list of Monopoly GO Slice and Dice milestones and rewards

Slice and Dice milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesSlice and Dice rewards
One5035 Dice rolls
Two40Green Sticker pack
Three80Five Peg-E tokens
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five14010 Peg-E tokens
Six150100 Dice rolls
Seven13010 Peg-E tokens
Eight160Orange Sticker pack
Nine180150 Peg-E tokens
1020018 Peg-E tokens
11250Pink Sticker pack
12225175 Dice rolls
1327520 Peg-E tokens
14300Blue Sticker packs
15400275 Dice rolls
16375Cash
1742525 Peg-E tokens
18500Cash
19600400 Dice rolls
20650Bank Heist for 25 minutes
21550Blue Sticker pack
2270040 Peg-E tokens
23800Cash
241,000675 Dice rolls
25900Cash
261,30070 Peg-E tokens
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Boost for 10 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice rolls

The main difference between Monopoly GO Slice and Dice and Culinary Stars was a slight increase in Peg-E tokens. You can earn a few more tokens from milestones three to 17, while milestones 22 and 236 remain the same.

Is Monopoly GO Slice and Dice worth playing?

Yes, the Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards are worth rolling Dice for, especially with the Peg-E Prize Drop running as a main event. For me, Peg-E tokens are bonus rewards: I don’t chase them unless there is a Wild Sticker, and there isn’t this time around. But I’ll gladly take them while completing Quick Wins and participating in other events like All You Can Win.

Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards

Mr. Monopoly looking at rewards in Monopoly GO
Don’t sleep on farming Stickers. Image via Scopely

Use Monopoly GO events like Bank Heist to your advantage. A scheduled Bank Heist will run during the evening hours of June 30, and another may show up on July 1. There’s also a Bank Heist in the Solo event through milestone 13 and one through milestone 20 within the Slice and Dice rewards.

Increase your Dice multiplier when taking advantage of special events like Bank Heist and High Roller. The High Roller flash event through milestone four will help you unlock milestone rewards quickly.

Watch the tournament leaderboard to ensure you finish in the top 10 at the very least. The higher you rank on a Monopoly GO leaderboard, the more rewards you earn.

Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
