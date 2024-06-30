New Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards (June 30 to July 1)

A new version of Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards dropped on June 30, featuring a repeat of rewards from the previous Culinary Stars tournament. Despite the rewards nearly being the same, we as players can still take advantage of them to earn bonus rewards through the Peg-E Prize Drop main event. Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your Dice rolls for the Monopoly GO event. \

Full list of Monopoly GO Slice and Dice milestones and rewards

Slice and Dice milestones Points to unlock milestones Slice and Dice rewards One 50 35 Dice rolls Two 40 Green Sticker pack Three 80 Five Peg-E tokens Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 140 10 Peg-E tokens Six 150 100 Dice rolls Seven 130 10 Peg-E tokens Eight 160 Orange Sticker pack Nine 180 150 Peg-E tokens 10 200 18 Peg-E tokens 11 250 Pink Sticker pack 12 225 175 Dice rolls 13 275 20 Peg-E tokens 14 300 Blue Sticker packs 15 400 275 Dice rolls 16 375 Cash 17 425 25 Peg-E tokens 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice rolls 20 650 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 21 550 Blue Sticker pack 22 700 40 Peg-E tokens 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 675 Dice rolls 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 70 Peg-E tokens 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice rolls

The main difference between Monopoly GO Slice and Dice and Culinary Stars was a slight increase in Peg-E tokens. You can earn a few more tokens from milestones three to 17, while milestones 22 and 236 remain the same.

Is Monopoly GO Slice and Dice worth playing?

Yes, the Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards are worth rolling Dice for, especially with the Peg-E Prize Drop running as a main event. For me, Peg-E tokens are bonus rewards: I don’t chase them unless there is a Wild Sticker, and there isn’t this time around. But I’ll gladly take them while completing Quick Wins and participating in other events like All You Can Win.

Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards

Don’t sleep on farming Stickers. Image via Scopely

Use Monopoly GO events like Bank Heist to your advantage. A scheduled Bank Heist will run during the evening hours of June 30, and another may show up on July 1. There’s also a Bank Heist in the Solo event through milestone 13 and one through milestone 20 within the Slice and Dice rewards.

Increase your Dice multiplier when taking advantage of special events like Bank Heist and High Roller. The High Roller flash event through milestone four will help you unlock milestone rewards quickly.

Watch the tournament leaderboard to ensure you finish in the top 10 at the very least. The higher you rank on a Monopoly GO leaderboard, the more rewards you earn.

