New Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards (June 30 to July 1)

A new version of Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards dropped on June 30, featuring a repeat of rewards from the previous Culinary Stars tournament. Despite the rewards nearly being the same, we as players can still take advantage of them to earn bonus rewards through the Peg-E Prize Drop main event. Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your Dice rolls for the Monopoly GO event. \
Full list of Monopoly GO Slice and Dice milestones and rewards
|Slice and Dice milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Slice and Dice rewards
|One
|50
|35 Dice rolls
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker pack
|Three
|80
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|140
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Six
|150
|100 Dice rolls
|Seven
|130
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|160
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|180
|150 Peg-E tokens
|10
|200
|18 Peg-E tokens
|
|11
|250
|Pink Sticker pack
|12
|225
|175 Dice rolls
|13
|275
|20 Peg-E tokens
|14
|300
|Blue Sticker packs
|15
|400
|275 Dice rolls
|16
|375
|Cash
|17
|425
|25 Peg-E tokens
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|650
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|
|21
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|700
|40 Peg-E tokens
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|675 Dice rolls
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|70 Peg-E tokens
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice rolls
The main difference between Monopoly GO Slice and Dice and Culinary Stars was a slight increase in Peg-E tokens. You can earn a few more tokens from milestones three to 17, while milestones 22 and 236 remain the same.
Is Monopoly GO Slice and Dice worth playing?
Yes, the Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards are worth rolling Dice for, especially with the Peg-E Prize Drop running as a main event. For me, Peg-E tokens are bonus rewards: I don’t chase them unless there is a Wild Sticker, and there isn’t this time around. But I’ll gladly take them while completing Quick Wins and participating in other events like All You Can Win.
Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Slice and Dice rewards
Use Monopoly GO events like Bank Heist to your advantage. A scheduled Bank Heist will run during the evening hours of June 30, and another may show up on July 1. There’s also a Bank Heist in the Solo event through milestone 13 and one through milestone 20 within the Slice and Dice rewards.
Increase your Dice multiplier when taking advantage of special events like Bank Heist and High Roller. The High Roller flash event through milestone four will help you unlock milestone rewards quickly.
Watch the tournament leaderboard to ensure you finish in the top 10 at the very least. The higher you rank on a Monopoly GO leaderboard, the more rewards you earn.