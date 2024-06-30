New Monopoly GO Peg-E rewards (June 29 to July 2)

The Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize drop has returned as a main event to round out June and kickstart July. There are 12 milestone rewards for the event across three “pages,” but no Wild Sticker.

Recommended Videos

Here is the full list of rewards and how you should play them during the Monopoly GO Peg-E event.

Full list of Monopoly Go Peg-E rewards and milestones

Save your Peg-E tokens until the last time you play. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Peg-E rewards are broken up into three pages, with points required to hit those rewards reduced at the start of each page. Scopely did not include a Wild Sticker as a Prize Drop Machine reward.

Page one Peg-E rewards

600 points to unlock cash.

1,350 points to unlock 100 Dice rolls.

2,500 points to unlock 200 Dice rolls.

4,000 points to unlock a Pink Sticker pack.

Page two Peg-E rewards

2,000 points to unlock 400 Dice rolls.

5,000 points to unlock a Blue Sticker pack.

11,500 points to unlock 1,000 Dice rolls.

16,000 points to unlock a Purple Sticker pack.

Page three Peg-E rewards

4,000 points to unlock 500 Dice rolls.

9,000 points to unlock 800 Dice rolls.

16,000 points to unlock a Purple Sticker pack.

24,000 points to unlock 1,500 Dice rolls.

Are the Monopoly GO Peg-E rewards worth chasing?

Unless you’re specifically trying to earn more five-star Purple Sticker packs to farm Stickers, the Peg-E main event is not worth chasing rewards for. But it is still worth playing.

How to get free Monopoly GO rewards from Peg-E Prize Drop

By playing as you normally do, while chasing rewards through Solo and Tournament events, you’ll naturally earn Peg-E tokens. Save all of them until the last time you play before the main event ends and then drop them at the highest possible multiplier.

By saving your Peg-E tokens throughout the main event, you’re increasing the odds of hitting bigger rewards from the Prize Drop. Every reward you earn from the Monopoly GO event is effectively free at that point.

I don’t recommend chasing Peg-E rewards, though, as you’ll end up spending more Dice than you can earn back. If a Wild Sticker was within the milestone rewards, that would be different, but no Wild Sticker was offered as a Monopoly GO Peg-E reward this time around.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy