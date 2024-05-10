Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Machine rewards, explained

Prize Machine events within Monopoly GO are a work in progress, having changed and grown over time. Here’s everything you need to know about Prize Machines and Peg-E tokens, so you can choose to spend your Dice wisely.

The Peg-E Prize Machine is a Monopoly GO main event game featuring Peg-E token coins that fall between pegs, can hit bumpers for rewards, points toward milestones, and more cash rewards. Much like the Plinko game from The Price is Right, the Prize Machine has high RNG and less strategy than main events like Treasure Hunts in Monopoly GO. Rewards can sometimes offer value through a Wild Sticker, for example. But not every Prize Machine event offers the same rewards.

What are the Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Machine rewards for May 9 to 12?

Reward pages advance through milestones unlocked from points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards for the May 9 to 12 Prize Machine are split into “five pages.” Points increase as milestones increase, making it difficult to complete every milestone. I recommend picking a milestone goal that is comfortable and won’t deplete a full inventory, as there isn’t a Monopoly GO Wild Sticker offered this time.

Page one Prize Machine rewards

200 points: 50 Dice

1,600 points: Yellow Sticker pack and cash

1,400 points: 100 Dice

Page two Prize Machine rewards

1,000 points: 100 Dice

2,100 points: Pink Sticker pack

3,400 points: 150 Dice

6,000 points: 300 Dice and Blue Sticker pack

Page three Prize Machine rewards

1,300 points: Cash

2,000 points: 175 Dice

4,300 points: Blue Sticker pack

8,000 points: 400 Dice

Page four Prize Machine rewards

2,000 points: 200 Dice

4,500 points: 450 Dice

11,000 points: 1,000 Dice and Purple Sticker pack

Page five Prize Machine rewards

16,000 points: 1,200 Dice

30,000 points: 2,500 Dice and Purple Sticker pack

How do Prize Machine rewards work in Monopoly GO?

Rewards from the Monopoly GO Prize Machine are offered in two different ways. Hitting a bumper with a 15x multiplier will clear a bumper reward, which is either 25 Dice, five Peg-E tokens, or cash. The maximum multiplier is 30x.

Every bumper cleared gets 50 points applied toward the milestone rewards, located at the bottom center of the Prize Machine. These milestones are the second type of reward, which can include hundreds of Dice, Sticker packs, and even an occasional Wild Sticker.

The final reward is cash, featured through slots at the bottom of the Monopoly GO Prize Machine. Every Peg-E token is worth four points, according to Scopely. But points applied to milestones may vary, depending on which slot the Peg-E token fell through. At time of writing, there isn’t a breakdown of these points from Scopely. The center slot, however, clearly offers bonus points toward Prize Machine rewards.

How many Monopoly GO Peg-E tokens are needed for Prize Machine May 9 to 12 rewards?

The average estimated number of Peg-E tokens to complete a Prize Machine event in Monopoly GO range from 800 to almost 2,000. Milestones and page numbers change from event to event, which prevents an accurate count. Most players, like myself, only attempt to unlock a Wild Sticker when there is one. The April Prize Machine Wild Sticker took me around 1,000 Peg-E tokens to unlock.

Maximize Prize Machine rewards by saving your Peg-E tokens throughout the first days of the event. Dropping token coins at a 30x multiplier is highly recommended, earning you the most rewards possible from each drop.

To use a 30x multiplier, you must have around 200 Peg-E tokens, which is why saving them to the end gets you the most Monopoly GO rewards.

