New Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards (June 29 to July 1)

Brand new Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards dropped on June 29, featuring Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop Machine, over 18,000 Dice, Bank Heist, and a Purple five-star Sicker pack. The event will last for three days, and we’ve got a guide to help you get the best All You Can Win rewards the event has to offer through its 43 milestones.

Full list of Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards and milestones

All You Can Win milestones Points to unlock milestones All You Can Win rewards One Five points Seven Peg-E tokens Two 10 30 Dice rolls Three 15 Cash Four 45 10 Peg-E tokens Five 20 Green Sticker pack Six 25 50 Dice rolls Seven 35 12 Peg-E tokens Eight 145 220 Dice rolls Nine 35 17 Peg-E tokens 10 40 Orange Sticker pack 11 45 20 Peg-E tokens 12 350 400 Dice rolls 13 45 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 14 60 35 Peg-E tokens 15 300 Orange Sticker pack 16 500 500 Dice rolls 17 70 40 Peg-E tokens 18 85 Pink Sticker pack 19 100 45 Peg-E tokens 20 1,100 1,000 Dice rolls 21 130 60 Peg-E tokens 22 110 Cash 23 150 Pink Sticker pack 24 350 500 Dice rolls 25 220 70 Peg-E tokens 26 280 Blue Sticker pack 27 1,800 1,500 Dice rolls 28 380 110 Peg-E tokens 29 450 Blue Sticker pack 30 650 700 Dice rolls 31 750 180 Peg-E tokens 32 1,900 1,800 Dice rolls 33 1,300 Purple Sticker pack 34 650 160 Peg-E tokens 35 1,200 Cash 36 2,700 2,100 Dice rolls 37 1,100 Blue Sticker pack 38 1,200 250 Peg-E tokens 39 2,200 Cash 40 3,500 2,800 Dice rolls 41 1,300 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 42 1,750 Blue Sticker pack 43 6,000 6,500 Dice rolls

Total Peg-E tokens included in the Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards are 1,016, with the final 250 unlocked through milestone 38. Scopely added extra Dice roll rewards in the Solo event and nine Sticker packs to help you farm Stickers.

What are the best Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards?

The best rewards from All You Can Win are the Peg-E tokens, Dice rolls, and Sticker packs. I like to think of Peg-E rewards as bonus rewards. The milestone points to unlock Peg-E tokens within the All You Can Win event are fair, and I’ll likely push to milestone 38 to get all of them.

To help you push through the higher milestone rewards in All You Can Win, Scopely added extra Dice rewards. Even if you’re not trying to earn Peg-E tokens, the Dice rolls will help you get to milestone 33 for that coveted five-star Purple Sticker pack.

Tips to maximize your Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards

You’re not winning any rewards without Dice, which is why I highly recommend taking advantage of daily special Monopoly GO events. These are updated daily and can provide the Dice rolls you need through events like High Roller, Builder’s Bash, Wheel Boost, and many others.

Four corners is one of the better Solo event objectives, allowing you to increase your Dice multiplier when you know the odds of landing on a corner Monopoly GO tile are higher. This is especially true if you are rolling consistently at a high multiplier and haven’t been put in jail after rounding the board a couple of times.

Use Peg-E Prize Drop rewards to help you unlock more Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards. And don’t stress about the higher milestone rewards, as you have three days to get the ones you want.

