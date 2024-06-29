New Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards (June 29 to July 1)

Brand new Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards dropped on June 29, featuring Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop Machine, over 18,000 Dice, Bank Heist, and a Purple five-star Sicker pack. The event will last for three days, and we’ve got a guide to help you get the best All You Can Win rewards the event has to offer through its 43 milestones.
Full list of Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards and milestones
|All You Can Win milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|All You Can Win rewards
|One
|Five points
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Two
|10
|30 Dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|45
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Five
|20
|Green Sticker pack
|Six
|25
|50 Dice rolls
|Seven
|35
|12 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|145
|220 Dice rolls
|Nine
|35
|17 Peg-E tokens
|10
|40
|Orange Sticker pack
|
|11
|45
|20 Peg-E tokens
|12
|350
|400 Dice rolls
|13
|45
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|14
|60
|35 Peg-E tokens
|15
|300
|Orange Sticker pack
|16
|500
|500 Dice rolls
|17
|70
|40 Peg-E tokens
|18
|85
|Pink Sticker pack
|19
|100
|45 Peg-E tokens
|20
|1,100
|1,000 Dice rolls
|
|21
|130
|60 Peg-E tokens
|22
|110
|Cash
|23
|150
|Pink Sticker pack
|24
|350
|500 Dice rolls
|25
|220
|70 Peg-E tokens
|26
|280
|Blue Sticker pack
|27
|1,800
|1,500 Dice rolls
|28
|380
|110 Peg-E tokens
|29
|450
|Blue Sticker pack
|30
|650
|700 Dice rolls
|
|31
|750
|180 Peg-E tokens
|32
|1,900
|1,800 Dice rolls
|33
|1,300
|Purple Sticker pack
|34
|650
|160 Peg-E tokens
|35
|1,200
|Cash
|36
|2,700
|2,100 Dice rolls
|37
|1,100
|Blue Sticker pack
|38
|1,200
|250 Peg-E tokens
|39
|2,200
|Cash
|40
|3,500
|2,800 Dice rolls
|41
|1,300
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|42
|1,750
|Blue Sticker pack
|43
|6,000
|6,500 Dice rolls
Total Peg-E tokens included in the Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards are 1,016, with the final 250 unlocked through milestone 38. Scopely added extra Dice roll rewards in the Solo event and nine Sticker packs to help you farm Stickers.
What are the best Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards?
The best rewards from All You Can Win are the Peg-E tokens, Dice rolls, and Sticker packs. I like to think of Peg-E rewards as bonus rewards. The milestone points to unlock Peg-E tokens within the All You Can Win event are fair, and I’ll likely push to milestone 38 to get all of them.
To help you push through the higher milestone rewards in All You Can Win, Scopely added extra Dice rewards. Even if you’re not trying to earn Peg-E tokens, the Dice rolls will help you get to milestone 33 for that coveted five-star Purple Sticker pack.
Tips to maximize your Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards
You’re not winning any rewards without Dice, which is why I highly recommend taking advantage of daily special Monopoly GO events. These are updated daily and can provide the Dice rolls you need through events like High Roller, Builder’s Bash, Wheel Boost, and many others.
Four corners is one of the better Solo event objectives, allowing you to increase your Dice multiplier when you know the odds of landing on a corner Monopoly GO tile are higher. This is especially true if you are rolling consistently at a high multiplier and haven’t been put in jail after rounding the board a couple of times.
Use Peg-E Prize Drop rewards to help you unlock more Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards. And don’t stress about the higher milestone rewards, as you have three days to get the ones you want.