Image Credit: Bethesda
Mr. Monopoly shuffling Chance Monopoly Go cards
Image via Scopely
New Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards (June 29 to July 1)

Land on a corner tile to reap your rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 29, 2024 08:58 am

Brand new Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards dropped on June 29, featuring Peg-E tokens for the Prize Drop Machine, over 18,000 Dice, Bank Heist, and a Purple five-star Sicker pack. The event will last for three days, and we’ve got a guide to help you get the best All You Can Win rewards the event has to offer through its 43 milestones.

Full list of Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards and milestones

All You Can Win milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesAll You Can Win rewards
OneFive pointsSeven Peg-E tokens
Two1030 Dice rolls
Three15Cash
Four4510 Peg-E tokens
Five20Green Sticker pack
Six2550 Dice rolls
Seven3512 Peg-E tokens
Eight145220 Dice rolls
Nine3517 Peg-E tokens
1040Orange Sticker pack
114520 Peg-E tokens
12350400 Dice rolls
1345Bank Heist for 25 minutes
146035 Peg-E tokens
15300Orange Sticker pack
16500500 Dice rolls
177040 Peg-E tokens
1885Pink Sticker pack
1910045 Peg-E tokens
201,1001,000 Dice rolls
2113060 Peg-E tokens
22110Cash
23150Pink Sticker pack
24350500 Dice rolls
2522070 Peg-E tokens
26280Blue Sticker pack
271,8001,500 Dice rolls
28380110 Peg-E tokens
29450Blue Sticker pack
30650700 Dice rolls
31750180 Peg-E tokens
321,9001,800 Dice rolls
331,300Purple Sticker pack
34650160 Peg-E tokens
351,200Cash
362,7002,100 Dice rolls
371,100Blue Sticker pack
381,200250 Peg-E tokens
392,200Cash
403,5002,800 Dice rolls
411,300Cash Boost for 10 minutes
421,750Blue Sticker pack
436,0006,500 Dice rolls

Total Peg-E tokens included in the Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards are 1,016, with the final 250 unlocked through milestone 38. Scopely added extra Dice roll rewards in the Solo event and nine Sticker packs to help you farm Stickers.

What are the best Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards?

Mr. Monopoly at fancy dinner getting served Monopoly GO rewards
Get served the best rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best rewards from All You Can Win are the Peg-E tokens, Dice rolls, and Sticker packs. I like to think of Peg-E rewards as bonus rewards. The milestone points to unlock Peg-E tokens within the All You Can Win event are fair, and I’ll likely push to milestone 38 to get all of them.

To help you push through the higher milestone rewards in All You Can Win, Scopely added extra Dice rewards. Even if you’re not trying to earn Peg-E tokens, the Dice rolls will help you get to milestone 33 for that coveted five-star Purple Sticker pack.

Tips to maximize your Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards

You’re not winning any rewards without Dice, which is why I highly recommend taking advantage of daily special Monopoly GO events. These are updated daily and can provide the Dice rolls you need through events like High Roller, Builder’s Bash, Wheel Boost, and many others.

Four corners is one of the better Solo event objectives, allowing you to increase your Dice multiplier when you know the odds of landing on a corner Monopoly GO tile are higher. This is especially true if you are rolling consistently at a high multiplier and haven’t been put in jail after rounding the board a couple of times.

Use Peg-E Prize Drop rewards to help you unlock more Monopoly GO All You Can Win rewards. And don’t stress about the higher milestone rewards, as you have three days to get the ones you want.

