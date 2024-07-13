New Monopoly GO Riviera Riches rewards and milestones (July 13 to 15)

Riviera Riches rewards return to Monopoly GO for 48 hours with Pickup tokens for milestone points, featuring Ice Cream tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the two-day Solo event.

All Riviera Riches rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Roll for rewards through the Riviera Riches Solo event. The total Dice roll rewards are 18,035.

Riviera Riches milestones Points to unlock milestones Riviera Riches rewards One Five 30 Dice rolls Two 10 100 Ice Cream tokens Three 15 Cash Four 45 Green Sticker pack Five 20 130 Ice Cream tokens Six 25 50 Dice rolls Seven 35 150 Ice Cream tokens Eight 180 180 Dice rolls Nine 35 Cash 10 40 Orange Sticker pack 11 45 250 Ice Cream tokens 12 350 325 Dice rolls 13 45 High Roller for five minutes 14 60 270 Ice Cream tokens 15 70 Cash 16 700 600 Dice rolls 17 75 Pink Sticker pack 18 85 300 Ice Cream tokens 19 100 Cash 20 1,200 1,000 Dice rolls 21 130 400 Ice Cream tokens 22 140 Cash 23 150 Bank Heist for 25 minutes 24 400 350 Dice rolls 25 200 450 Ice Cream tokens 26 280 Cash 27 1,800 1,500 Dice rolls 28 400 500 Ice Cream tokens 29 550 Blue Sticker pack 30 650 700 Dice rolls 31 750 600 Ice Cream tokens 32 2,000 1,800 Dice rolls 33 800 Blue Sticker pack 34 1,000 700 Ice Cream tokens 35 1,300 Cash 36 2,800 2,200 Dice rolls 37 1,500 Purple Sticker pack 38 1,600 900 Ice Cream tokens 39 3,500 2,800 Dice rolls 40 1,200 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 41 1,300 Cash 42 1,500 1,000 Ice Cream tokens 43 6,000 6,500 Dice rolls

What’s different about Riviera Riches in Monopoly GO this time

The return of Riviera Riches features Pickup tokens, one of my favorite objectives for a Monopoly GO event. Milestones are the same, but the reward contents have been changed. In addition to the 18,035 total Dice rolls, you can earn 5,750 Ice Cream tokens for the Ice Cream Partners event ending on July 14.

How do Monopoly GO milestone points work in Riviera Riches?

Points for milestone rewards are gained by landing on Pickup tokens throughout the Monopoly GO board. The tokens will move on the board randomly, much like player tokens for paying rent. To increase the points received by landing on a Pickup token, increase the Dice multiplier when rolling.

What are the best Riviera Riches rewards in Monopoly GO

My main goal is to collect Ice Cream tokens for the Partners event, but these aren’t the only top-tier rewards you can get. The Riviera Riches event features decent Dice roll rewards during the early milestones, along with a flash High Roller event to help you hit higher milestones.

Don’t sleep on the Mega Heist through milestone 23, and the ultimate chase reward is the Purple Sticker pack at milestone 37.

