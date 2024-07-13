New Monopoly GO Riviera Riches rewards and milestones (July 13 to 15)

Riviera Riches rewards return to Monopoly GO for 48 hours with Pickup tokens for milestone points, featuring Ice Cream tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the two-day Solo event.
All Riviera Riches rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Roll for rewards through the Riviera Riches Solo event. The total Dice roll rewards are 18,035.
|Riviera Riches milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Riviera Riches rewards
|One
|Five
|30 Dice rolls
|Two
|10
|100 Ice Cream tokens
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|45
|Green Sticker pack
|Five
|20
|130 Ice Cream tokens
|Six
|25
|50 Dice rolls
|Seven
|35
|150 Ice Cream tokens
|Eight
|180
|180 Dice rolls
|Nine
|35
|Cash
|10
|40
|Orange Sticker pack
|
|11
|45
|250 Ice Cream tokens
|12
|350
|325 Dice rolls
|13
|45
|High Roller for five minutes
|14
|60
|270 Ice Cream tokens
|15
|70
|Cash
|16
|700
|600 Dice rolls
|17
|75
|Pink Sticker pack
|18
|85
|300 Ice Cream tokens
|19
|100
|Cash
|20
|1,200
|1,000 Dice rolls
|
|21
|130
|400 Ice Cream tokens
|22
|140
|Cash
|23
|150
|Bank Heist for 25 minutes
|24
|400
|350 Dice rolls
|25
|200
|450 Ice Cream tokens
|26
|280
|Cash
|27
|1,800
|1,500 Dice rolls
|28
|400
|500 Ice Cream tokens
|29
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|30
|650
|700 Dice rolls
|
|31
|750
|600 Ice Cream tokens
|32
|2,000
|1,800 Dice rolls
|33
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|34
|1,000
|700 Ice Cream tokens
|35
|1,300
|Cash
|36
|2,800
|2,200 Dice rolls
|37
|1,500
|Purple Sticker pack
|38
|1,600
|900 Ice Cream tokens
|39
|3,500
|2,800 Dice rolls
|40
|1,200
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|41
|1,300
|Cash
|42
|1,500
|1,000 Ice Cream tokens
|43
|6,000
|6,500 Dice rolls
What’s different about Riviera Riches in Monopoly GO this time
The return of Riviera Riches features Pickup tokens, one of my favorite objectives for a Monopoly GO event. Milestones are the same, but the reward contents have been changed. In addition to the 18,035 total Dice rolls, you can earn 5,750 Ice Cream tokens for the Ice Cream Partners event ending on July 14.
How do Monopoly GO milestone points work in Riviera Riches?
Points for milestone rewards are gained by landing on Pickup tokens throughout the Monopoly GO board. The tokens will move on the board randomly, much like player tokens for paying rent. To increase the points received by landing on a Pickup token, increase the Dice multiplier when rolling.
What are the best Riviera Riches rewards in Monopoly GO
My main goal is to collect Ice Cream tokens for the Partners event, but these aren’t the only top-tier rewards you can get. The Riviera Riches event features decent Dice roll rewards during the early milestones, along with a flash High Roller event to help you hit higher milestones.
Don’t sleep on the Mega Heist through milestone 23, and the ultimate chase reward is the Purple Sticker pack at milestone 37.