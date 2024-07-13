Image Credit: Bethesda
New Monopoly GO Riviera Riches rewards and milestones (July 13 to 15)

Same name, new rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 13, 2024 08:04 am

Riviera Riches rewards return to Monopoly GO for 48 hours with Pickup tokens for milestone points, featuring Ice Cream tokens, Dice, Stickers, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the two-day Solo event.

All Riviera Riches rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Roll for rewards through the Riviera Riches Solo event. The total Dice roll rewards are 18,035.

Riviera Riches milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesRiviera Riches rewards
OneFive30 Dice rolls
Two10100 Ice Cream tokens
Three15Cash
Four45Green Sticker pack
Five20130 Ice Cream tokens
Six2550 Dice rolls
Seven35150 Ice Cream tokens
Eight180180 Dice rolls
Nine 35Cash
1040Orange Sticker pack
1145250 Ice Cream tokens
12350325 Dice rolls
1345High Roller for five minutes
1460270 Ice Cream tokens
1570Cash
16700600 Dice rolls
1775Pink Sticker pack
1885300 Ice Cream tokens
19100Cash
201,2001,000 Dice rolls
21130400 Ice Cream tokens
22140Cash
23150Bank Heist for 25 minutes
24400350 Dice rolls
25200450 Ice Cream tokens
26280Cash
271,8001,500 Dice rolls
28400500 Ice Cream tokens
29550Blue Sticker pack
30650700 Dice rolls
31750600 Ice Cream tokens
322,0001,800 Dice rolls
33800Blue Sticker pack
341,000700 Ice Cream tokens
351,300Cash
362,8002,200 Dice rolls
371,500Purple Sticker pack
381,600900 Ice Cream tokens
393,5002,800 Dice rolls
401,200Cash Boost for 10 minutes
411,300Cash
421,5001,000 Ice Cream tokens
436,0006,500 Dice rolls

What’s different about Riviera Riches in Monopoly GO this time

The return of Riviera Riches features Pickup tokens, one of my favorite objectives for a Monopoly GO event. Milestones are the same, but the reward contents have been changed. In addition to the 18,035 total Dice rolls, you can earn 5,750 Ice Cream tokens for the Ice Cream Partners event ending on July 14.

How do Monopoly GO milestone points work in Riviera Riches?

Points for milestone rewards are gained by landing on Pickup tokens throughout the Monopoly GO board. The tokens will move on the board randomly, much like player tokens for paying rent. To increase the points received by landing on a Pickup token, increase the Dice multiplier when rolling.

What are the best Riviera Riches rewards in Monopoly GO

My main goal is to collect Ice Cream tokens for the Partners event, but these aren’t the only top-tier rewards you can get. The Riviera Riches event features decent Dice roll rewards during the early milestones, along with a flash High Roller event to help you hit higher milestones.

Don’t sleep on the Mega Heist through milestone 23, and the ultimate chase reward is the Purple Sticker pack at milestone 37.

