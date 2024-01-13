Monopoly GO: What happens to tokens at end of Partner event?

Scopely typically runs Monopoly GO Partner events about once a month, but what happens to your hard-earned tokens when the event is over?

A Partner event in Monopoly GO requires you to pair up with four friends to unlock a set of milestones for rewards. Unlocking all the milestones with each of your four partners unlocks a grand prize that typically includes Dice, a game piece token or shield, and Stickers.

What happened to my Monopoly GO tokens?

Gardening Partners Grand Prize | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The most recent Monopoly GO Partner event at the time of writing ended on Jan. 13. Many players, myself included, were left with Gardening flower tokens when the event ended. All leftover tokens at the end of a Monopoly GO Partner event are turned into Cash.

Once a Monopoly GO Partner event has concluded, all tokens, milestones, and rewards are wiped clean. Everything is gone. It’s best to use all your tokens before an event ends. But if you’re short on money, cashing them in can work, too. I had a handful of flower tokens left over from the Gardening Partners event, which turned into a quick couple hundred thousand.

Is playing a Monopoly GO Partner event worth it?

How to play | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopley/Hasbro

The Monopoly GO Partner events are very much worth playing, but choose your friends (partners) wisely. In the Gardening Partners event, I was able to reach the maximum reward with three of my partners and almost completed it with the fourth. Be sure to pair up with friends who play on the regular and know how to use their multipliers efficiently and effectively.

During the last Monopoly GO Partner event, I saved up enough flower tokens to spin the wheel using the maximum multiplier with each partner around five times. Having fallen short with my fourth partner, I allowed the remaining tokens to get converted into cash.