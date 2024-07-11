Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event, explained

The next Monopoly GO Partners event has been confirmed, with Ice Cream Partners starting July 10. Free Dice and a new Token are the main grand prize rewards, like the Aqua Partners event.

From release times to milestone rewards, here’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event.

What are the Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners rewards and milestones?

Maybe next time we will get a Wild Sticker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No Wild Sticker is included in the Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event, but I expect the next Partners event to have it as a grand prize reward. The total Dice you can earn by completing all five milestones with all four of your partner friends is up to 6,400. Add in the 5,000 free Dice rolls from the grand prize, and it’s possible to collect as much as 11,400 Dice from the Ice Cream Partners event.

Ice Cream Partners milestones Points to unlock milestones Ice Cream Partners rewards One 2,500 200 Dice rolls Two 6,000 Cash Three 13,000 Red Vault containing 200 to 300 Dice rolls and cash Four 26,500 Yellow Vault containing 300 to 500 Dice rolls, a High Roller flash event, and a Pink Sticker pack Five 32,000 Grand prize vault containing 400 to 600 Dice rolls, Cash boost flash event, cash, and a Blue Sticker pack Grand Prize Complete milestone five with all your Partners 5,000 Dice rolls, a Purple sticker pack, and an Ice Cream Truck game piece Token

When will the Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event end?

The confirmed date for the Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event is July 10, with a confirmed starting time of 7:30am CT. We will update the time once we have confirmation.

Times of Monopoly GO events have varied over the past months, but based on recent data, it’s likely the Partners event will run for at least five days, ending on July 15. Despite the addition of the Tycoon Racers event last month, Scopely has stuck to the original schedule of dropping at least one Partners event per month.

How to get the most Ice Cream Partners rewards in Monopoly GO

Find friends who want to play each day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding friends as partners who consistently play daily is hard, as is achieving the grand prize through events like Ice Cream Partners. The best way I find to play the event is to spin on Partners, where we are close to unlocking a milestone. Getting the free Dice rolls is a priority if you want to unlock the top milestones.

Tap into the daily events for a boost in your milestone rewards from Solo and Tournament play. Finish at the top of the leaderboard for more Ice Cream tokens. And try to roll at a consistently increased multiplier if you’re not hitting tiles.

Is Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event worth playing?

Yes, the Partners event is worth playing if you enjoy Monopoly GO. Next to the Treasure Hunt main event, I enjoy playing the Partners event with friends and family. Completing the event is fun but not always reasonable, so I recommend setting a realistic milestone reward goal for Ice Cream Partners.

