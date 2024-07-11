Image Credit: Bethesda
Monopoly GO booard with Ice Cream Partners
Image via Scopel—remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event, explained

Play with friends and earn top-tier rewards.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 07:31 am

The next Monopoly GO Partners event has been confirmed, with Ice Cream Partners starting July 10. Free Dice and a new Token are the main grand prize rewards, like the Aqua Partners event.

From release times to milestone rewards, here’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event.

What are the Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners rewards and milestones?

Ice cream partners grand prize Monopoly GO reward
Maybe next time we will get a Wild Sticker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No Wild Sticker is included in the Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event, but I expect the next Partners event to have it as a grand prize reward. The total Dice you can earn by completing all five milestones with all four of your partner friends is up to 6,400. Add in the 5,000 free Dice rolls from the grand prize, and it’s possible to collect as much as 11,400 Dice from the Ice Cream Partners event.

Ice Cream Partners milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesIce Cream Partners rewards
One2,500200 Dice rolls
Two6,000Cash
Three13,000Red Vault containing 200 to 300 Dice rolls and cash
Four26,500Yellow Vault containing 300 to 500 Dice rolls, a High Roller flash event, and a Pink Sticker pack
Five32,000Grand prize vault containing 400 to 600 Dice rolls, Cash boost flash event, cash, and a Blue Sticker pack
Grand PrizeComplete milestone five with all your Partners5,000 Dice rolls, a Purple sticker pack, and an Ice Cream Truck game piece Token

When will the Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event end?

The confirmed date for the Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event is July 10, with a confirmed starting time of 7:30am CT. We will update the time once we have confirmation.

Times of Monopoly GO events have varied over the past months, but based on recent data, it’s likely the Partners event will run for at least five days, ending on July 15. Despite the addition of the Tycoon Racers event last month, Scopely has stuck to the original schedule of dropping at least one Partners event per month.

How to get the most Ice Cream Partners rewards in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners board
Find friends who want to play each day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding friends as partners who consistently play daily is hard, as is achieving the grand prize through events like Ice Cream Partners. The best way I find to play the event is to spin on Partners, where we are close to unlocking a milestone. Getting the free Dice rolls is a priority if you want to unlock the top milestones.

Tap into the daily events for a boost in your milestone rewards from Solo and Tournament play. Finish at the top of the leaderboard for more Ice Cream tokens. And try to roll at a consistently increased multiplier if you’re not hitting tiles.

Is Monopoly GO Ice Cream Partners event worth playing?

Yes, the Partners event is worth playing if you enjoy Monopoly GO. Next to the Treasure Hunt main event, I enjoy playing the Partners event with friends and family. Completing the event is fun but not always reasonable, so I recommend setting a realistic milestone reward goal for Ice Cream Partners.

