Monopoly GO: Scrap Yard Riches rewards and milestones (May 16)

Scrap Yard Riches is here to boost your Robo Partners token count.
Scrap Yard Riches has debuted in Monopoly GO, offering thousands of Robo Partners tokens for you to spin the partner wheel and get closer to that Wild Sticker. Here are all the rewards and the best tips for Scrap Yard Riches.

Scrap Yard Riches rewards, milestones, and strategies in Monopoly GO

Scrap Yard Riches rewards in Monopoly GO include a total of 13,520 dice, 3,510 Robo Partners tokens, and a High Roller boost, among other prizes. They are distributed across 49 milestones, which require you to collect a certain amount of points to grab their rewards. Here’s the full breakdown:

MilestoneScrap Yard Riches rewardsPoints to claim
140 Robo Partners tokens5
220 dice10
350 Robo Partners tokens10
4Green Sticker Pack (one star)10
5100 Robo Partners tokens55
650 dice25
7Cash Boost for five minutes20
8Green Sticker Pack (one star)20
9140 Robo Partners tokens25
10200 dice150
11Cash30
12180 Robo Partners tokens35
13Green Sticker Pack (one star)35
14200 Robo Partners tokens40
15300 dice300
16200 Robo Partners tokens40
17Cash Grab for 10 minutes45
18Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)50
19200 Robo Partners tokens55
20500 dice700
21Cash60
22Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)70
23220 Robo Partners tokens80
24150 dice90
25700 Robo Partners tokens900
26Cash100
27200 dice140
28High Roller for 10 minutes120
29250 dice160
30Cash900
31280 Robo Partners tokens225
32Cash300
33Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)450
34Cash300
351,300 dice1,800
36300 Robo Partners tokens400
37Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)600
38Cash Boost for 10 minutes700
39400 Robo Partners tokens800
402,400 dice3,200
41Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)900
42Cash1,000
43750 dice1,200
44Cash2,500
45900 dice1,300
46Cash1,200
47Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,500
48500 Robo Partners tokens1,600
496,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)7,500

If you don’t have enough dice to complete all milestones, I recommend stopping your rolls for the event after you collect a dice reward that’s expensive for you. For example, if you think you can clear milestone 35 to get 1,300 dice but don’t think you have enough rolls to score points and get the 2,400 dice at milestone 40, you should keep playing to complete milestone 35 and stop rolling for the event at milestone 36. This way, you won’t use rolls to get rewards that will only burn your dice, and you can avoid being walled at milestone 40.

Mr. Monopoly checking his watch
Time to gather some rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Scrap Yard Riches is a corner event, meaning you score points by landing on GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail tiles, you should focus on landing on Jail with the highest dice multiplier possible whenever you’re close to it. Landing on Jail and rolling doubles multiplies the rolls you used when landing there. For instance, if you use an x100 multiplier, land on Jail, and get double fours, you get 400 dice from Jail plus the points for Scrap Yard Riches, directly boosting your rewards outside the event.

Remember to take your battery tokens to Robo Partners and spend them on the partner wheels to complete the attractions and earn more dice, Sticker Packs, and possibly a Wild Sticker if you complete all four items.

