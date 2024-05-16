Monopoly GO: Scrap Yard Riches rewards and milestones (May 16)

Scrap Yard Riches has debuted in Monopoly GO, offering thousands of Robo Partners tokens for you to spin the partner wheel and get closer to that Wild Sticker. Here are all the rewards and the best tips for Scrap Yard Riches.

Scrap Yard Riches rewards, milestones, and strategies in Monopoly GO

Scrap Yard Riches rewards in Monopoly GO include a total of 13,520 dice, 3,510 Robo Partners tokens, and a High Roller boost, among other prizes. They are distributed across 49 milestones, which require you to collect a certain amount of points to grab their rewards. Here’s the full breakdown:

Milestone Scrap Yard Riches rewards Points to claim 1 40 Robo Partners tokens 5 2 20 dice 10 3 50 Robo Partners tokens 10 4 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 10 5 100 Robo Partners tokens 55 6 50 dice 25 7 Cash Boost for five minutes 20 8 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 20 9 140 Robo Partners tokens 25 10 200 dice 150 11 Cash 30 12 180 Robo Partners tokens 35 13 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 35 14 200 Robo Partners tokens 40 15 300 dice 300 16 200 Robo Partners tokens 40 17 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 45 18 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 50 19 200 Robo Partners tokens 55 20 500 dice 700 21 Cash 60 22 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 70 23 220 Robo Partners tokens 80 24 150 dice 90 25 700 Robo Partners tokens 900 26 Cash 100 27 200 dice 140 28 High Roller for 10 minutes 120 29 250 dice 160 30 Cash 900 31 280 Robo Partners tokens 225 32 Cash 300 33 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 450 34 Cash 300 35 1,300 dice 1,800 36 300 Robo Partners tokens 400 37 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 600 38 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 700 39 400 Robo Partners tokens 800 40 2,400 dice 3,200 41 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 900 42 Cash 1,000 43 750 dice 1,200 44 Cash 2,500 45 900 dice 1,300 46 Cash 1,200 47 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,500 48 500 Robo Partners tokens 1,600 49 6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 7,500

If you don’t have enough dice to complete all milestones, I recommend stopping your rolls for the event after you collect a dice reward that’s expensive for you. For example, if you think you can clear milestone 35 to get 1,300 dice but don’t think you have enough rolls to score points and get the 2,400 dice at milestone 40, you should keep playing to complete milestone 35 and stop rolling for the event at milestone 36. This way, you won’t use rolls to get rewards that will only burn your dice, and you can avoid being walled at milestone 40.

Time to gather some rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Scrap Yard Riches is a corner event, meaning you score points by landing on GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail tiles, you should focus on landing on Jail with the highest dice multiplier possible whenever you’re close to it. Landing on Jail and rolling doubles multiplies the rolls you used when landing there. For instance, if you use an x100 multiplier, land on Jail, and get double fours, you get 400 dice from Jail plus the points for Scrap Yard Riches, directly boosting your rewards outside the event.

Remember to take your battery tokens to Robo Partners and spend them on the partner wheels to complete the attractions and earn more dice, Sticker Packs, and possibly a Wild Sticker if you complete all four items.

