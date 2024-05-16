Monopoly GO: Scrap Yard Riches rewards and milestones (May 16)

Scrap Yard Riches has debuted in Monopoly GO, offering thousands of Robo Partners tokens for you to spin the partner wheel and get closer to that Wild Sticker. Here are all the rewards and the best tips for Scrap Yard Riches.
Scrap Yard Riches rewards, milestones, and strategies in Monopoly GO
Scrap Yard Riches rewards in Monopoly GO include a total of 13,520 dice, 3,510 Robo Partners tokens, and a High Roller boost, among other prizes. They are distributed across 49 milestones, which require you to collect a certain amount of points to grab their rewards. Here’s the full breakdown:
|Milestone
|Scrap Yard Riches rewards
|Points to claim
|1
|40 Robo Partners tokens
|5
|2
|20 dice
|10
|3
|50 Robo Partners tokens
|10
|4
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|10
|5
|100 Robo Partners tokens
|55
|6
|50 dice
|25
|7
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|20
|8
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|20
|9
|140 Robo Partners tokens
|25
|10
|200 dice
|150
|
|11
|Cash
|30
|12
|180 Robo Partners tokens
|35
|13
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|35
|14
|200 Robo Partners tokens
|40
|15
|300 dice
|300
|16
|200 Robo Partners tokens
|40
|17
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|45
|18
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|50
|19
|200 Robo Partners tokens
|55
|20
|500 dice
|700
|
|21
|Cash
|60
|22
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|70
|23
|220 Robo Partners tokens
|80
|24
|150 dice
|90
|25
|700 Robo Partners tokens
|900
|26
|Cash
|100
|27
|200 dice
|140
|28
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|120
|29
|250 dice
|160
|30
|Cash
|900
|
|31
|280 Robo Partners tokens
|225
|32
|Cash
|300
|33
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|450
|34
|Cash
|300
|35
|1,300 dice
|1,800
|36
|300 Robo Partners tokens
|400
|37
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|600
|38
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|700
|39
|400 Robo Partners tokens
|800
|40
|2,400 dice
|3,200
|
|41
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|900
|42
|Cash
|1,000
|43
|750 dice
|1,200
|44
|Cash
|2,500
|45
|900 dice
|1,300
|46
|Cash
|1,200
|47
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,500
|48
|500 Robo Partners tokens
|1,600
|49
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|7,500
If you don’t have enough dice to complete all milestones, I recommend stopping your rolls for the event after you collect a dice reward that’s expensive for you. For example, if you think you can clear milestone 35 to get 1,300 dice but don’t think you have enough rolls to score points and get the 2,400 dice at milestone 40, you should keep playing to complete milestone 35 and stop rolling for the event at milestone 36. This way, you won’t use rolls to get rewards that will only burn your dice, and you can avoid being walled at milestone 40.
Since Scrap Yard Riches is a corner event, meaning you score points by landing on GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail tiles, you should focus on landing on Jail with the highest dice multiplier possible whenever you’re close to it. Landing on Jail and rolling doubles multiplies the rolls you used when landing there. For instance, if you use an x100 multiplier, land on Jail, and get double fours, you get 400 dice from Jail plus the points for Scrap Yard Riches, directly boosting your rewards outside the event.
Remember to take your battery tokens to Robo Partners and spend them on the partner wheels to complete the attractions and earn more dice, Sticker Packs, and possibly a Wild Sticker if you complete all four items.