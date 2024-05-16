All Monopoly GO Robo Partners rewards and best strategy

Robo Partners is about collecting pickup tokens across the Monopoly GO board so you can spin the partner wheel and score points with your friends. As you do so, you unlock rewards like hundreds of dice, the new Robo Penguin player token, and a Wild Sticker.

Robo Partners rewards and best strategies

Get ready to spend some dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With each of your four Robo Partners friends, you can get the rewards listed below as you reach the point milestones while building your attraction, up to a total of 80,000 points required to finish each one:

2,500 points – 200 dice.

– 200 dice. 6,000 points – Cash.

– Cash. 13,000 points – A red safe with Cash, 200 to 300 dice, and the Cash Boost bonus.

– A red safe with Cash, 200 to 300 dice, and the Cash Boost bonus. 26,500 points – A golden safe with a High Roller bonus, 300 to 500 dice, and a Pink Sticker Pack.

– A golden safe with a High Roller bonus, 300 to 500 dice, and a Pink Sticker Pack. 32,000 points – A blue safe with a Sticker Boom bonus, Cash, 400 to 600 dice, and a Blue Sticker Pack.

– A blue safe with a Sticker Boom bonus, Cash, 400 to 600 dice, and a Blue Sticker Pack. Completing all four attractions – 5,000 dice, Wild Sticker, and a Robo Penguin player token.

An essential part of the strategy to get all rewards from this event is to team up with committed players. Check out Facebook and Discord Monopoly GO communities, like the Monopoly GO Discord server, to find players who want to split the points each player gets evenly—each player would spend tokens until they contribute 40,000 points.

Finding someone with enough dice to collect the Partner tokens and get that many points is essential; otherwise, you could be stuck with a partner who simply can’t get close to completing their 40,000-point share. Since it’s impossible to replace partners, that person would either force you to contribute more points than you planned or, if you can’t cover them, ruin your event and stop you from getting the grand prizes.

Another key strategy to get lots of points is to play all top events and tournaments to the end while Robo Partners is active, as their milestone rewards include hundreds and even thousands of partner tokens. This is the fastest and most efficient way to collect partner tokens in Monopoly GO, making it easier for you to complete Robo Partners.

When spinning the partner wheel, always use the highest tokens multiplier available. This maximizes your points and bonuses when you land on a free spin or partner slot, giving you a high-value free roll or sending hundreds of partner tokens to your friend at once.

Since you don’t have to be online with your friends to play Robo Partners, you can play it anytime you want. Just remember the event ends on May 21 at 3 pm CT.

Should you roll to complete Robo Partners?

You will spend thousands of dice if you want to complete Robo Partners, so rolling to complete all four friend attractions and getting the grand prize bonuses is only worth it if you have a dice bank of over 10,000 dice. Also, since the final rewards are more about stickers than dice, being close to completing the Making Music album is another thing that will make playing Robo Partners to the end worth it. That’s because you won’t get a lot of dice from the partner attractions, and getting enough tokens to reach 40,000 points is expensive. So you only want to go that far if you can recover your dice with Album set completions or if you’re okay with spending that many dice for exclusive cosmetics like the Penguin token.

