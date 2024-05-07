Monopoly GO Salsa Contest rewards and milestones (May 7 to 9)

Salsa Contest returns to Monopoly GO after a really brief period away. This tournament is once again a two-day event, ending on May 9, but this time it doesn’t feature any pickaxe tokens since the Nocturnal Treasures hunt event is over.

How to play Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO

As soon as you log into the game during its active period, you’re playing Salsa Contest. Your goal is to land on Railroad squares and play the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames to get points. These points are used both to unlock rewards from point milestones and to place you in the tournament leaderboards. The more points you have, the better your placement and the more milestone prizes you get.

All Salsa Contest milestones and rewards in Monopoly GO

Since the Salsa Contest lasts two days, its rewards are more generous than those of one-day tournaments. You can get a total of 6,990 dice and five Sticker Packs if you clear all milestones, as well as extra prizes from the leaderboards when the event ends. Here’s the breakdown of milestones and the rewards you can get in each of them during the Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO.

Milestone Salsa Contest rewards Points required 1 35 dice 75 2 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes 55 3 Cash 140 4 85 dice 180 5 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 160 6 High Roller for five minutes 250 7 170 dice 380 8 Cash 450 9 200 dice 420 10 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 550 11 Cash 650 12 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 725 13 350 dice 800 14 Cash 775 15 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 850 16 350 dice 900 17 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 1,000 18 Cash 1,100 19 500 dice 1,300 20 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,500 21 Cash 1,800 22 Cash 2,000 23 900 dice 2,300 24 High Roller for 20 minutes 2,600 25 Cash 3,000 26 1,200 dice 3,300 27 Cash 3,500 28 1,400 dice 4,000 29 Cash 5,000 30 1,800 dice 5,500

Aim for the railroads. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to win Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO

You can win Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO by taking advantage of Mega Heists. There is a total of 65 minutes of Mega Heist in the Lucha Libre Loot solo event, which will boost your rewards in Salsa Contest if you manage to get a Bank Heist on a Railroad square. Also, Salsa Contest offers double the usual points of Bank Heists, so taking advantage of them is a must if you want to get all milestone rewards. Here’s the scoring system:

Blocked Shutdown: +2 points

Successful Shutdown: +4 points

Small Heist: +8 points

Large Heist: +12 points

Bankrupt Heist: +16 points

Mega Heist: +24 points

Remember to also check the Monopoly GO events schedule to look for other boosts that can help you complete Salsa Contest.

