Monopoly GO Salsa Contest rewards and milestones (May 7 to 9)

Salsa Contest returns to Monopoly GO after a really brief period away. This tournament is once again a two-day event, ending on May 9, but this time it doesn’t feature any pickaxe tokens since the Nocturnal Treasures hunt event is over.
How to play Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO
As soon as you log into the game during its active period, you’re playing Salsa Contest. Your goal is to land on Railroad squares and play the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames to get points. These points are used both to unlock rewards from point milestones and to place you in the tournament leaderboards. The more points you have, the better your placement and the more milestone prizes you get.
All Salsa Contest milestones and rewards in Monopoly GO
Since the Salsa Contest lasts two days, its rewards are more generous than those of one-day tournaments. You can get a total of 6,990 dice and five Sticker Packs if you clear all milestones, as well as extra prizes from the leaderboards when the event ends. Here’s the breakdown of milestones and the rewards you can get in each of them during the Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO.
|Milestone
|Salsa Contest rewards
|Points required
|1
|35 dice
|75
|2
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|55
|3
|Cash
|140
|4
|85 dice
|180
|5
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|160
|6
|High Roller for five minutes
|250
|7
|170 dice
|380
|8
|Cash
|450
|9
|200 dice
|420
|
|10
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|550
|11
|Cash
|650
|12
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|725
|13
|350 dice
|800
|14
|Cash
|775
|15
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|850
|16
|350 dice
|900
|17
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|1,000
|18
|Cash
|1,100
|19
|500 dice
|1,300
|
|20
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|1,500
|21
|Cash
|1,800
|22
|Cash
|2,000
|23
|900 dice
|2,300
|24
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|2,600
|25
|Cash
|3,000
|26
|1,200 dice
|3,300
|27
|Cash
|3,500
|28
|1,400 dice
|4,000
|29
|Cash
|5,000
|30
|1,800 dice
|5,500
How to win Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO
You can win Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO by taking advantage of Mega Heists. There is a total of 65 minutes of Mega Heist in the Lucha Libre Loot solo event, which will boost your rewards in Salsa Contest if you manage to get a Bank Heist on a Railroad square. Also, Salsa Contest offers double the usual points of Bank Heists, so taking advantage of them is a must if you want to get all milestone rewards. Here’s the scoring system:
- Blocked Shutdown: +2 points
- Successful Shutdown: +4 points
- Small Heist: +8 points
- Large Heist: +12 points
- Bankrupt Heist: +16 points
- Mega Heist: +24 points
Remember to also check the Monopoly GO events schedule to look for other boosts that can help you complete Salsa Contest.