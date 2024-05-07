The Salsa Contest logo in Monopoly GO on a blurry background with "May 7 to 9" written above it.
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Salsa Contest rewards and milestones (May 7 to 9)

Salsa Contest is back for another two days, this time with no hammer tokens from Treasure Hunt.
Published: May 7, 2024

Salsa Contest returns to Monopoly GO after a really brief period away. This tournament is once again a two-day event, ending on May 9, but this time it doesn’t feature any pickaxe tokens since the Nocturnal Treasures hunt event is over.

How to play Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO

As soon as you log into the game during its active period, you’re playing Salsa Contest. Your goal is to land on Railroad squares and play the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames to get points. These points are used both to unlock rewards from point milestones and to place you in the tournament leaderboards. The more points you have, the better your placement and the more milestone prizes you get.

All Salsa Contest milestones and rewards in Monopoly GO

Since the Salsa Contest lasts two days, its rewards are more generous than those of one-day tournaments. You can get a total of 6,990 dice and five Sticker Packs if you clear all milestones, as well as extra prizes from the leaderboards when the event ends. Here’s the breakdown of milestones and the rewards you can get in each of them during the Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO.

MilestoneSalsa Contest rewardsPoints required
135 dice75
2Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes55
3Cash140
485 dice180
5Green Sticker Pack (one star)160
6High Roller for five minutes250
7170 dice380
8Cash450
9200 dice420
10Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)550
11Cash650
12Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)725
13350 dice800
14Cash775
15Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)850
16350 dice900
17Cash Grab for 15 minutes1,000
18Cash1,100
19500 dice1,300
20Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)1,500
21Cash1,800
22Cash2,000
23900 dice2,300
24High Roller for 20 minutes2,600
25Cash3,000
261,200 dice3,300
27Cash3,500
281,400 dice4,000
29Cash5,000
301,800 dice5,500
Gnome on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Aim for the railroads. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to win Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO

You can win Salsa Contest in Monopoly GO by taking advantage of Mega Heists. There is a total of 65 minutes of Mega Heist in the Lucha Libre Loot solo event, which will boost your rewards in Salsa Contest if you manage to get a Bank Heist on a Railroad square. Also, Salsa Contest offers double the usual points of Bank Heists, so taking advantage of them is a must if you want to get all milestone rewards. Here’s the scoring system:

  • Blocked Shutdown: +2 points
  • Successful Shutdown: +4 points
  • Small Heist: +8 points
  • Large Heist: +12 points
  • Bankrupt Heist: +16 points
  • Mega Heist: +24 points

Remember to also check the Monopoly GO events schedule to look for other boosts that can help you complete Salsa Contest.

Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.