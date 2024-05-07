Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones (May 7 to 9)

Lucha Libre Loot is back in Monopoly GO for another round of free rewards. This time, the event ends on May 9 and includes tens of thousands of dice and an exclusive player token.
How to play Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO
Your goal in Monopoly GO’s Lucha Libre Loot is to collect pickup tokens spread across the board by landing on the tile where they’re located. When you do, you score two points times the roll multiplier you used. For example, if you used a x50 multiplier, you earn 100 points. These points count toward milestones shown at the top of your screen, and reaching each milestone gives you a special reward, like free dice, Sticker Packs, or temporary boosts like High Roller.
All Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones, listed
There are 43 reward milestones in Lucha Libre Loot, which in total can give you 20,405 dice, 14 Sticker Packs, and the new Sombrero player token—which is cosmetic only. Here is the full breakdown of rewards in the event, by milestone.
|Milestone
|Lucha Libre Loot reward
|Points required
|1
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|5
|2
|30 dice
|10
|3
|Cash
|15
|4
|75 dice
|40
|5
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|20
|6
|125 dice
|25
|7
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|30
|8
|250 dice
|130
|9
|Cash
|30
|
|10
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|35
|11
|Cash
|40
|12
|450 dice
|320
|13
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|40
|14
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|55
|15
|Sombrero player token
|250
|16
|650 dice
|500
|17
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|65
|18
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|75
|19
|Cash
|90
|
|20
|1,000 dice
|950
|21
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|120
|22
|Cash
|100
|23
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|140
|24
|525 dice
|320
|25
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|200
|26
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|260
|27
|1,600 dice
|1,400
|28
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|350
|29
|Cash
|400
|
|30
|700 dice
|600
|31
|Cash
|700
|32
|1,800 dice
|1,700
|33
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,200
|34
|Mega Heist for 40 minutes
|600
|35
|Cash
|1,100
|36
|2,200 dice
|2,400
|37
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|1,000
|38
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|1,800
|39
|Cash
|2,000
|40
|3,000 dice
|3,200
|41
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|1,200
|42
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|1,600
|43
|8,000 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|5,500
How to win big at Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO
The best way to score lots of points in Lucha Libre Loot is to save your highest dice multiplier and High Roller for when you’re six to eight squares away from a cluster of pickup tokens. By doing this, you increase your odds of landing on a scoring area. Additionally, you should wait for a new tournament to be active before playing this event, so you can enjoy the Mega Heist boost and score more points.