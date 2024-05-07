The Lucha Libre Loot keyart in Monopoly GO on a blurry background with the same colors. "May 7 to 9" written in white above it.
Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones (May 7 to 9)

The new edition of Lucha Libre Loot is here, and it features a new player token to make up for the end of Nocturnal Treasures.
Published: May 7, 2024 07:03 am

Lucha Libre Loot is back in Monopoly GO for another round of free rewards. This time, the event ends on May 9 and includes tens of thousands of dice and an exclusive player token.

How to play Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO

Your goal in Monopoly GO’s Lucha Libre Loot is to collect pickup tokens spread across the board by landing on the tile where they’re located. When you do, you score two points times the roll multiplier you used. For example, if you used a x50 multiplier, you earn 100 points. These points count toward milestones shown at the top of your screen, and reaching each milestone gives you a special reward, like free dice, Sticker Packs, or temporary boosts like High Roller.

All Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones, listed

There are 43 reward milestones in Lucha Libre Loot, which in total can give you 20,405 dice, 14 Sticker Packs, and the new Sombrero player token—which is cosmetic only. Here is the full breakdown of rewards in the event, by milestone.

MilestoneLucha Libre Loot rewardPoints required
1Green Sticker Pack (one star)5
230 dice10
3Cash15
475 dice40
5Green Sticker Pack (one star)20
6125 dice25
7Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)30
8250 dice130
9Cash30
10Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)35
11Cash40
12450 dice320
13Mega Heist for 25 minutes40
14Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)55
15Sombrero player token250
16650 dice500
17Cash Boost for five minutes65
18Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)75
19Cash90
201,000 dice950
21High Roller for 10 minutes120
22Cash100
23Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)140
24525 dice320
25Cash Boost for 10 minutes200
26Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)260
271,600 dice1,400
28Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)350
29Cash400
30700 dice600
31Cash700
321,800 dice1,700
33Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,200
34Mega Heist for 40 minutes600
35Cash1,100
362,200 dice2,400
37Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)1,000
38Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)1,800
39Cash2,000
403,000 dice3,200
41Cash Boost for 10 minutes1,200
42Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)1,600
438,000 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)5,500
Couple dancing in Monopoly GO
Enjoy your rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to win big at Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO

The best way to score lots of points in Lucha Libre Loot is to save your highest dice multiplier and High Roller for when you’re six to eight squares away from a cluster of pickup tokens. By doing this, you increase your odds of landing on a scoring area. Additionally, you should wait for a new tournament to be active before playing this event, so you can enjoy the Mega Heist boost and score more points.

Read Article How to get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly GO
A Monopoly GO montage showing Peg-E on the left and Mr. Monopoly as Santa on the right.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to get free Peg-E tokens in Monopoly GO
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 7, 2024
Read Article When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
An image with Monopoly GO's Prize Drop icon next to a Peg-E Token on a gradient background
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Peg-E event in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 7, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 7, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.