Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones (May 7 to 9)

Lucha Libre Loot is back in Monopoly GO for another round of free rewards. This time, the event ends on May 9 and includes tens of thousands of dice and an exclusive player token.

Recommended Videos

How to play Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO

Your goal in Monopoly GO’s Lucha Libre Loot is to collect pickup tokens spread across the board by landing on the tile where they’re located. When you do, you score two points times the roll multiplier you used. For example, if you used a x50 multiplier, you earn 100 points. These points count toward milestones shown at the top of your screen, and reaching each milestone gives you a special reward, like free dice, Sticker Packs, or temporary boosts like High Roller.

All Monopoly GO Lucha Libre Loot rewards and milestones, listed

There are 43 reward milestones in Lucha Libre Loot, which in total can give you 20,405 dice, 14 Sticker Packs, and the new Sombrero player token—which is cosmetic only. Here is the full breakdown of rewards in the event, by milestone.

Milestone Lucha Libre Loot reward Points required 1 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 5 2 30 dice 10 3 Cash 15 4 75 dice 40 5 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 20 6 125 dice 25 7 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 30 8 250 dice 130 9 Cash 30 10 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 35 11 Cash 40 12 450 dice 320 13 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 40 14 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 55 15 Sombrero player token 250 16 650 dice 500 17 Cash Boost for five minutes 65 18 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 75 19 Cash 90 20 1,000 dice 950 21 High Roller for 10 minutes 120 22 Cash 100 23 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 140 24 525 dice 320 25 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 200 26 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 260 27 1,600 dice 1,400 28 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 350 29 Cash 400 30 700 dice 600 31 Cash 700 32 1,800 dice 1,700 33 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,200 34 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 600 35 Cash 1,100 36 2,200 dice 2,400 37 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,000 38 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 1,800 39 Cash 2,000 40 3,000 dice 3,200 41 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 1,200 42 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 1,600 43 8,000 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 5,500

Enjoy your rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to win big at Lucha Libre Loot in Monopoly GO

The best way to score lots of points in Lucha Libre Loot is to save your highest dice multiplier and High Roller for when you’re six to eight squares away from a cluster of pickup tokens. By doing this, you increase your odds of landing on a scoring area. Additionally, you should wait for a new tournament to be active before playing this event, so you can enjoy the Mega Heist boost and score more points.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more