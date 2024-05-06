Are Monopoly GO token abilities real?

There’s an ongoing myth in the Monopoly GO community suggesting the player tokens used to move across the board have different abilities, such as boosting your odds of landing on event squares or increasing your rewards from events like Wheel Boost. But this is not true.

The Monopoly GO token abilities myth, debunked

Monopoly GO tokens have no abilities and no effect on gameplay. They are cosmetic items available for aesthetic pleasure and collection purposes only. Here are some arguments as to why this is true.

1) Monopoly GO rolls are pre-determined

Monopoly GO players have demonstrated that the outcome of rolls is predetermined based on your dice multiplier, not your token. This means that regardless of any other activity on the board, including your token, your next roll with each multiplier will produce a specific result predetermined by the game at random. After you roll once, all these values are recalculated and set again for your next roll, creating an illusion of randomness.

This is why tricks like using airplane mode are still possible today as they involve documenting the outcomes of a sequence of rolls for each multiplier to determine the best time to score big in events and tournaments. This is something you can easily test yourself by using the airplane mode trick with different tokens.

2) Monopoly GO token abilities aren’t mentioned officially anywhere

If Monopoly GO token abilities were real, Scopely would likely mention them on its support page or directly in the game. If these abilities impacted gameplay, it’s almost certain that Scopely would clearly disclose them and make them available for sale continuously, encouraging players to spend money on them. There’s no logical reason to conceal information about an in-game item that could potentially motivate players to spend more or to refrain from making such an item constantly available for purchase. Tokens are exclusive to limited-time events such as Treasure Hunts and Partner Events, which are free, so if these abilities were real, Scopely would be missing out on a significant profit opportunity—something that’s unlikely as Monopoly GO is the top-grossing mobile game in the U.S. as of May 2024.

Play smart.

3) Monopoly GO token abilities information comes from a single, unreliable source that can’t prove it

If you search for this information online, you’ll find only one website—and several TikTok videos sourced from it—claiming that Monopoly GO tokens have abilities like increasing your High Roller odds or giving you more chances for a Mega Heist. But there isn’t a single screenshot or any other evidence in the game showing these token abilities, which casts doubt on their authenticity. The website making these claims also has a potential conflict of interest: It sells Stickers for real money, which is against Monopoly GO’s terms of service and could lead to a ban from the game. Therefore, not only is the site possibly fabricating information, but it might also be spreading rumors to sell Stickers for real money.

4) Monopoly GO player claims are anecdotal

Players claiming they achieved better dice outcomes after using a specific player token are basing their conclusions purely on personal experience, which doesn’t establish a cause-effect relationship. Those who experienced better High Roller outcomes after changing player tokens are more likely to share their experiences online compared to those who saw no difference or even worse results.

Saying your Monopoly GO rolls got better because of a specific token is like saying changing your shirt from red to blue improved your Wheel Boost odds—both events occurred at the same time, but there’s no proof one caused the other. Unfortunately for these players, the most comprehensive research on Monopoly GO rolls to date supports the first point: Rolls are predetermined and players cannot influence the outcomes.

Therefore, while it might be appealing to believe that using the right tokens could increase your odds of winning big at events in Monopoly GO, such claims of token abilities are generally weak or simply provide false hope.

