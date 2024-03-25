Monopoly GO: Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones (March 25 to 27)

Scopely has brought back a multi-time returning Monopoly GO tournament called Chest Quest Challenge during the final leg of the Monopoly Origins season.

Chest Quest Challenge rewards are returning to the Monopoly GO board for two days, featuring Peg-E tokens, free Dice, Stickers, and more. This is the second-to-last tournament before the Origins season wraps and the Making Music Sticker album kicks off. Running alongside the solo event Monopoly Origins, the tournament is a great alternative to Peg-E tokens that can help build up your Dice inventory while collecting Stars to cash out for a Wild Stikcer.

All Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones (March 25 to 27) in Monopoly GO

Unlike the previous variant of the Chest Quest Challenge, the rewards for this tournament include 759 Peg-E tokens, 3,960 Dice, Sticker packs, and more. The Monopoly GO tournament also offers a Mega Heist at milestone 13, along with High Roller at milestone four.

Milestone Tokens/Points Chest Quest Challenge reward One 75 40 Dice Two 50 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 100 Seven Peg-E tokens Four 175 High Roller for five minutes Five 225 12 Peg-E tokens Six 300 130 Dice Seven 275 15 Peg-E tokens Eight 450 Cash Nine 550 240 Dice 10 625 25 Peg-E tokens 11 650 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 12 700 30 Peg-E tokens 13 800 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 14 750 300 Dice 15 850 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 16 900 50 Peg-E tokens 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,200 500 Dice 19 1,300 100 Peg-E tokens 20 1,500 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 22 2,000 120 Peg-E tokens 23 2,300 Cash 24 2,600 950 Dice 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 150 Peg-E tokens 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 29 5,000 250 Peg-E tokens 30 5,500 1,800 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Chest Quest Challenge rewards end?

All Chest Quest Challenge rewards will end on March 27 at around 12:58pm CT as the Monopoly GO tournament will run for 48 hours. The end of the tournament will also coincide with the end of the Peg-E Prize Machine event.

How to rank up Chest Quest Challenge leaderboard in Monopoly GO

The Chest Quest Challenge is a two-day event that offers double the normal tokens/points for completing either the Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-game. To rank up the leaderboard, I recommend increasing your Dice multiplier when you’re within three to eight tiles of a Railroad. This will increase your chances of ranking within the top 10 of the leaderboard. Once you’re at the top of the leaderboard, you’ll need to play occasionally to keep your spot or increase it for even more rewards.

Bank Heist Chest Quest Challenge rewards

Small Heist: Eight tokens

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist:202 tokens

Shutdown Chest Quest Challenge rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

