Monopoly GO: Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones (March 25 to 27)

Scopely has brought back a multi-time returning Monopoly GO tournament called Chest Quest Challenge during the final leg of the Monopoly Origins season.
Chest Quest Challenge rewards are returning to the Monopoly GO board for two days, featuring Peg-E tokens, free Dice, Stickers, and more. This is the second-to-last tournament before the Origins season wraps and the Making Music Sticker album kicks off. Running alongside the solo event Monopoly Origins, the tournament is a great alternative to Peg-E tokens that can help build up your Dice inventory while collecting Stars to cash out for a Wild Stikcer.
All Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones (March 25 to 27) in Monopoly GO
Unlike the previous variant of the Chest Quest Challenge, the rewards for this tournament include 759 Peg-E tokens, 3,960 Dice, Sticker packs, and more. The Monopoly GO tournament also offers a Mega Heist at milestone 13, along with High Roller at milestone four.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Chest Quest Challenge reward
|One
|75
|40 Dice
|Two
|50
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|100
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Four
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|225
|12 Peg-E tokens
|Six
|300
|130 Dice
|Seven
|275
|15 Peg-E tokens
|Eight
|450
|Cash
|Nine
|550
|240 Dice
|
|10
|625
|25 Peg-E tokens
|11
|650
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|12
|700
|30 Peg-E tokens
|13
|800
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|14
|750
|300 Dice
|15
|850
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|16
|900
|50 Peg-E tokens
|17
|1,000
|Cash
|18
|1,200
|500 Dice
|19
|1,300
|100 Peg-E tokens
|
|20
|1,500
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|21
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|22
|2,000
|120 Peg-E tokens
|23
|2,300
|Cash
|24
|2,600
|950 Dice
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,500
|150 Peg-E tokens
|27
|4,000
|Cash
|28
|4,500
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|29
|5,000
|250 Peg-E tokens
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
When do Monopoly GO Chest Quest Challenge rewards end?
All Chest Quest Challenge rewards will end on March 27 at around 12:58pm CT as the Monopoly GO tournament will run for 48 hours. The end of the tournament will also coincide with the end of the Peg-E Prize Machine event.
How to rank up Chest Quest Challenge leaderboard in Monopoly GO
The Chest Quest Challenge is a two-day event that offers double the normal tokens/points for completing either the Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-game. To rank up the leaderboard, I recommend increasing your Dice multiplier when you’re within three to eight tiles of a Railroad. This will increase your chances of ranking within the top 10 of the leaderboard. Once you’re at the top of the leaderboard, you’ll need to play occasionally to keep your spot or increase it for even more rewards.
Bank Heist Chest Quest Challenge rewards
- Small Heist: Eight tokens
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist:202 tokens
Shutdown Chest Quest Challenge rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens