Monopoly GO: Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones (March 25 to 27)

Take advantage of a two-day tournament.
Danny Forster
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 01:02 pm
Scopely has brought back a multi-time returning Monopoly GO tournament called Chest Quest Challenge during the final leg of the Monopoly Origins season. 

Chest Quest Challenge rewards are returning to the Monopoly GO board for two days, featuring Peg-E tokens, free Dice, Stickers, and more. This is the second-to-last tournament before the Origins season wraps and the Making Music Sticker album kicks off. Running alongside the solo event Monopoly Origins, the tournament is a great alternative to Peg-E tokens that can help build up your Dice inventory while collecting Stars to cash out for a Wild Stikcer. 

All Chest Quest Challenge rewards and milestones (March 25 to 27) in Monopoly GO

Unlike the previous variant of the Chest Quest Challenge, the rewards for this tournament include 759 Peg-E tokens, 3,960 Dice, Sticker packs, and more. The Monopoly GO tournament also offers a Mega Heist at milestone 13, along with High Roller at milestone four. 

MilestoneTokens/PointsChest Quest Challenge reward
One7540 Dice
Two50Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three100Seven Peg-E tokens
Four175High Roller for five minutes
Five22512 Peg-E tokens
Six300130 Dice
Seven27515 Peg-E tokens
Eight450Cash
Nine550240 Dice
1062525 Peg-E tokens
11650Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
1270030 Peg-E tokens
13800Mega Heist for 20 minutes
14750300 Dice
15850Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
1690050 Peg-E tokens
171,000Cash
181,200500 Dice
191,300100 Peg-E tokens
201,500Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
211,800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
222,000120 Peg-E tokens
232,300Cash
242,600950 Dice
253,000Cash
263,500150 Peg-E tokens
274,000Cash
284,500Cash Grab for 20 minutes
295,000250 Peg-E tokens
305,5001,800 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Chest Quest Challenge rewards end?

All Chest Quest Challenge rewards will end on March 27 at around 12:58pm CT as the Monopoly GO tournament will run for 48 hours. The end of the tournament will also coincide with the end of the Peg-E Prize Machine event. 

How to rank up Chest Quest Challenge leaderboard in Monopoly GO

The Chest Quest Challenge is a two-day event that offers double the normal tokens/points for completing either the Shutdown or Bank Heist mini-game. To rank up the leaderboard, I recommend increasing your Dice multiplier when you’re within three to eight tiles of a Railroad. This will increase your chances of ranking within the top 10 of the leaderboard. Once you’re at the top of the leaderboard, you’ll need to play occasionally to keep your spot or increase it for even more rewards. 

Bank Heist Chest Quest Challenge rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist:202 tokens

Shutdown Chest Quest Challenge rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
