Monopoly GO: Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones (March 25 to 28)

The Monopoly Origins solo event is returning to wrap up the Origins season in Monopoly GO, featuring Peg-E tokens, Dice, and other rewards.
A new season in Monopoly GO is coming on March 28 through the Making Music Sticker album, leaving you three days to complete or cash in Stars for the Origins album. As a farewell to the season, Scopely is running a returning solo event called Monopoly Origins. The return of the event features Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine. And for those waiting on another Golden Blitz, like myself, there should be one last trade taking place before the Origins season ends.
All Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones (March 25 to 28) in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly Origins rewards showcase 1,027 Peg-E tokens and 15,225 Dice over 49 milestones. Be sure to collect those Peg-E tokens before the Prize Machine event ends on March 27. There are two High Roller special events, one at milestone 23 and the other at 41. And there are two five-star Sticker packs at milestones 36 and 47.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Monopoly Origins reward
|One
|Five
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Two
|Five
|20 Dice
|Three
|Five
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Four
|10
|10 Peg-E tokens
|Five
|50
|130 Dice
|Six
|10
|15 Peg-E tokens
|Seven
|15
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|Eight
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Nine
|15
|20 Peg-E tokens
|
|10
|100
|225 Dice
|11
|20
|Cash
|12
|25
|25 Peg-E tokens
|13
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|14
|25
|Cash
|15
|240
|475 Dice
|16
|30
|25 Peg-E tokens
|17
|35
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|18
|40
|Cash
|19
|45
|35 Peg-E tokens
|
|20
|350
|600 Dice
|21
|45
|60 Peg-E tokens
|22
|50
|Cash
|23
|50
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|55
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|25
|700
|1,000 Dice
|26
|80
|Cash
|27
|60
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|28
|65
|80 Peg-E tokens
|29
|70
|125 Dice
|
|30
|500
|Cash
|31
|100
|100 Peg-E tokens
|32
|150
|200 Dice
|33
|200
|120 Peg-E tokens
|34
|250
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|35
|1,000
|1,200 Dice
|36
|300
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|37
|350
|150 Peg-E tokens
|38
|400
|Cash
|39
|500
|Cash
|
|40
|2,000
|3,000 Dice
|41
|600
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|42
|650
|170 Peg-E tokens
|43
|700
|850 Dice
|44
|1,600
|Cash
|45
|750
|900 Dice
|46
|800
|210 Peg-E tokens
|47
|850
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
|48
|900
|Cash
|49
|4,000
|6,500 Dice
When do Monopoly GO Origins rewards end?
All Monopoly Origins rewards will end on March 28 at around 9:58am CT in Monopoly GO. The end of the solo event will coordinate with the end of the Sticker album, ushering in a new season.
Are the Monopoly GO rewards worth rolling for in Monopoly Origins?
Rolling for Monopoly Origins rewards is worth it while the Peg-E Prize Machine event is running. The event is a good opportunity to stock up on Dice and grab any Stickers you may not have acquired yet. If you’re short on Dice, I wouldn’t recommend trying to complete any milestones past 25.
How Monopoly GO Origins rewards and milestones work
The objective for the Monopoly Origins event is to land on either a Tax or Utility tile. Landing on a Tax tile earns three points/tokens while a Utility tile provides two tokens/points. These points unlock the Monopoly GO events milestones and earn you Origins rewards.