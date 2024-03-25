Category:
Monopoly GO: Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones (March 25 to 28)

A season comes to an end.
The Monopoly Origins solo event is returning to wrap up the Origins season in Monopoly GO, featuring Peg-E tokens, Dice, and other rewards. 

A new season in Monopoly GO is coming on March 28 through the Making Music Sticker album, leaving you three days to complete or cash in Stars for the Origins album. As a farewell to the season, Scopely is running a returning solo event called Monopoly Origins. The return of the event features Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine. And for those waiting on another Golden Blitz, like myself, there should be one last trade taking place before the Origins season ends. 

All Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones (March 25 to 28) in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Origins
Grab the Peg-E tokens while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly Origins rewards showcase 1,027 Peg-E tokens and 15,225 Dice over 49 milestones. Be sure to collect those Peg-E tokens before the Prize Machine event ends on March 27. There are two High Roller special events, one at milestone 23 and the other at 41. And there are two five-star Sticker packs at milestones 36 and 47. 

MilestoneTokens/PointsMonopoly Origins reward
OneFiveSeven Peg-E tokens
TwoFive20 Dice
ThreeFiveGreen Sticker Pack (one-star)
Four1010 Peg-E tokens
Five50130 Dice
Six1015 Peg-E tokens
Seven15Cash Grab for 10 minutes
Eight15Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Nine1520 Peg-E tokens
10100225 Dice
1120Cash
122525 Peg-E tokens
1325Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
1425Cash
15240475 Dice
163025 Peg-E tokens
1735Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
1840Cash
194535 Peg-E tokens
20350600 Dice
214560 Peg-E tokens
2250Cash
2350High Roller for 10 minutes
2455Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
257001,000 Dice
2680Cash
2760Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
286580 Peg-E tokens
2970125 Dice
30500Cash
31100100 Peg-E tokens
32150200 Dice
33200120 Peg-E tokens
34250Cash Boost for five minutes
351,0001,200 Dice
36300Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
37350150 Peg-E tokens
38400Cash
39500Cash
402,0003,000 Dice
41600High Roller for 20 minutes
42650170 Peg-E tokens
43700850 Dice
441,600Cash
45750900 Dice
46800210 Peg-E tokens
47850Purple Sticker Pack (five-star)
48900Cash
494,0006,500 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Origins rewards end?

All Monopoly Origins rewards will end on March 28 at around 9:58am CT in Monopoly GO. The end of the solo event will coordinate with the end of the Sticker album, ushering in a new season. 

Are the Monopoly GO rewards worth rolling for in Monopoly Origins?

Rolling for Monopoly Origins rewards is worth it while the Peg-E Prize Machine event is running. The event is a good opportunity to stock up on Dice and grab any Stickers you may not have acquired yet. If you’re short on Dice, I wouldn’t recommend trying to complete any milestones past 25.

How Monopoly GO Origins rewards and milestones work

Mr. Monopoly and dog surrounded by family pictures
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The objective for the Monopoly Origins event is to land on either a Tax or Utility tile. Landing on a Tax tile earns three points/tokens while a Utility tile provides two tokens/points. These points unlock the Monopoly GO events milestones and earn you Origins rewards.

