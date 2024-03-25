Monopoly GO: Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones (March 25 to 28)

The Monopoly Origins solo event is returning to wrap up the Origins season in Monopoly GO, featuring Peg-E tokens, Dice, and other rewards.

A new season in Monopoly GO is coming on March 28 through the Making Music Sticker album, leaving you three days to complete or cash in Stars for the Origins album. As a farewell to the season, Scopely is running a returning solo event called Monopoly Origins. The return of the event features Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine. And for those waiting on another Golden Blitz, like myself, there should be one last trade taking place before the Origins season ends.

All Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones (March 25 to 28) in Monopoly GO

Grab the Peg-E tokens while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly Origins rewards showcase 1,027 Peg-E tokens and 15,225 Dice over 49 milestones. Be sure to collect those Peg-E tokens before the Prize Machine event ends on March 27. There are two High Roller special events, one at milestone 23 and the other at 41. And there are two five-star Sticker packs at milestones 36 and 47.

Milestone Tokens/Points Monopoly Origins reward One Five Seven Peg-E tokens Two Five 20 Dice Three Five Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Four 10 10 Peg-E tokens Five 50 130 Dice Six 10 15 Peg-E tokens Seven 15 Cash Grab for 10 minutes Eight 15 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Nine 15 20 Peg-E tokens 10 100 225 Dice 11 20 Cash 12 25 25 Peg-E tokens 13 25 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) 14 25 Cash 15 240 475 Dice 16 30 25 Peg-E tokens 17 35 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) 18 40 Cash 19 45 35 Peg-E tokens 20 350 600 Dice 21 45 60 Peg-E tokens 22 50 Cash 23 50 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 55 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 25 700 1,000 Dice 26 80 Cash 27 60 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 28 65 80 Peg-E tokens 29 70 125 Dice 30 500 Cash 31 100 100 Peg-E tokens 32 150 200 Dice 33 200 120 Peg-E tokens 34 250 Cash Boost for five minutes 35 1,000 1,200 Dice 36 300 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 37 350 150 Peg-E tokens 38 400 Cash 39 500 Cash 40 2,000 3,000 Dice 41 600 High Roller for 20 minutes 42 650 170 Peg-E tokens 43 700 850 Dice 44 1,600 Cash 45 750 900 Dice 46 800 210 Peg-E tokens 47 850 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star) 48 900 Cash 49 4,000 6,500 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Origins rewards end?

All Monopoly Origins rewards will end on March 28 at around 9:58am CT in Monopoly GO. The end of the solo event will coordinate with the end of the Sticker album, ushering in a new season.

Are the Monopoly GO rewards worth rolling for in Monopoly Origins?

Rolling for Monopoly Origins rewards is worth it while the Peg-E Prize Machine event is running. The event is a good opportunity to stock up on Dice and grab any Stickers you may not have acquired yet. If you’re short on Dice, I wouldn’t recommend trying to complete any milestones past 25.

How Monopoly GO Origins rewards and milestones work

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The objective for the Monopoly Origins event is to land on either a Tax or Utility tile. Landing on a Tax tile earns three points/tokens while a Utility tile provides two tokens/points. These points unlock the Monopoly GO events milestones and earn you Origins rewards.

