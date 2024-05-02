Monopoly GO Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones (May 2 and 3)

The new Monopoly GO tournament, Butterfly Sky, is a revised edition of the same event that took place in March. This time, it’s a simpler and shorter event with 25 milestones but still offers thousands of free dice.

Butterfly Sky Monopoly GO tournament list of rewards and milestones

During the Butterfly Sky tournament in Monopoly GO, you can earn 3,440 dice, five Sticker Packs, and a High Roller bonus that can help you complete the event faster, if your rolls are lucky. A 15-minute Mega Heist is also available, allowing you to score big during Bank Heists and spend fewer dice to accumulate points during the tournament. Additionally, you can receive extra rewards based on your placement on the leaderboard when the event concludes on May 3.

Butterfly Sky milestones Points Butterfly Sky rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

What is Butterfly Sky in Monopoly GO?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Butterfly Sky is a Monopoly GO tournament that all players participate in automatically when it’s live. Once the event starts, your goal is to roll dice on the board to land on Railroad squares, which will trigger either the Shutdown or Bank Heist minigames. According to your performance, you’ll score points for Butterfly Sky, which will convert into rewards like free rolls and Sticker packs once you hit certain point milestones. Your points will be compared to those of other players to make a leaderboard, and your placement on that leaderboard will give you extra rewards.

How to score points in Butterfly Sky

You only score in Butterfly Sky when you land on Railroad squares, and your performance in the minigames and your dice multiplier are what determine the points you get. The base points for each minigame are:

Two points for a blocked Shutdown

for a blocked Shutdown Four points for a successful Shutdown or a Small Heist

for a successful Shutdown or a Small Heist Six points for a Large Heist

for a Large Heist Eight points for Bankrupt

for Bankrupt 12 points for a Mega Heist

