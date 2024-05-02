Butterfly Sky logo in Monopoly GO on a green blurry background.
Monopoly GO Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones (May 2 and 3)

Butterfly Sky tournament takes us back to the traditional rewards in Monopoly GO events, now that no Partner Event is live.
Published: May 2, 2024 10:26 am

The new Monopoly GO tournament, Butterfly Sky, is a revised edition of the same event that took place in March. This time, it’s a simpler and shorter event with 25 milestones but still offers thousands of free dice.

Butterfly Sky Monopoly GO tournament list of rewards and milestones

During the Butterfly Sky tournament in Monopoly GO, you can earn 3,440 dice, five Sticker Packs, and a High Roller bonus that can help you complete the event faster, if your rolls are lucky. A 15-minute Mega Heist is also available, allowing you to score big during Bank Heists and spend fewer dice to accumulate points during the tournament. Additionally, you can receive extra rewards based on your placement on the leaderboard when the event concludes on May 3.

Butterfly Sky milestonesPointsButterfly Sky rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

What is Butterfly Sky in Monopoly GO?

Mr. Monopoly throwing money of building in Monopoly GO
What rewards are you looking forward to claiming? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Butterfly Sky is a Monopoly GO tournament that all players participate in automatically when it’s live. Once the event starts, your goal is to roll dice on the board to land on Railroad squares, which will trigger either the Shutdown or Bank Heist minigames. According to your performance, you’ll score points for Butterfly Sky, which will convert into rewards like free rolls and Sticker packs once you hit certain point milestones. Your points will be compared to those of other players to make a leaderboard, and your placement on that leaderboard will give you extra rewards.

How to score points in Butterfly Sky

You only score in Butterfly Sky when you land on Railroad squares, and your performance in the minigames and your dice multiplier are what determine the points you get. The base points for each minigame are:

  • Two points for a blocked Shutdown
  • Four points for a successful Shutdown or a Small Heist
  • Six points for a Large Heist
  • Eight points for Bankrupt
  • 12 points for a Mega Heist

Thanks to the Monopoly GO wiki for the early rewards list.

