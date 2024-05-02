Monopoly GO Butterfly Sky rewards and milestones (May 2 and 3)

The new Monopoly GO tournament, Butterfly Sky, is a revised edition of the same event that took place in March. This time, it’s a simpler and shorter event with 25 milestones but still offers thousands of free dice.
Butterfly Sky Monopoly GO tournament list of rewards and milestones
During the Butterfly Sky tournament in Monopoly GO, you can earn 3,440 dice, five Sticker Packs, and a High Roller bonus that can help you complete the event faster, if your rolls are lucky. A 15-minute Mega Heist is also available, allowing you to score big during Bank Heists and spend fewer dice to accumulate points during the tournament. Additionally, you can receive extra rewards based on your placement on the leaderboard when the event concludes on May 3.
|Butterfly Sky milestones
|Points
|Butterfly Sky rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
What is Butterfly Sky in Monopoly GO?
Butterfly Sky is a Monopoly GO tournament that all players participate in automatically when it’s live. Once the event starts, your goal is to roll dice on the board to land on Railroad squares, which will trigger either the Shutdown or Bank Heist minigames. According to your performance, you’ll score points for Butterfly Sky, which will convert into rewards like free rolls and Sticker packs once you hit certain point milestones. Your points will be compared to those of other players to make a leaderboard, and your placement on that leaderboard will give you extra rewards.
How to score points in Butterfly Sky
You only score in Butterfly Sky when you land on Railroad squares, and your performance in the minigames and your dice multiplier are what determine the points you get. The base points for each minigame are:
- Two points for a blocked Shutdown
- Four points for a successful Shutdown or a Small Heist
- Six points for a Large Heist
- Eight points for Bankrupt
- 12 points for a Mega Heist
Thanks to the Monopoly GO wiki for the early rewards list.