Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)

Standard Monopoly GO tournaments resume through Foam for Funds, and we’ve got a breakdown of all the rewards and milestones so you can stock up on Dice and Stickers for upcoming events.
The Monopoly GO Partner event has ended, but other events, like a Treasure Hunt, are coming. Standard tournaments like Foam for Funds are a great way to stock up on Dice for upcoming major events and Stickers for the Making Music album. And you’ll want those four and five-star golden Stickers for when the next Golden Blitz drops. Here are the rewards you can collect from Foam for Funds.
Every Monopoly GO Foam for Funds reward and milestone
The Foam for Funds Monopoly GO tournament showcases 25 milestones with rewards of up to 3,440 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash. There is a High Roller flash event through milestone five and a Mega Heist at milestone eight.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Bunny Hop reward
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
|
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
How to get more Monopoly GO Foam for Funds rewards
The Monopoly GO Foam and Funds tournament offers additional rewards to players who finish at the top of the leaderboard. Standard rewards include Dice and Stickers. Unique rewards can include anything from an emote or Shield to tokens for a major event. The higher you place on the leaderboard, the more Foam and Funds rewards you collect when the Monopoly GO tournament ends.
What are the Monopoly GO Bank Heist and Shutdown point values?
Every tournament in Monopoly GO requires you to land on a Railroad tile, which unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Each mini-game provides you with tokens/points depending on your performance. Most Monopoly GO tournaments offer standard point values, while others double the number of tokens/points you can earn. The Foam and Funds tournament has standard point values for Shutdown and Bank Heist.
Bank Heist Foam for Funds rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens/points
- Large Heist: Six tokens/points
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points
Shutdown Foam for Funds rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens/points
- Shutdown success: Four tokens/points