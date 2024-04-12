Mr. Monopoly and dog on vacation in Monopoly GO
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)

Restock Dice and unlock Sticker sets.
Published: Apr 12, 2024

Standard Monopoly GO tournaments resume through Foam for Funds, and we’ve got a breakdown of all the rewards and milestones so you can stock up on Dice and Stickers for upcoming events.

The Monopoly GO Partner event has ended, but other events, like a Treasure Hunt, are coming. Standard tournaments like Foam for Funds are a great way to stock up on Dice for upcoming major events and Stickers for the Making Music album. And you’ll want those four and five-star golden Stickers for when the next Golden Blitz drops. Here are the rewards you can collect from Foam for Funds.

Every Monopoly GO Foam for Funds reward and milestone

Dice on the Monopoly GO! mobile game
Stock up on rewards.

The Foam for Funds Monopoly GO tournament showcases 25 milestones with rewards of up to 3,440 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash. There is a High Roller flash event through milestone five and a Mega Heist at milestone eight.

MilestonesTokens/PointsBunny Hop reward
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice
How to get more Monopoly GO Foam for Funds rewards

The Monopoly GO Foam and Funds tournament offers additional rewards to players who finish at the top of the leaderboard. Standard rewards include Dice and Stickers. Unique rewards can include anything from an emote or Shield to tokens for a major event. The higher you place on the leaderboard, the more Foam and Funds rewards you collect when the Monopoly GO tournament ends.

What are the Monopoly GO Bank Heist and Shutdown point values?

Every tournament in Monopoly GO requires you to land on a Railroad tile, which unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Each mini-game provides you with tokens/points depending on your performance. Most Monopoly GO tournaments offer standard point values, while others double the number of tokens/points you can earn. The Foam and Funds tournament has standard point values for Shutdown and Bank Heist.

Bank Heist Foam for Funds rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens/points
  • Large Heist: Six tokens/points
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Foam for Funds rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens/points
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens/points
