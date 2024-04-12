Monopoly GO: All Foam for Funds rewards (April 12 to 13)

Standard Monopoly GO tournaments resume through Foam for Funds, and we’ve got a breakdown of all the rewards and milestones so you can stock up on Dice and Stickers for upcoming events.

The Monopoly GO Partner event has ended, but other events, like a Treasure Hunt, are coming. Standard tournaments like Foam for Funds are a great way to stock up on Dice for upcoming major events and Stickers for the Making Music album. And you’ll want those four and five-star golden Stickers for when the next Golden Blitz drops. Here are the rewards you can collect from Foam for Funds.

Every Monopoly GO Foam for Funds reward and milestone

Stock up on rewards. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Foam for Funds Monopoly GO tournament showcases 25 milestones with rewards of up to 3,440 Dice, five Sticker packs, and cash. There is a High Roller flash event through milestone five and a Mega Heist at milestone eight.

Milestones Tokens/Points Bunny Hop reward One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice All early rewards are provided by Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

How to get more Monopoly GO Foam for Funds rewards

The Monopoly GO Foam and Funds tournament offers additional rewards to players who finish at the top of the leaderboard. Standard rewards include Dice and Stickers. Unique rewards can include anything from an emote or Shield to tokens for a major event. The higher you place on the leaderboard, the more Foam and Funds rewards you collect when the Monopoly GO tournament ends.

What are the Monopoly GO Bank Heist and Shutdown point values?

Every tournament in Monopoly GO requires you to land on a Railroad tile, which unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Each mini-game provides you with tokens/points depending on your performance. Most Monopoly GO tournaments offer standard point values, while others double the number of tokens/points you can earn. The Foam and Funds tournament has standard point values for Shutdown and Bank Heist.

Bank Heist Foam for Funds rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens/points

Large Heist: Six tokens/points

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens/points

Mega Heist: 12 tokens/points

Shutdown Foam for Funds rewards

Blocked: Two tokens/points

Shutdown success: Four tokens/points

