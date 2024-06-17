Forgot password
Karaoke Clash Monopoly GO rewards guide

Peg-E Prize Drop is back in Monopoly GO, and you can use Karaoke Clash to get some tokens for the event.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Jun 17, 2024 10:58 am

Karaoke Clash is taking over for the Bait Battle tournament in Monopoly GO. It starts shortly after the new edition of the Peg-E Prize Drop starts, which makes it a great chance to get extra dice and Stickers to complete the Making Music album before it’s gone.

Karaoke Clash runs from June 17 to 19, and it ends around 1pm CT. It’s your usual Railroad event, so you must land on these tiles and play Bank Heist and Shutdown to score points and get rewards. Here’s our full guide on the event’s rewards, milestones, and the best ways to boost your dice and Stickers.

All rewards in Karaoke Clash in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly and Scottie rolling Dice on Monopoly GO board
Go for the big prizes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The full list of Karaoke Clash rewards includes 6,210 dice, 617 Peg-E Tokens, several Sticker Packs, and 25 minutes of High Roller across 30 milestones. Here’s everything you can earn as you score points and complete the Monopoly GO event’s milestones:

MilestoneRewardPoints required
1Seven Peg-E Tokens50
240 dice80
3Sticker Pack (One Star)70
415 Peg-E Tokens150
5100 dice200
625 Peg-E Tokens300
7High Roller for five minutes250
8Cash350
9220 dice500
10Sticker Pack (Two Stars)550
1150 Peg-E Tokens800
12Sticker Pack (Three Stars)900
13400 dice950
14Sticker Pack (Four Stars)1,000
1570 Peg-E Tokens900
16500 dice1,200
17Cash1,000
18100 Peg-E Tokens1,300
19Mega Heist for 20 minutes1,500
20750 dice2,100
21Sticker Pack (Four Stars)1,800
22150 Peg-E Tokens2,200
23Cash Boost for 10 minutes2,500
24200 Peg-E Tokens3,000
251,100 dice3,200
26Cash3,200
27Sticker Pack (Four Stars)3,600
281,400 dice4,200
29High Roller for 20 minutes4,500
301,700 dice6,500

Best strategy to get a high score in Karaoke Clash

The best way to score lots of points in Karaoke Clash is to take advantage of Mega Heist when it’s active. This event increases the points you can get during Bank Heist, which boosts your score in Karaoke Clash. Since Karaoke Clash is a two-day tournament, Bank Heists are worth double their usual points, making this strategy even better. When you get that milestone 19 bonus, roll actively and aggressively for Railroad tiles to get a high score quickly.

In addition, save your highest dice multiplier for when you’re about seven squares away from a Railroad tile. This will give you the best odds of landing on these tiles.

When to stop rolling for Karaoke Clash in Monopoly GO

If you have enough dice to claim all 30 milestones of Karaoke Clash, do so and then stop rolling. It’s usually not worth trying for a top spot on the leaderboards because you’ll waste more dice than you’ll gain by trying to rank higher than other players.

If you have a small dice bank, stop after milestones nine, 13, or 16. These are big dice milestones you can claim and keep instead of using them right away for higher milestones. As tempting as it may be, stop and save hundreds of rolls for a future solo event or tournament so you can slowly build up a hefty dice bank.

Is it worth rolling for Peg-E Prize Drop tokens in Karaoke Clash?

Yes, it’s worth using Karaoke Clash to get Peg-E Prize Drop tokens. With 617 tokens available, you might even complete the first page of Prize Drop rewards from this event alone if you’re lucky. If you need extra rolls and Stickers from Prize Drop, focus on the Peg-E milestones and consider stopping after milestone 24, the last one offering these tokens.

When is the next Monopoly GO tournament?

Since Karaoke Clash ends on June 19, the next tournament should start right after it, around 1pm CT on June 19. We don’t have any information on its name or rewards yet, but it will likely feature Peg-E Tokens in its milestone rewards since Prize Drop will still be active.

Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.