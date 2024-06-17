Karaoke Clash Monopoly GO rewards guide

Karaoke Clash is taking over for the Bait Battle tournament in Monopoly GO. It starts shortly after the new edition of the Peg-E Prize Drop starts, which makes it a great chance to get extra dice and Stickers to complete the Making Music album before it’s gone.

Recommended Videos

Karaoke Clash runs from June 17 to 19, and it ends around 1pm CT. It’s your usual Railroad event, so you must land on these tiles and play Bank Heist and Shutdown to score points and get rewards. Here’s our full guide on the event’s rewards, milestones, and the best ways to boost your dice and Stickers.

All rewards in Karaoke Clash in Monopoly GO

Go for the big prizes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The full list of Karaoke Clash rewards includes 6,210 dice, 617 Peg-E Tokens, several Sticker Packs, and 25 minutes of High Roller across 30 milestones. Here’s everything you can earn as you score points and complete the Monopoly GO event’s milestones:

Milestone Reward Points required 1 Seven Peg-E Tokens 50 2 40 dice 80 3 Sticker Pack (One Star) 70 4 15 Peg-E Tokens 150 5 100 dice 200 6 25 Peg-E Tokens 300 7 High Roller for five minutes 250 8 Cash 350 9 220 dice 500 10 Sticker Pack (Two Stars) 550 11 50 Peg-E Tokens 800 12 Sticker Pack (Three Stars) 900 13 400 dice 950 14 Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 1,000 15 70 Peg-E Tokens 900 16 500 dice 1,200 17 Cash 1,000 18 100 Peg-E Tokens 1,300 19 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 1,500 20 750 dice 2,100 21 Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 1,800 22 150 Peg-E Tokens 2,200 23 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 2,500 24 200 Peg-E Tokens 3,000 25 1,100 dice 3,200 26 Cash 3,200 27 Sticker Pack (Four Stars) 3,600 28 1,400 dice 4,200 29 High Roller for 20 minutes 4,500 30 1,700 dice 6,500

Best strategy to get a high score in Karaoke Clash

The best way to score lots of points in Karaoke Clash is to take advantage of Mega Heist when it’s active. This event increases the points you can get during Bank Heist, which boosts your score in Karaoke Clash. Since Karaoke Clash is a two-day tournament, Bank Heists are worth double their usual points, making this strategy even better. When you get that milestone 19 bonus, roll actively and aggressively for Railroad tiles to get a high score quickly.

In addition, save your highest dice multiplier for when you’re about seven squares away from a Railroad tile. This will give you the best odds of landing on these tiles.

When to stop rolling for Karaoke Clash in Monopoly GO

If you have enough dice to claim all 30 milestones of Karaoke Clash, do so and then stop rolling. It’s usually not worth trying for a top spot on the leaderboards because you’ll waste more dice than you’ll gain by trying to rank higher than other players.

If you have a small dice bank, stop after milestones nine, 13, or 16. These are big dice milestones you can claim and keep instead of using them right away for higher milestones. As tempting as it may be, stop and save hundreds of rolls for a future solo event or tournament so you can slowly build up a hefty dice bank.

Is it worth rolling for Peg-E Prize Drop tokens in Karaoke Clash?

Yes, it’s worth using Karaoke Clash to get Peg-E Prize Drop tokens. With 617 tokens available, you might even complete the first page of Prize Drop rewards from this event alone if you’re lucky. If you need extra rolls and Stickers from Prize Drop, focus on the Peg-E milestones and consider stopping after milestone 24, the last one offering these tokens.

When is the next Monopoly GO tournament?

Since Karaoke Clash ends on June 19, the next tournament should start right after it, around 1pm CT on June 19. We don’t have any information on its name or rewards yet, but it will likely feature Peg-E Tokens in its milestone rewards since Prize Drop will still be active.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy