All Monopoly GO Peg-E rewards, including Wild Sticker

Scopely has blessed the Monopoly GO community with a final chance to grab a Wild Sticker through the Peg-E Prize Drop, and the coveted reward is located on the first page of milestones. Here’s everything you need to know to get that Wild Sticker within the Prize Machine main event.

What are the Monopoly GO Peg-E rewards and milestones? (June 17 to 19)

Peg-E milestones Points to unlock milestones Peg-E rewards One 1,500 200 Dice rolls Two TBD 400 Dice rolls Three 9,000 700 Dice rolls and Blue Sticker pack Four 16,000 Wild Sticker

What’s different about the Monopoly GO Peg-E drop?

Getting the Wild Sticker is easier than before. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike previous iterations of the Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop, the June 17 to 19 main event only has one page of rewards and four milestones. The points to unlock milestones have been increased, with the first milestone needing 1,500 points to unlock.

Most older variations of Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drops had several pages of rewards, with a Wild Sticker located on a page three milestone. This time around Scopely has removed the filler rewards and condensed them all into one page, with the Wild Sticker as the final reward.

To unlock the Wild Sticker in the Peg-E Prize Machine rewards, you’ll need 16,000 points. This is better than the previous version of the event, which needed over 20,000 points to unlock.

Tips to get Wild Sticker in Monopoly GO Peg-E

Getting the Wild Sticker within the Peg-E rewards and milestones takes a large number of Mr. M Chips because you will want to drop the tokens with a 30x multiplier.

To obtain the Peg-E Chip tokens, take advantage of daily Monopoly GO events like High Roller and Mega Heist. Both the Mogul of the Opera and Karaoke Clash events are stocked with Peg-E tokens at achievable milestone point rewards. And be sure to always collect the daily free rewards that drop every eight hours in conjunction with completing your daily Quick Wins.

Drop the Peg-E chip from a corner slot at a 30x multiplier. This gives you a better chance of hitting the reward bubbles multiple times which earns you points. You also have better odds of having the Peg-E Chip fall through a center slot when dropping it from the corners. Center slots offer more points toward unlocking Monopoly GO Prize Machine milestones and rewards.

Is the Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop worth playing?

I’m not a huge fan of the Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop because of the elevated RNG but the changes made to the Prize Machine rewards will have me playing. I also desperately need that Wild Sticker reward to complete the Making Music Sticker album. Rolling for Peg-E rewards isn’t cheap, though, and will cost you several thousand in Dice rolls.

