How to get free Laser Guns for Martian Treasures in Monopoly GO

If you want to complete Martian Treasures and get a Wild Sticker in Monopoly GO, you’ll need hundreds of pickaxe tokens, this time shaped as a laser gun to match the treasure hunt theme. Fortunately, even casual players can get a few of them every day. Here’s how.

Every free method to get Laser Gun tokens for Monopoly GO’s Martian Treasures

Everyone wants those sweet rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Martian Treasures rewards: The event itself rewards you with tokens at dig sites six, 14, and 19, for a total of 32 Laser Guns.

Top event rewards: Events like Mars Metropolis offer a few hundred tokens if you can collect all their milestone rewards. Even if you can't complete the event, you can still get a dozen or so in the easier levels, so it's worth playing.

Tournament rewards: Similar to the top events, tournaments like Rover Rally also have Laser Guns in their milestones. Land on Railroad squares and score points to start claiming a few dozen tokens.

Daily Quick Wins: Every day, you can get 10 to 15 free Laser Gun tokens from Quick Wins. Though the token count is low, this is the easiest and fastest method on the list.

Free shop gifts: Visit the store and scroll through the featured offers banner to find the free gift, which includes a couple of Laser Guns at no cost. When you add them up over the duration of Martian Treasures, you'll see it's worth your daily check-ins.

Are there free Laser Gun links in Monopoly GO today?

There are no free laser gun links in Monopoly GO for Martian Treasures. We haven’t had links for treasure hunt pickaxes for months now, so it’s expected that the pattern will repeat and Scopely will once again give away no laser guns this time. We’ll keep this article updated in case anything changes, but for now, be careful with links that claim to give you free pickaxes. Only open links from trusted sources and reputable player communities.

What can you do if you run out of Laser Guns rewards?

It’s completely normal to run out of Laser Guns during Martian Treasures and have no way to get more. If you’ve tried all the methods above for the day, there’s no way to get extra Laser Guns, even if you’re willing to pay for them. You must wait for the next day to refresh your Daily Quick Wins and free shop gifts. You also need to wait for a new top event or tournament to start, which you can check in our daily Monopoly GO events schedule.

