Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis rewards and milestones guide

It’s time to play Monopoly GO events for something other than dice. After days of boring events, Mars Metropolis arrives alongside Martian Treasures to give you plenty of pickaxe tokens, putting you closer to grabbing the coveted Wild Sticker for your album.

Your main goal in Mars Metropolis, aside from getting points and recovering the dice you spend, is to collect as many pickaxe tokens as possible. This Monopoly GO event, which runs until June 8, is your primary source of these tokens. If you don’t play it actively and aggressively, you likely won’t complete Martian Treasures and will miss the Wild Sticker, which can be just what you need to complete a set or the entire Making Music album before it goes away forever. Here’s a breakdown of every reward and milestone during Mars Metropolis.

All Mars Metropolis rewards and milestones, listed

It’s time for treasures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mars Metropolis milestones Rewards Points required 1 Three pickaxe tokens 5 2 Cash 5 3 Green Sticker Pack 10 4 125 dice 75 5 Four pickaxe tokens 15 6 Green Sticker Pack 15 7 Five pickaxe tokens 20 8 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes 25 9 230 dice 150 10 Seven pickaxe tokens 25 11 Green Sticker Pack 30 12 Cash 30 13 Eight pickaxe tokens 35 14 600 dice 450 15 Orange Sticker Pack 50 16 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 60 17 12 pickaxe tokens 70 18 Cash 80 19 800 dice 900 20 Pink Sticker Pack 60 21 14 pickaxe tokens 65 22 Cash 70 23 High Roller for 10 minutes 80 24 1,200 dice 1,500 25 15 pickaxe tokens 120 26 Blue Sticker Pack 200 27 17 pickaxe tokens 150 28 100 dice 140 29 Cash 900 30 125 dice 170 31 20 pickaxe tokens 180 32 Cash 210 33 Blue Sticker Pack 250 34 1,500 dice 1,800 35 25 pickaxe tokens 250 36 Cash Boost for five minutes 350 37 Purple Sticker Pack 600 38 30 pickaxe tokens 700 39 2,800 dice 4,000 40 High Roller for 15 minutes 700 41 500 dice 900 42 35 pickaxe tokens 800 43 Cash 2,700 44 700 dice 1,100 45 Cash 1,000 46 Purple Sticker Pack 1,250 47 Cash 1,500 48 6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack 7,500

How to maximize your rewards in Mars Metropolis

Mars Metropolis is a pickups event, which means you must land on board tiles where an event token is placed. Since landing on these tokens makes them move around the board, the best strategy is to use your x1 multiplier to cluster them together. Once you have a cluster, use your highest roll multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from the first token. This way, you have several dice outcomes that land you on a scoring tile instead of just one or two, which increases your odds of a good roll and saves you dice.

Should you play Mars Metropolis until the end?

You need thousands of dice to complete Mars Metropolis, so only play the event to the end if you have 10,000 dice in the bank or more. Otherwise, you’ll likely run out before getting the grand prize at milestone 48. The best points to stop are after you get milestone rewards nine, 24, 34, and 39, which have the most dice.

