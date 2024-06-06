Forgot password
The Mars Metropolis logo with Mr Monopoly helping to build a city in Mars.
Images via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis rewards and milestones guide

It's Treasure Hunt season again, and this new event will help you get the Wild Sticker.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 06:30 am

It’s time to play Monopoly GO events for something other than dice. After days of boring events, Mars Metropolis arrives alongside Martian Treasures to give you plenty of pickaxe tokens, putting you closer to grabbing the coveted Wild Sticker for your album.

Your main goal in Mars Metropolis, aside from getting points and recovering the dice you spend, is to collect as many pickaxe tokens as possible. This Monopoly GO event, which runs until June 8, is your primary source of these tokens. If you don’t play it actively and aggressively, you likely won’t complete Martian Treasures and will miss the Wild Sticker, which can be just what you need to complete a set or the entire Making Music album before it goes away forever. Here’s a breakdown of every reward and milestone during Mars Metropolis.

All Mars Metropolis rewards and milestones, listed

Mrs. Monopoly looking at artifact in Monopoly GO
It’s time for treasures. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Mars Metropolis milestonesRewardsPoints required
1Three pickaxe tokens5
2Cash5
3Green Sticker Pack10
4125 dice75
5Four pickaxe tokens15
6Green Sticker Pack15
7Five pickaxe tokens20
8Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes25
9230 dice150
10Seven pickaxe tokens25
11Green Sticker Pack30
12Cash30
13Eight pickaxe tokens35
14600 dice450
15Orange Sticker Pack50
16Cash Grab for 10 minutes60
1712 pickaxe tokens70
18Cash80
19800 dice900
20Pink Sticker Pack60
2114 pickaxe tokens65
22Cash70
23High Roller for 10 minutes80
241,200 dice1,500
2515 pickaxe tokens120
26Blue Sticker Pack200
2717 pickaxe tokens150
28100 dice140
29Cash900
30125 dice170
3120 pickaxe tokens180
32Cash210
33Blue Sticker Pack250
341,500 dice1,800
3525 pickaxe tokens250
36Cash Boost for five minutes350
37Purple Sticker Pack600
3830 pickaxe tokens700
392,800 dice4,000
40High Roller for 15 minutes700
41500 dice900
4235 pickaxe tokens800
43Cash2,700
44700 dice1,100
45Cash1,000
46Purple Sticker Pack1,250
47Cash1,500
486,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack7,500

How to maximize your rewards in Mars Metropolis

Mars Metropolis is a pickups event, which means you must land on board tiles where an event token is placed. Since landing on these tokens makes them move around the board, the best strategy is to use your x1 multiplier to cluster them together. Once you have a cluster, use your highest roll multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from the first token. This way, you have several dice outcomes that land you on a scoring tile instead of just one or two, which increases your odds of a good roll and saves you dice.

Should you play Mars Metropolis until the end?

You need thousands of dice to complete Mars Metropolis, so only play the event to the end if you have 10,000 dice in the bank or more. Otherwise, you’ll likely run out before getting the grand prize at milestone 48. The best points to stop are after you get milestone rewards nine, 24, 34, and 39, which have the most dice.

