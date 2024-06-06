Monopoly GO Mars Metropolis rewards and milestones guide

It’s time to play Monopoly GO events for something other than dice. After days of boring events, Mars Metropolis arrives alongside Martian Treasures to give you plenty of pickaxe tokens, putting you closer to grabbing the coveted Wild Sticker for your album.
Your main goal in Mars Metropolis, aside from getting points and recovering the dice you spend, is to collect as many pickaxe tokens as possible. This Monopoly GO event, which runs until June 8, is your primary source of these tokens. If you don’t play it actively and aggressively, you likely won’t complete Martian Treasures and will miss the Wild Sticker, which can be just what you need to complete a set or the entire Making Music album before it goes away forever. Here’s a breakdown of every reward and milestone during Mars Metropolis.
All Mars Metropolis rewards and milestones, listed
|Mars Metropolis milestones
|Rewards
|Points required
|1
|Three pickaxe tokens
|5
|2
|Cash
|5
|3
|Green Sticker Pack
|10
|4
|125 dice
|75
|5
|Four pickaxe tokens
|15
|6
|Green Sticker Pack
|15
|7
|Five pickaxe tokens
|20
|8
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|25
|9
|230 dice
|150
|10
|Seven pickaxe tokens
|25
|11
|Green Sticker Pack
|30
|12
|Cash
|30
|13
|Eight pickaxe tokens
|35
|14
|600 dice
|450
|15
|Orange Sticker Pack
|50
|16
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|60
|17
|12 pickaxe tokens
|70
|18
|Cash
|80
|19
|800 dice
|900
|20
|Pink Sticker Pack
|60
|21
|14 pickaxe tokens
|65
|22
|Cash
|70
|23
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|80
|24
|1,200 dice
|1,500
|25
|15 pickaxe tokens
|120
|26
|Blue Sticker Pack
|200
|27
|17 pickaxe tokens
|150
|28
|100 dice
|140
|29
|Cash
|900
|30
|125 dice
|170
|31
|20 pickaxe tokens
|180
|32
|Cash
|210
|33
|Blue Sticker Pack
|250
|34
|1,500 dice
|1,800
|35
|25 pickaxe tokens
|250
|36
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|350
|37
|Purple Sticker Pack
|600
|38
|30 pickaxe tokens
|700
|39
|2,800 dice
|4,000
|40
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|700
|41
|500 dice
|900
|42
|35 pickaxe tokens
|800
|43
|Cash
|2,700
|44
|700 dice
|1,100
|45
|Cash
|1,000
|46
|Purple Sticker Pack
|1,250
|47
|Cash
|1,500
|48
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack
|7,500
How to maximize your rewards in Mars Metropolis
Mars Metropolis is a pickups event, which means you must land on board tiles where an event token is placed. Since landing on these tokens makes them move around the board, the best strategy is to use your x1 multiplier to cluster them together. Once you have a cluster, use your highest roll multiplier when you’re six to eight squares away from the first token. This way, you have several dice outcomes that land you on a scoring tile instead of just one or two, which increases your odds of a good roll and saves you dice.
Should you play Mars Metropolis until the end?
You need thousands of dice to complete Mars Metropolis, so only play the event to the end if you have 10,000 dice in the bank or more. Otherwise, you’ll likely run out before getting the grand prize at milestone 48. The best points to stop are after you get milestone rewards nine, 24, 34, and 39, which have the most dice.