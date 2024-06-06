Mr. Monopoly on space ship
How to get the most Monopoly GO Martian blaster tokens from Rover Rally

Earn up to 99 Martian blaster tokens.
An early Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt has dropped for June with a one-day tournament called Rover Rally containing 99 Martian blaster tokens. Here’s a breakdown of all the milestones and rewards so you can get a step ahead in the Martian Treasures main event.

What are the Monopoly GO Rover Rally rewards and milestones?

Gnome Token on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO
Land on Railroad tiles to score Martian blaster tokens and dice rolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rover Rally Monopoly GO one-day tournament features 30 milestones, with rewards like 4,000 dice rolls, 99 blaster tokens, cash, and flash events. The most important rewards are Martian blaster tokens for the Martian Treasures main event and dice rolls.

Rover Rally milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesRover Rally reward
One30Green Sticker pack
Two60Four Martian blaster tokens
Three40Cash
Four100100 Dice rolls
Five140Five Martian blaster tokens
Six175High Roller for five minutes
Seven140Seven Martian blaster tokens
Eight180200 Dice rolls
Nine190Eight Martian blaster tokens
10200Orange Sticker pack
1122010 Martian blaster tokens
12230Bank Heist for 20 minutes
13240Pink Sticker pack
14300Cash
15400420 Dice rolls
1637515 Martian blaster tokens
17425Blue Sticker pack
18500Cash
19600650 Dice rolls
20650Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
2155020 Martian blaster tokens
22700Cash
238001,000 Dice rolls
241,00030 Martian blaster tokens
25900Cash
261,300Blue Sticker pack
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 20 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,800

Tips and tricks to maximize Monopoly GO Rover Rally rewards

For the first time in weeks, the Monopoly GO tournament Rover Rally features reasonable milestone threshold points and rewards worth rolling your dice for, with milestone 20 being the only exception up to milestone 25. Running alongside the tournament is the solo event, Mars Metropolis, which is also packed with Martian blaster tokens and features Pickups as the objective.

To get the most Martian blaster tokens and dice from both events so you can get the Wild Sticker grand prize at the end of the Martian Treasures Dig Hunt, I recommend rolling at a 50x multiplier if you have the dice rolls, with a minimum of a 20x multiplier.

Use the High Roller flash event unlocked through milestone six to beef up your points earned and then the Mega Heist event at milestone 12 to push into unlocking milestones 14 and 16.

Milestone 20 is junk, especially at 650 points to unlock, but I recommend pushing through it to get to at least milestone 24 for the 30 Martian blaster tokens. Hitting milestone 24 will earn you the maximum number of blaster tokens from the Monopoly GO Rover Rally rewards and get you started on the right path toward that Wild Sticker grand prize in the Treasure Hunt main event.

