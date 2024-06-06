How to get the most Monopoly GO Martian blaster tokens from Rover Rally

An early Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt has dropped for June with a one-day tournament called Rover Rally containing 99 Martian blaster tokens. Here’s a breakdown of all the milestones and rewards so you can get a step ahead in the Martian Treasures main event.

Recommended Videos

What are the Monopoly GO Rover Rally rewards and milestones?

Land on Railroad tiles to score Martian blaster tokens and dice rolls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rover Rally Monopoly GO one-day tournament features 30 milestones, with rewards like 4,000 dice rolls, 99 blaster tokens, cash, and flash events. The most important rewards are Martian blaster tokens for the Martian Treasures main event and dice rolls.

Rover Rally milestones Points to unlock milestones Rover Rally reward One 30 Green Sticker pack Two 60 Four Martian blaster tokens Three 40 Cash Four 100 100 Dice rolls Five 140 Five Martian blaster tokens Six 175 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 Seven Martian blaster tokens Eight 180 200 Dice rolls Nine 190 Eight Martian blaster tokens 10 200 Orange Sticker pack 11 220 10 Martian blaster tokens 12 230 Bank Heist for 20 minutes 13 240 Pink Sticker pack 14 300 Cash 15 400 420 Dice rolls 16 375 15 Martian blaster tokens 17 425 Blue Sticker pack 18 500 Cash 19 600 650 Dice rolls 20 650 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 21 550 20 Martian blaster tokens 22 700 Cash 23 800 1,000 Dice rolls 24 1,000 30 Martian blaster tokens 25 900 Cash 26 1,300 Blue Sticker pack 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 20 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,800

Tips and tricks to maximize Monopoly GO Rover Rally rewards

For the first time in weeks, the Monopoly GO tournament Rover Rally features reasonable milestone threshold points and rewards worth rolling your dice for, with milestone 20 being the only exception up to milestone 25. Running alongside the tournament is the solo event, Mars Metropolis, which is also packed with Martian blaster tokens and features Pickups as the objective.

To get the most Martian blaster tokens and dice from both events so you can get the Wild Sticker grand prize at the end of the Martian Treasures Dig Hunt, I recommend rolling at a 50x multiplier if you have the dice rolls, with a minimum of a 20x multiplier.

Use the High Roller flash event unlocked through milestone six to beef up your points earned and then the Mega Heist event at milestone 12 to push into unlocking milestones 14 and 16.

Milestone 20 is junk, especially at 650 points to unlock, but I recommend pushing through it to get to at least milestone 24 for the 30 Martian blaster tokens. Hitting milestone 24 will earn you the maximum number of blaster tokens from the Monopoly GO Rover Rally rewards and get you started on the right path toward that Wild Sticker grand prize in the Treasure Hunt main event.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy