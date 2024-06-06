How to get the most Monopoly GO Martian blaster tokens from Rover Rally

An early Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt has dropped for June with a one-day tournament called Rover Rally containing 99 Martian blaster tokens. Here’s a breakdown of all the milestones and rewards so you can get a step ahead in the Martian Treasures main event.
What are the Monopoly GO Rover Rally rewards and milestones?
The Rover Rally Monopoly GO one-day tournament features 30 milestones, with rewards like 4,000 dice rolls, 99 blaster tokens, cash, and flash events. The most important rewards are Martian blaster tokens for the Martian Treasures main event and dice rolls.
|Rover Rally milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Rover Rally reward
|One
|30
|Green Sticker pack
|Two
|60
|Four Martian blaster tokens
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|100
|100 Dice rolls
|Five
|140
|Five Martian blaster tokens
|Six
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|Seven Martian blaster tokens
|Eight
|180
|200 Dice rolls
|Nine
|190
|Eight Martian blaster tokens
|10
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|
|11
|220
|10 Martian blaster tokens
|12
|230
|Bank Heist for 20 minutes
|13
|240
|Pink Sticker pack
|14
|300
|Cash
|15
|400
|420 Dice rolls
|16
|375
|15 Martian blaster tokens
|17
|425
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|650 Dice rolls
|20
|650
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|
|21
|550
|20 Martian blaster tokens
|22
|700
|Cash
|23
|800
|1,000 Dice rolls
|24
|1,000
|30 Martian blaster tokens
|25
|900
|Cash
|26
|1,300
|Blue Sticker pack
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 20 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,800
Tips and tricks to maximize Monopoly GO Rover Rally rewards
For the first time in weeks, the Monopoly GO tournament Rover Rally features reasonable milestone threshold points and rewards worth rolling your dice for, with milestone 20 being the only exception up to milestone 25. Running alongside the tournament is the solo event, Mars Metropolis, which is also packed with Martian blaster tokens and features Pickups as the objective.
To get the most Martian blaster tokens and dice from both events so you can get the Wild Sticker grand prize at the end of the Martian Treasures Dig Hunt, I recommend rolling at a 50x multiplier if you have the dice rolls, with a minimum of a 20x multiplier.
Use the High Roller flash event unlocked through milestone six to beef up your points earned and then the Mega Heist event at milestone 12 to push into unlocking milestones 14 and 16.
Milestone 20 is junk, especially at 650 points to unlock, but I recommend pushing through it to get to at least milestone 24 for the 30 Martian blaster tokens. Hitting milestone 24 will earn you the maximum number of blaster tokens from the Monopoly GO Rover Rally rewards and get you started on the right path toward that Wild Sticker grand prize in the Treasure Hunt main event.