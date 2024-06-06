All Monopoly GO Martian Treasures event rewards and levels (June 6 to 10)

Scopely has dropped a Monopoly GO Treasure Dig Hunt main event early, called Martian Treasures, containing a Wild Sticker, over 4,000 Dice rolls, a new Token, and a Shield as rewards.

All Monopoly GO Martian Treasures rewards and levels

Earn over 6,000 Dice rolls, a Wild Sticker, and other cool rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the previous Monopoly GO Treasure Hunt in May, Martian Treasures has 25 levels instead of 16. The grand prize for the June Dig Hunt is a Wild Sticker, 3,000 Dice rolls, and cash. Dice roll rewards from levels one to 24 is 3,025, which includes a reward of 1,000 Dice rolls for completing level 16. And if you want to claim the Martian Treasures grand prize reward, you will need the Dice rolls to earn those blaster tokens. Here are all the Monopoly GO Martian Treasures rewards per level.

Level one: 50 Dice rolls

Level two: Cash

Level three: 100 Dice rolls

Level four: Orange Sticker pack

Level five: 150 Dice rolls

Level six: Five Blaster tokens and cash

Level seven: 175 Dice rolls

Level eight: Pink Sticker pack

Level nine: 200 Dice rolls

Level 10: Cash

Level 11: A new Martian Runes Monopoly GO Shield

Level 12: 250 Dice rolls

Level 13: Blue Sticker pack

Level 14: 10 Blaster tokens and cash

Level 15: 300 Dice rolls

Level 16: 1,000 Dice rolls and a Purple Sticker pack

Level 17: Cash

Level 18: 150 Dice rolls

Level 19: 17 Blaster tokens, a Pink Sticker pack, and cash

Level 20: A new Peg-E Rover Monopoly GO Token

Level 21: 250 Dice rolls

Level 22: Blue Sticker pack

Level 23: 400 Dice rolls

Level 24: Cash

Level 25: A Wild Sticker, 3,000 Dice rolls, and cash

Are the Martian Treasures rewards in Monopoly GO worth rolling for?

Despite the extended levels, the Martian Treasures rewards in Monopoly GO are definitely worth playing for. Getting to level 25 and the grand prize is hard, which Scopely noted by adding mini-grand prize rewards of a Purple Sticker pack and 1,000 Dice rolls at level 16.

When does Monopoly GO Martian Treasures end?

The Martian Treasures Monopoly GO Dig Hunt main event will run from June 6 to June 10. We don’t have a specific end time for the Treasure Hunt at the time of writing, but we will update this article as soon as we know.

