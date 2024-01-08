How to get free Gardening Partners tokens in Monopoly GO

In Monopoly GO, you can get free Gardening Partners tokens through free gifts, daily Quick Wins, and participating in events and tournaments. While you may be able to get free flower tokens through links soon, as of now, there are no official and safe links offering such rewards.

Are there free flower token links today in Monopoly GO?

As of Jan. 8, obtaining flower tokens from official Monopoly GO links is impossible. But Scopely is expected to eventually release such links with token rewards, typically closer to the event’s end. Stay tuned to this article for updates on free links as they become available. For now, all official links provided are exclusively dice links.

Best way to get free flower tokens in Monopoly GO Find four friends and get to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports. To maximize your flower token earnings for the Gardening Partners wheel in Monopoly GO, your best bet is to participate in events like Road to Riches and tournaments like Space Race. These can yield thousands of partner event tokens, particularly if you have enough dice to reach and claim the later milestone rewards. It’s the most effective method for gathering these tokens.

While picking up flower tokens on the board can net you up to 200 tokens with a 100x base roll multiplier, this isn’t always the most efficient strategy. Gardening Partners is a resource-intensive event, so focusing on tournaments and main events might be a better approach. This way, you not only collect tokens but also replenish your dice reserves.

Daily login bonuses, Quick Wins, and free Store gifts in Monopoly GO typically offer between 20 to 40 partner tokens. Events often have higher rewards, with the initial milestones, which are usually easy to claim, giving you 50 or more tokens.

Gardening Partners is the current Monopoly GO partner event, and it will stay live until Jan. 13. After that, you might have to wait until early February to play a new event of this kind again.