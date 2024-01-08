Monopoly GO: All Space Race rewards and milestones

The Origins season continues in Monopoly GO with another 24-hour tournament called Space Race, featuring Gardening tokens for the Partner event, Dice, Stickers, and other rewards.

Kicking off on Jan. 8 and running until Jan. 9 at 12pm CT is the Space Race tournament in Monopoly GO. The tournament runs alongside Road to Riches, a new solo event, and the start of the Gardening Partners event. Acquiring the flower Gardening tokens can go a long way with your friends, earning you rewards like free Dice and those much need Stickers for the Monopoly Origins Sticker season.

Full list of all Space Race rewards and milestones

Get those rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

There are a total of 30 milestones in the Space Race tournament, which is five more than recent tournaments. Rewards for the tournament include a total of 4,395 Dice upon completing it, along with 1,750 Gardening tokens, cash, and five Sticker packs. There is only one Monopoly GO High Roller special event and one Mega Heist. All rewards and milestones are accurate and confirmed by our team playing along at Dot Esports.

Milestones Tokens/Points Space Race rewards One 45 120 Gardening tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 90 140 Gardening tokens Five 120 90 Dice Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Gardening tokens Eight 200 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) Nine 250 180 Dice 10 230 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Gardening tokens 13 300 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 Dice 16 425 250 Gardening tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Dice 20 700 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 21 800 400 Gardening tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Dice 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Dice 27 2,000 Cash Grab for 25 minutes 28 2,200 500 Gardening tokens 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Dice All Space Race rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO. | Early rewards via Monopoly GO wiki

How to play Space Race tournament in Monopoly GO

How to play Space Race | Screenshot via Dot Esprots/Scopely/Hasbro

The Space Race tournament requires you to land on a Railroad tile and then compete in either a Bank Heist or Shutdown mini-game. Bank Heists are preferred as they offer more tokens, especially with a Mega Heist special event active.

Is Monopoly GO Space Race worth playing?

Most tournaments in Monopoly GO are worth playing through the first half. Space Race is no exception, especially with the Gardening tokens available at milestones one, four, seven, 12, and 16. The tournament coincides with the Road to Riches solo event, which is also worth playing.

How to rank at top of leaderboard in Space Race tournament

Space Race leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Ranking at the top of a Monopoly GO tournament requires a little skill and some luck, too. The best way to get a top rank is to increase your multiplier when you’re close to Railroad tiles, especially at the very start of a tournament. I typically run a Dice multiplier of 10 to 20 for at least five trips around the board at the start of a tournament, which gives me a nice head start.

You will also want to increase that multiplier and play during a Mega Heist special event, offering you the most tokens possible with a Bankrupt. And don’t be afraid to use your Monopoly GO Dice, especially if you have a nice stash built up.