Monopoly GO: All Space Race rewards and milestones

Get those Gardening tokens and rank up the leaderboard.

Monopoly GO board and Dice
Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The Origins season continues in Monopoly GO with another 24-hour tournament called Space Race, featuring Gardening tokens for the Partner event, Dice, Stickers, and other rewards.

Kicking off on Jan. 8 and running until Jan. 9 at 12pm CT is the Space Race tournament in Monopoly GO. The tournament runs alongside Road to Riches, a new solo event, and the start of the Gardening Partners event. Acquiring the flower Gardening tokens can go a long way with your friends, earning you rewards like free Dice and those much need Stickers for the Monopoly Origins Sticker season. 

Full list of all Space Race rewards and milestones

Mr. Monopoly on space ship
Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

There are a total of 30 milestones in the Space Race tournament, which is five more than recent tournaments. Rewards for the tournament include a total of 4,395 Dice upon completing it, along with 1,750 Gardening tokens, cash, and five Sticker packs. There is only one Monopoly GO High Roller special event and one Mega Heist. All rewards and milestones are accurate and confirmed by our team playing along at Dot Esports.

MilestonesTokens/PointsSpace Race rewards
One45120 Gardening tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four90140 Gardening tokens
Five12090 Dice
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Gardening tokens
Eight200Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
Nine250180 Dice
10230Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
11260Cash
12275180 Gardening tokens
13300Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
14400Cash
15375275 Dice
16425250 Gardening tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19550375 Dice
20700Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
21800400 Gardening tokens
221,000Cash
23900625 Dice
241,300Cash
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 Dice
272,000Cash Grab for 25 minutes
282,200500 Gardening tokens
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Dice
All Space Race rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

How to play Space Race tournament in Monopoly GO

How to play Space Race Monopoly GO tournament
Screenshot via Dot Esprots/Scopely/Hasbro

The Space Race tournament requires you to land on a Railroad tile and then compete in either a Bank Heist or Shutdown mini-game. Bank Heists are preferred as they offer more tokens, especially with a Mega Heist special event active. 

Is Monopoly GO Space Race worth playing?

Most tournaments in Monopoly GO are worth playing through the first half. Space Race is no exception, especially with the Gardening tokens available at milestones one, four, seven, 12, and 16. The tournament coincides with the Road to Riches solo event, which is also worth playing. 

How to rank at top of leaderboard in Space Race tournament

Space Race leaderboard
Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Ranking at the top of a Monopoly GO tournament requires a little skill and some luck, too. The best way to get a top rank is to increase your multiplier when you’re close to Railroad tiles, especially at the very start of a tournament. I typically run a Dice multiplier of 10 to 20 for at least five trips around the board at the start of a tournament, which gives me a nice head start. 

You will also want to increase that multiplier and play during a Mega Heist special event, offering you the most tokens possible with a Bankrupt. And don’t be afraid to use your Monopoly GO Dice, especially if you have a nice stash built up. 

