Monopoly GO: All Space Race rewards and milestones

The Origins season continues in Monopoly GO with another 24-hour tournament called Space Race, featuring Gardening tokens for the Partner event, Dice, Stickers, and other rewards.
Kicking off on Jan. 8 and running until Jan. 9 at 12pm CT is the Space Race tournament in Monopoly GO. The tournament runs alongside Road to Riches, a new solo event, and the start of the Gardening Partners event. Acquiring the flower Gardening tokens can go a long way with your friends, earning you rewards like free Dice and those much need Stickers for the Monopoly Origins Sticker season.
Full list of all Space Race rewards and milestones
There are a total of 30 milestones in the Space Race tournament, which is five more than recent tournaments. Rewards for the tournament include a total of 4,395 Dice upon completing it, along with 1,750 Gardening tokens, cash, and five Sticker packs. There is only one Monopoly GO High Roller special event and one Mega Heist. All rewards and milestones are accurate and confirmed by our team playing along at Dot Esports.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Space Race rewards
|One
|45
|120 Gardening tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|90
|140 Gardening tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Gardening tokens
|Eight
|200
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice
|10
|230
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Gardening tokens
|13
|300
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|375
|275 Dice
|16
|425
|250 Gardening tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|550
|375 Dice
|20
|700
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|21
|800
|400 Gardening tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|900
|625 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,500
|Cash
|26
|1,800
|1,100 Dice
|27
|2,000
|Cash Grab for 25 minutes
|28
|2,200
|500 Gardening tokens
|29
|2,400
|Cash
|30
|2,500
|1,700 Dice
How to play Space Race tournament in Monopoly GO
The Space Race tournament requires you to land on a Railroad tile and then compete in either a Bank Heist or Shutdown mini-game. Bank Heists are preferred as they offer more tokens, especially with a Mega Heist special event active.
Is Monopoly GO Space Race worth playing?
Most tournaments in Monopoly GO are worth playing through the first half. Space Race is no exception, especially with the Gardening tokens available at milestones one, four, seven, 12, and 16. The tournament coincides with the Road to Riches solo event, which is also worth playing.
How to rank at top of leaderboard in Space Race tournament
Ranking at the top of a Monopoly GO tournament requires a little skill and some luck, too. The best way to get a top rank is to increase your multiplier when you’re close to Railroad tiles, especially at the very start of a tournament. I typically run a Dice multiplier of 10 to 20 for at least five trips around the board at the start of a tournament, which gives me a nice head start.
You will also want to increase that multiplier and play during a Mega Heist special event, offering you the most tokens possible with a Bankrupt. And don’t be afraid to use your Monopoly GO Dice, especially if you have a nice stash built up.