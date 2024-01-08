Monopoly GO: Gardening Partners rewards and how to play

A new Partner event called Gardening Partners has dropped into Monopoly GO, allowing you to team up with four friends to collect a variety of rewards.

Partner events are back with the new Gardening Partners in Monopoly GO. The event will run for a total of five days, from Jan. 8 to 13 at 2pm CT. Coinciding with the Partner event are the Road to Riches solo event and 24-hour tournaments, both of which offer you Gardening tokens as rewards.

All Gardening Partners rewards and milestones

Gardening Partners Grand Prize | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

For each friend you have partnered with in the Gardening Partners event through Monopoly GO, there are five milestones. Complete all five milestones with your four friends and earn a grand prize that includes a new board token, a five-star Sticker pack, 5,000 Dice, and an emoji.

Milestone Tokens/Points Gardening Partners rewards One 2,500 200 Dice Two 8,500 Cash Three 21,500 250 Dice Four 48,000 400 Dice and a three-star Sticker pack Five 80,000 500 Dice and a three-star Sticker pack Grand Prize 320,000 5,000 Dice and a five-star Sticker pack, plus a garden cat token, and sunglasses dog emoji Full list of Gardening Partners rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

How to play Gardening Partners in Monopoly GO

How to play | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopley/Hasbro

To play Gardening Partners, you will need to invite four of your Monopoly GO friends to partner with you. If you don’t have four friends or they are ignoring you, go to the Friends tab and click Invite to add more friends to the game.

Upon accepting your friend’s requests to partner up, you will see four gardening slots in the center of your main Monopoly GO board. Collect Gardening tokens by landing on them through random tiles on the board. You can also earn tokens through solo events and tournament rewards.

Click on one of your friend’s profiles on the center of your Monopoly GO board to spin a wheel that provides a various amount of points that go toward completing the five milestones. Save up Gardening tokens to increase the multiplier of your spin, which is located at the top right of the Gardening Partners wheel.

When does Gardening Partners end in Monopoly GO?

Wheel Spin | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The Gardening Partners event will run for a limited time, starting on Jan. 8 and ending on Jan. 13 at 2pm CT. Be sure to start unlocking rewards, especially the first milestone that contains Dice so that you and your friends can earn more Monopoly GO Gardening tokens by playing.

