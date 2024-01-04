Monopoly GO: All Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones in solo event

Dive into a four-day solo event packed with rewards.

Monopoly GO Origins
Kicking off a new Monopoly GO season is the solo event Monopoly Origins, lasting four days and containing a total of 41 milestones. 

Solo events in Monopoly GO typically last around two to three days. The Monopoly Origins event will run for a total of four days as it coincides with the launch of a new season. The start of a new season means new Sticker albums to collect, so be sure to get your free Dice before playing to gain a slight advantage.  

All Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones

Pictures of Mr. Monopoly on wall with dog and Monopoly
The total Dice you can get from Monopoly Origins rewards is 14,075, although getting the last 6,500 is difficult to achieve unless you get lucky multiple times with a maximum Dice multiplier. There are also nine Sticker packs, along with an abundance of cash. All rewards have been confirmed by Dot Esports as I and others on the team are playing along too.

MilestonesTokens/PointsMonopoly Origins rewards
One25Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Two4020 Dice
Three50Cash
Four12575 Dice
Five55Cash
Six50Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Seven60Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
Eight350200 Dice
Nine75Cash
1090Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
11100Cash
12800400 Dice
13125Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
14175Cash Grab for 10 minutes
15200Cash
161,300 600 Dice
17180Cash
18200Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
19250Cash
202,000800 Dice
21350High Roller for 10 minutes
22275Cash
23400130 Dice
241,000Cash
25500150 Dice
26600Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
27800Cash
284,0001,400 Dice
29900Wheel Boost for five minutes
301,000Cash
311,500Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
322,000Cash
338,0002,800 Dice
342,500Cash
353,000Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
361,0001,000 Dice
376,000Cash
384,000Rent Frenzy for 30 minutes
394,500Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
405,000Cash
4116,0006,500 Dice
Is playing Monopoly Origins worth it?

Much like other solo events in Monopoly GO, the first half or so of milestones are worth unlocking. Since the Monopoly Origins event runs for four days, I’ll push to hit milestone 26 and be happy with completing milestone 28. Anything past milestone 28 is bait unless getting five-star Stickers is a priority, which makes milestone 39 an ideal cutoff point.

The one thing that Monopoly Origins has going for it is that Railroad tiles are included as an objective. Since the solo event will coincide with tournaments, earning Dice to hit the higher milestones should be easier than normal.

How to play Monopoly Origins in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Origins tokens for how to play
The main goal in Monopoly Origins is to land on one of three Monopoly GO tiles: Chance, Community Chest, or any Railroad. Landing on the respective tiles earns you tokens/points, which unlocks the Monopoly Origins rewards through milestones.

Monopoly Origins tokens per tile

  • Chance: Two tokens
  • Community Chest: Three tokens
  • Railroad: Five tokens

