Monopoly GO: All Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones in solo event

Kicking off a new Monopoly GO season is the solo event Monopoly Origins, lasting four days and containing a total of 41 milestones.

Solo events in Monopoly GO typically last around two to three days. The Monopoly Origins event will run for a total of four days as it coincides with the launch of a new season. The start of a new season means new Sticker albums to collect, so be sure to get your free Dice before playing to gain a slight advantage.

All Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones

A new season has begun! | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The total Dice you can get from Monopoly Origins rewards is 14,075, although getting the last 6,500 is difficult to achieve unless you get lucky multiple times with a maximum Dice multiplier. There are also nine Sticker packs, along with an abundance of cash. All rewards have been confirmed by Dot Esports as I and others on the team are playing along too.

Milestones Tokens/Points Monopoly Origins rewards One 25 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Two 40 20 Dice Three 50 Cash Four 125 75 Dice Five 55 Cash Six 50 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Seven 60 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes Eight 350 200 Dice Nine 75 Cash 10 90 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 11 100 Cash 12 800 400 Dice 13 125 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) 14 175 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 15 200 Cash 16 1,300 600 Dice 17 180 Cash 18 200 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 19 250 Cash 20 2,000 800 Dice 21 350 High Roller for 10 minutes 22 275 Cash 23 400 130 Dice 24 1,000 Cash 25 500 150 Dice 26 600 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 27 800 Cash 28 4,000 1,400 Dice 29 900 Wheel Boost for five minutes 30 1,000 Cash 31 1,500 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 32 2,000 Cash 33 8,000 2,800 Dice 34 2,500 Cash 35 3,000 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 36 1,000 1,000 Dice 37 6,000 Cash 38 4,000 Rent Frenzy for 30 minutes 39 4,500 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 40 5,000 Cash 41 16,000 6,500 Dice All Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Is playing Monopoly Origins worth it?

Much like other solo events in Monopoly GO, the first half or so of milestones are worth unlocking. Since the Monopoly Origins event runs for four days, I’ll push to hit milestone 26 and be happy with completing milestone 28. Anything past milestone 28 is bait unless getting five-star Stickers is a priority, which makes milestone 39 an ideal cutoff point.

The one thing that Monopoly Origins has going for it is that Railroad tiles are included as an objective. Since the solo event will coincide with tournaments, earning Dice to hit the higher milestones should be easier than normal.

How to play Monopoly Origins in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Origins tokens | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The main goal in Monopoly Origins is to land on one of three Monopoly GO tiles: Chance, Community Chest, or any Railroad. Landing on the respective tiles earns you tokens/points, which unlocks the Monopoly Origins rewards through milestones.

Monopoly Origins tokens per tile