Monopoly GO: All Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones in solo event

Kicking off a new Monopoly GO season is the solo event Monopoly Origins, lasting four days and containing a total of 41 milestones.
Solo events in Monopoly GO typically last around two to three days. The Monopoly Origins event will run for a total of four days as it coincides with the launch of a new season. The start of a new season means new Sticker albums to collect, so be sure to get your free Dice before playing to gain a slight advantage.
All Monopoly Origins rewards and milestones
The total Dice you can get from Monopoly Origins rewards is 14,075, although getting the last 6,500 is difficult to achieve unless you get lucky multiple times with a maximum Dice multiplier. There are also nine Sticker packs, along with an abundance of cash. All rewards have been confirmed by Dot Esports as I and others on the team are playing along too.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Monopoly Origins rewards
|One
|25
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Two
|40
|20 Dice
|Three
|50
|Cash
|Four
|125
|75 Dice
|Five
|55
|Cash
|Six
|50
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Seven
|60
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|Eight
|350
|200 Dice
|Nine
|75
|Cash
|10
|90
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|11
|100
|Cash
|12
|800
|400 Dice
|13
|125
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|14
|175
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|15
|200
|Cash
|16
|1,300
|600 Dice
|17
|180
|Cash
|18
|200
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|19
|250
|Cash
|20
|2,000
|800 Dice
|21
|350
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|22
|275
|Cash
|23
|400
|130 Dice
|24
|1,000
|Cash
|25
|500
|150 Dice
|26
|600
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|27
|800
|Cash
|28
|4,000
|1,400 Dice
|29
|900
|Wheel Boost for five minutes
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|1,500
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|32
|2,000
|Cash
|33
|8,000
|2,800 Dice
|34
|2,500
|Cash
|35
|3,000
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|36
|1,000
|1,000 Dice
|37
|6,000
|Cash
|38
|4,000
|Rent Frenzy for 30 minutes
|39
|4,500
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|40
|5,000
|Cash
|41
|16,000
|6,500 Dice
Is playing Monopoly Origins worth it?
Much like other solo events in Monopoly GO, the first half or so of milestones are worth unlocking. Since the Monopoly Origins event runs for four days, I’ll push to hit milestone 26 and be happy with completing milestone 28. Anything past milestone 28 is bait unless getting five-star Stickers is a priority, which makes milestone 39 an ideal cutoff point.
The one thing that Monopoly Origins has going for it is that Railroad tiles are included as an objective. Since the solo event will coincide with tournaments, earning Dice to hit the higher milestones should be easier than normal.
How to play Monopoly Origins in Monopoly GO
The main goal in Monopoly Origins is to land on one of three Monopoly GO tiles: Chance, Community Chest, or any Railroad. Landing on the respective tiles earns you tokens/points, which unlocks the Monopoly Origins rewards through milestones.
Monopoly Origins tokens per tile
- Chance: Two tokens
- Community Chest: Three tokens
- Railroad: Five tokens