Monopoly GO: Snowy Creations rewards and milestones tournament list

Monopoly GO players can start the new year off with a top-ranked placement on the leaderboard through the Snowy Creations tournament that will last for 24 hours.

A new tournament called Snowy Creations will run in Monopoly GO from Jan. 2 to 3, featuring Sticker packs to complete your Heartfelt Holiday albums before the season ends and free Dice to keep unlocking those milestones. There are 25 milestones in the tournament and a possible total of 3,440 Dice you can collect. The weather is cold across North America, even for me in Florida, which makes today a great day to hunker down and get Snowy Creation rewards in conjunction with Heartfelt Holiday rewards from the solo event.

Full list of Snowy Creations rewards and milestones

Snowy Creations leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The goal of the Monopoly GO Snowy Creations tournament is to land on a Railroad tile with the hope of getting a Bank Heist over a Shutdown. Landing on a Railroad tile will earn you tokens that are turned into points that unlock milestones in the Snowy Creations tournament. The more milestones you unlock, the higher you will rank on the leaderboard, which will lead to additional Monopoly GO rewards. We at Dot Esports are playing alongside you and can confirm the Snowy Creations rewards and milestones are accurate.

Milestones Tokens/Points Snowy Creations rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice All Snowy Creations rewards and milestones

Is the Snowy Creations tournament worth playing?

In conjunction with the Heartfelt Holiday solo event, the Snowy Creations tournament is worth playing to unlock at least half the milestones. With the Sticker season ending on Jan. 4, I need four-star packs, which are available at milestones 12 and 17. The only reason to complete the tournament is to get the Dice at milestones 19, 22, and 25—along with rewards for ranking at the top of your Snowy Creations leaderboard.

How to play Snowy Creations tournament in Monopoly GO

Snowy Creations tokens | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Landing on a Railroad tile in Monopoly GO takes you to either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown. Both mini-games earn you tokens/points to unlock milestones in the Snowy Creations tournament

Bank Heist Snowy Creation rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Snow Creation rewards