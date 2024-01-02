Monopoly GO: Snowy Creations rewards and milestones tournament list

Unlock 25 milestones for rewards.

Monopoly people walking around on Monopoly GO board
Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Monopoly GO players can start the new year off with a top-ranked placement on the leaderboard through the Snowy Creations tournament that will last for 24 hours. 

A new tournament called Snowy Creations will run in Monopoly GO from Jan. 2 to 3, featuring Sticker packs to complete your Heartfelt Holiday albums before the season ends and free Dice to keep unlocking those milestones. There are 25 milestones in the tournament and a possible total of 3,440 Dice you can collect. The weather is cold across North America, even for me in Florida, which makes today a great day to hunker down and get Snowy Creation rewards in conjunction with Heartfelt Holiday rewards from the solo event. 

Full list of Snowy Creations rewards and milestones 

Snowy Creations leaderboard
Snowy Creations leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

The goal of the Monopoly GO Snowy Creations tournament is to land on a Railroad tile with the hope of getting a Bank Heist over a Shutdown. Landing on a Railroad tile will earn you tokens that are turned into points that unlock milestones in the Snowy Creations tournament. The more milestones you unlock, the higher you will rank on the leaderboard, which will lead to additional Monopoly GO rewards. We at Dot Esports are playing alongside you and can confirm the Snowy Creations rewards and milestones are accurate.

MilestonesTokens/PointsSnowy Creations rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice
All Snowy Creations rewards and milestones

Is the Snowy Creations tournament worth playing?

In conjunction with the Heartfelt Holiday solo event, the Snowy Creations tournament is worth playing to unlock at least half the milestones. With the Sticker season ending on Jan. 4, I need four-star packs, which are available at milestones 12 and 17. The only reason to complete the tournament is to get the Dice at milestones 19, 22, and 25—along with rewards for ranking at the top of your Snowy Creations leaderboard. 

How to play Snowy Creations tournament in Monopoly GO

Snowy Creations tokens
Snowy Creations tokens | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Landing on a Railroad tile in Monopoly GO takes you to either a Bank Heist or a Shutdown. Both mini-games earn you tokens/points to unlock milestones in the Snowy Creations tournament

Bank Heist Snowy Creation rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Snow Creation rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.