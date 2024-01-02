Monopoly GO: Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones January event

Celebrate 2024 with the Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays solo event, featuring 13,780 possible Dice as rewards and 43 milestones to unlock.
A return to the daily grind of life showcases a returning solo event in Monopoly GO called Heartfelt Holidays. The event contains 43 milestones and will run from Jan. 2 to 4. To get a head start in the event, don’t forget to collect your Free Dice. The Heartfelt Holidays event will run alongside the Firework Frenzy tournament for a few hours before switching to the Snowy Creations tournament, slated to run for 24 hours.
Full list of Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones
The goal of the Heartfelt Holidays solo event is to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board, which are GO, Just Visiting Jail, Free Parking, and Jail. Landing on these tiles will earn you tokens, converted into points. All Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones have been confirmed by myself and Dot Esports—we are playing right alongside you.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Heartfelt Holiday Rewards
|One
|Five
|15 Dice
|Two
|10
|Cash
|Three
|15
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|80
|120 Dice
|Five
|15
|Cash
|Six
|20
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Seven
|25
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|Eight
|30
|Cash
|Nine
|180
|225 Dice
|10
|35
|Cash
|11
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|12
|50
|Cash
|13
|300
|350 Dice
|14
|55
|Cash
|15
|50
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|16
|60
|Cash
|17
|70
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|18
|700
|720 Dice
|19
|70
|Cash
|20
|80
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|21
|100
|Cash
|22
|1,200
|1,100 Dice
|23
|150
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|24
|140
|Cash
|25
|175
|160 Dice
|26
|1,000
|Cash
|27
|200
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|28
|300
|240 Dice
|29
|350
|Cash
|30
|1,800
|1,500 Dice
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|750
|Cash
|33
|800
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|34
|900
|Cash
|35
|2,800
|2,200 Dice
|36
|1,000
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|37
|1,100
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|38
|1,200
|Cash
|39
|2,500
|Cash
|40
|1,300
|850 Dice
|41
|1,400
|Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
|42
|1,500
|Cash
|43
|6,000
|6,300 Dice
Total Dice for the Heartfelt Holidays solo event is 13,780. Five-star Sticker packs unlock starting at milestone 36m and four-star Sticker packs are at milestones 27 and 33.
Are the Heartfelt Holiday rewards worth it?
Much like other Monopoly GO solo events, it is worth playing to unlock at least half the milestones. I’m still looking for Stickers to complete my Heartfelt Holiday albums, so unlocking milestones with Sticker packs is a priority for me.
How to play Heartfelt Holidays solo event in Monopoly GO
Having an event that requires landing on the four corners typically works out well with a tournament that requires you to land on Railroad tiles. Landing on a corner tile on the Monopoly GO board earns you four tokens/points. Using the Dice multiplier will increase the number of tokens you earn.