Monopoly GO: Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones January event

A new year brings vast rewards.

Mr. Monopoly riding a sleigh in a race
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Celebrate 2024 with the Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays solo event, featuring 13,780 possible Dice as rewards and 43 milestones to unlock. 

A return to the daily grind of life showcases a returning solo event in Monopoly GO called Heartfelt Holidays. The event contains 43 milestones and will run from Jan. 2 to 4. To get a head start in the event, don’t forget to collect your Free Dice. The Heartfelt Holidays event will run alongside the Firework Frenzy tournament for a few hours before switching to the Snowy Creations tournament, slated to run for 24 hours. 

Full list of Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones

The goal of the Heartfelt Holidays solo event is to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board, which are GO, Just Visiting Jail, Free Parking, and Jail. Landing on these tiles will earn you tokens, converted into points. All Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones have been confirmed by myself and Dot Esports—we are playing right alongside you. 

Heartfelt Holidays rewards Monopoly GO
Heartfelt Holidays rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro
MilestonesTokens/PointsHeartfelt Holiday Rewards
OneFive15 Dice
Two10Cash
Three15Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four80120 Dice
Five15Cash
Six20Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Seven25Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
Eight30Cash
Nine180225 Dice
1035Cash
1140Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1250Cash
13300350 Dice
1455Cash
1550Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1660Cash
1770Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
18700720 Dice
1970Cash
2080Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
21100Cash
221,2001,100 Dice
23150High Roller for 15 minutes
24140Cash
25175160 Dice
261,000Cash
27200Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
28300240 Dice
29350Cash
301,8001,500 Dice
31500Cash
32750Cash
33800Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
34900Cash
352,8002,200 Dice
361,000Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
371,100Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
381,200Cash
392,500Cash
401,300850 Dice
411,400Sticker Pack (five-stars x6)
421,500Cash
436,0006,300 Dice
All Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones

Total Dice for the Heartfelt Holidays solo event is 13,780. Five-star Sticker packs unlock starting at milestone 36m and four-star Sticker packs are at milestones 27 and 33.

Are the Heartfelt Holiday rewards worth it?

Much like other Monopoly GO solo events, it is worth playing to unlock at least half the milestones. I’m still looking for Stickers to complete my Heartfelt Holiday albums, so unlocking milestones with Sticker packs is a priority for me.

How to play Heartfelt Holidays solo event in Monopoly GO

Heartfelt Holidays Monopoly GO solo event
Heartfelt Holidays | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Having an event that requires landing on the four corners typically works out well with a tournament that requires you to land on Railroad tiles. Landing on a corner tile on the Monopoly GO board earns you four tokens/points. Using the Dice multiplier will increase the number of tokens you earn.

