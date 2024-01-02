Monopoly GO: Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones January event

Celebrate 2024 with the Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays solo event, featuring 13,780 possible Dice as rewards and 43 milestones to unlock.

A return to the daily grind of life showcases a returning solo event in Monopoly GO called Heartfelt Holidays. The event contains 43 milestones and will run from Jan. 2 to 4. To get a head start in the event, don’t forget to collect your Free Dice. The Heartfelt Holidays event will run alongside the Firework Frenzy tournament for a few hours before switching to the Snowy Creations tournament, slated to run for 24 hours.

Full list of Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones

The goal of the Heartfelt Holidays solo event is to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board, which are GO, Just Visiting Jail, Free Parking, and Jail. Landing on these tiles will earn you tokens, converted into points. All Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones have been confirmed by myself and Dot Esports—we are playing right alongside you.

Heartfelt Holidays rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Milestones Tokens/Points Heartfelt Holiday Rewards One Five 15 Dice Two 10 Cash Three 15 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 80 120 Dice Five 15 Cash Six 20 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Seven 25 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes Eight 30 Cash Nine 180 225 Dice 10 35 Cash 11 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 12 50 Cash 13 300 350 Dice 14 55 Cash 15 50 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 16 60 Cash 17 70 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) 18 700 720 Dice 19 70 Cash 20 80 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 21 100 Cash 22 1,200 1,100 Dice 23 150 High Roller for 15 minutes 24 140 Cash 25 175 160 Dice 26 1,000 Cash 27 200 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 28 300 240 Dice 29 350 Cash 30 1,800 1,500 Dice 31 500 Cash 32 750 Cash 33 800 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 34 900 Cash 35 2,800 2,200 Dice 36 1,000 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 37 1,100 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 38 1,200 Cash 39 2,500 Cash 40 1,300 850 Dice 41 1,400 Sticker Pack (five-stars x6) 42 1,500 Cash 43 6,000 6,300 Dice All Monopoly GO Heartfelt Holidays rewards and milestones

Total Dice for the Heartfelt Holidays solo event is 13,780. Five-star Sticker packs unlock starting at milestone 36m and four-star Sticker packs are at milestones 27 and 33.

Are the Heartfelt Holiday rewards worth it?

Much like other Monopoly GO solo events, it is worth playing to unlock at least half the milestones. I’m still looking for Stickers to complete my Heartfelt Holiday albums, so unlocking milestones with Sticker packs is a priority for me.

How to play Heartfelt Holidays solo event in Monopoly GO

Heartfelt Holidays | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Having an event that requires landing on the four corners typically works out well with a tournament that requires you to land on Railroad tiles. Landing on a corner tile on the Monopoly GO board earns you four tokens/points. Using the Dice multiplier will increase the number of tokens you earn.