All Firework Frenzy rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

A new tournament dropped into Monopoly GO on Dec. 28, featuring Dice as a first reward, Stickers, Peg-E tokens, and more.

The Monopoly GO Firework Frenzy leaderboard tournament is scheduled to run from Dec. 28 to 30. This temporary event contains 30 milestones and will run alongside the Fortune Countdown event. Tournaments like Firework Frenzy typically run for a limited time of one to two days, showcasing free Dice, Stickers, and, in this case, Peg-E tokens before the prize machine robot takes a break.

All Firework Frenzy rewards and milestones

Firework Frenzy leaderbaord | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Firework Frenzy tournament in Monopoly GO starts at 12pm CT on Dec. 28. The event will run for two days, requiring players to land on a Railroad tile to collect a variety of rewards. Firework Frenzy rewards include Special Events like High Roller, free Dice, various Sticker packs, and Peg-E tokens.

Here is a full list of Firework Frenzy rewards in Monopoly GO and the points required to level up to the next milestone.

Milestone Points Firework Frenzy reward One 75 40 Dice Two 50 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 100 Seven Peg-E tokens Four 175 Cash Five 225 High Roller five minutes Six 300 130 Dice Seven 275 Cash Eight 450 15 Peg-E tokens Nine 550 240 Dice 10 625 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) 11 650 30 Peg-E tokens 12 700 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 13 800 Mega Heist 20 minutes 14 750 300 Dice 15 850 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 16 900 50 Peg-E tokens 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 500 Dice 20 1,500 Rent Frenzy 25 minutes 21 1,800 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 22 2,000 80 Peg-E tokens 23 2,300 Cash 24 2,600 950 Dice 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 100 Peg-E tokens 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 Cash Grab 20 minutes 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice

All Firework Frenzy rewards have been confirmed by Dot Esports as we are playing the tournament too. The total amount of Dice players can earn from the Firework Frenzy in Monopoly GO is 3,960. And if you complete enough milestones, you can earn a Disco Ball Shield.

Disco Ball Shield | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Are the Firework Frenzy rewards worth it in Monopoly GO?

The first dozen or so Firework Frenzy rewards are worth playing for, in my opinion, up to the 16th milestone. Once the points jump into the thousands, though, the milestones become hard to hit unless you have unlimited Dice to roll. I like the early free Dice rewards and Peg-E tokens that can earn more Dice and Cash. And I like that the four-star Sticker pack requires less than 1,000 points to get.

How to play Firework Frenzy in Monopoly GO

Land on a Railroad tile to collect tokens and points | Screenshot via Dot Esports

To maximize rewards in Firework Frenzy, you want to land on a Railroad tile. Bank Heists provide more token points than a Shutdown. If you get a Shutdown, be sure to switch your target if you know for sure you’ll get blocked.

Bank Heist Firework Frenzy rewards

Small Heist: Eight rocket tokens

Large Heist: 12 rocket tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 rocket tokens

Shutdown Firework Frenzy rewards