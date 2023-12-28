All Firework Frenzy rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

A new tournament dropped into Monopoly GO on Dec. 28, featuring Dice as a first reward, Stickers, Peg-E tokens, and more.
The Monopoly GO Firework Frenzy leaderboard tournament is scheduled to run from Dec. 28 to 30. This temporary event contains 30 milestones and will run alongside the Fortune Countdown event. Tournaments like Firework Frenzy typically run for a limited time of one to two days, showcasing free Dice, Stickers, and, in this case, Peg-E tokens before the prize machine robot takes a break.
All Firework Frenzy rewards and milestones
The Firework Frenzy tournament in Monopoly GO starts at 12pm CT on Dec. 28. The event will run for two days, requiring players to land on a Railroad tile to collect a variety of rewards. Firework Frenzy rewards include Special Events like High Roller, free Dice, various Sticker packs, and Peg-E tokens.
Here is a full list of Firework Frenzy rewards in Monopoly GO and the points required to level up to the next milestone.
|Milestone
|Points
|Firework Frenzy reward
|One
|75
|40 Dice
|Two
|50
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|100
|Seven Peg-E tokens
|Four
|175
|Cash
|Five
|225
|High Roller five minutes
|Six
|300
|130 Dice
|Seven
|275
|Cash
|Eight
|450
|15 Peg-E tokens
|Nine
|550
|240 Dice
|10
|625
|Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
|11
|650
|30 Peg-E tokens
|12
|700
|Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
|13
|800
|Mega Heist 20 minutes
|14
|750
|300 Dice
|15
|850
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|16
|900
|50 Peg-E tokens
|17
|1,000
|Cash
|18
|1,200
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|500 Dice
|20
|1,500
|Rent Frenzy 25 minutes
|21
|1,800
|Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
|22
|2,000
|80 Peg-E tokens
|23
|2,300
|Cash
|24
|2,600
|950 Dice
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,500
|100 Peg-E tokens
|27
|4,000
|Cash
|28
|4,500
|Cash Grab 20 minutes
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice
All Firework Frenzy rewards have been confirmed by Dot Esports as we are playing the tournament too. The total amount of Dice players can earn from the Firework Frenzy in Monopoly GO is 3,960. And if you complete enough milestones, you can earn a Disco Ball Shield.
Are the Firework Frenzy rewards worth it in Monopoly GO?
The first dozen or so Firework Frenzy rewards are worth playing for, in my opinion, up to the 16th milestone. Once the points jump into the thousands, though, the milestones become hard to hit unless you have unlimited Dice to roll. I like the early free Dice rewards and Peg-E tokens that can earn more Dice and Cash. And I like that the four-star Sticker pack requires less than 1,000 points to get.
How to play Firework Frenzy in Monopoly GO
To maximize rewards in Firework Frenzy, you want to land on a Railroad tile. Bank Heists provide more token points than a Shutdown. If you get a Shutdown, be sure to switch your target if you know for sure you’ll get blocked.
Bank Heist Firework Frenzy rewards
- Small Heist: Eight rocket tokens
- Large Heist: 12 rocket tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 rocket tokens
Shutdown Firework Frenzy rewards
- Blocked: Two rocket tokens
- Shutdown success: Four rocket tokens