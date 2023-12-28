All Firework Frenzy rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Score Dice, Peg-E tokens, and more by playing.

A new tournament dropped into Monopoly GO on Dec. 28, featuring Dice as a first reward, Stickers, Peg-E tokens, and more.

The Monopoly GO Firework Frenzy leaderboard tournament is scheduled to run from Dec. 28 to 30. This temporary event contains 30 milestones and will run alongside the Fortune Countdown event. Tournaments like Firework Frenzy typically run for a limited time of one to two days, showcasing free Dice, Stickers, and, in this case, Peg-E tokens before the prize machine robot takes a break.

All Firework Frenzy rewards and milestones

The Firework Frenzy tournament in Monopoly GO starts at 12pm CT on Dec. 28. The event will run for two days, requiring players to land on a Railroad tile to collect a variety of rewards. Firework Frenzy rewards include Special Events like High Roller, free Dice, various Sticker packs, and Peg-E tokens.

Here is a full list of Firework Frenzy rewards in Monopoly GO and the points required to level up to the next milestone.

MilestonePointsFirework Frenzy reward
One7540 Dice
Two50Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three100Seven Peg-E tokens
Four175Cash
Five225High Roller five minutes
Six300130 Dice
Seven275Cash
Eight45015 Peg-E tokens
Nine550240 Dice
10625Sticker Pack (two-stars x3)
1165030 Peg-E tokens
12700Sticker Pack (three-stars x3)
13800Mega Heist 20 minutes
14750300 Dice
15850Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
1690050 Peg-E tokens
171,000Cash
181,200Cash
191,300500 Dice
201,500Rent Frenzy 25 minutes
211,800Sticker Pack (four-stars x4)
222,00080 Peg-E tokens
232,300Cash
242,600950 Dice
253,000Cash
263,500100 Peg-E tokens
274,000Cash
284,500Cash Grab 20 minutes
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice

All Firework Frenzy rewards have been confirmed by Dot Esports as we are playing the tournament too. The total amount of Dice players can earn from the Firework Frenzy in Monopoly GO is 3,960. And if you complete enough milestones, you can earn a Disco Ball Shield.

Are the Firework Frenzy rewards worth it in Monopoly GO?

The first dozen or so Firework Frenzy rewards are worth playing for, in my opinion, up to the 16th milestone. Once the points jump into the thousands, though, the milestones become hard to hit unless you have unlimited Dice to roll. I like the early free Dice rewards and Peg-E tokens that can earn more Dice and Cash. And I like that the four-star Sticker pack requires less than 1,000 points to get.

How to play Firework Frenzy in Monopoly GO

To maximize rewards in Firework Frenzy, you want to land on a Railroad tile. Bank Heists provide more token points than a Shutdown. If you get a Shutdown, be sure to switch your target if you know for sure you’ll get blocked.

Bank Heist Firework Frenzy rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight rocket tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 rocket tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 rocket tokens

Shutdown Firework Frenzy rewards

  • Blocked: Two rocket tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four rocket tokens

