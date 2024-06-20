Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards and milestones guide

The new Fortune Footrace event in Monopoly GO is a great way to start the Monopoly Games album. It gives you 19,615 free rolls and 14 sticker packs. This will help you kickstart your Sticker collection and give you a good start on earning the amazing rewards in the sets.
The Fortune Footrace event is short, featuring 44 milestones and a duration of only two days, ending on June 22. However, it’s worth it because it’s packed with rewards. You have to complete fewer milestones to get more rewards than usual. It’s a great chance to grab a few thousand dice and many sticker packs, giving you an edge for upcoming Monopoly Games events.
All Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards and milestones, listed
|Milestone
|Reward
|Points required
|1
|Sticker Pack (One star)
|5
|2
|30 dice
|10
|3
|Cash
|15
|4
|75 dice
|60
|5
|Sticker Pack (One star)
|20
|6
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|20
|7
|60 dice
|5
|8
|Sticker Pack (Two stars)
|30
|9
|250 dice
|200
|10
|Cash
|30
|
|11
|Sticker Pack (Two stars)
|35
|12
|Cash
|40
|13
|450 dice
|400
|14
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|60
|15
|Sticker Pack (Two stars)
|70
|16
|Cash
|300
|17
|650 dice
|550
|18
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|70
|19
|Sticker Pack (Three stars)
|80
|20
|Cash
|100
|
|21
|1,000 dice
|1,200
|22
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|120
|23
|Cash
|130
|24
|Sticker pack (Three stars)
|150
|25
|500 dice
|600
|26
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|200
|27
|Sticker Pack (Four stars)
|300
|28
|1,600 dice
|1,800
|29
|Sticker Pack (Four stars)
|400
|30
|Cash
|500
|
|31
|700 dice
|900
|32
|Cash
|800
|33
|1,800 dice
|2,300
|34
|Sticker Pack (Five stars)
|1,600
|35
|Mega Heist for 40 minutes
|800
|36
|Cash
|1,000
|37
|2,000 dice
|2,600
|38
|Sticker Pack (Four stars)
|1,000
|39
|Sticker Pack (Five stars)
|3,200
|40
|Cash
|2,200
|41
|2,500 dice
|3,500
|42
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|1,000
|43
|Sticker Pack (Four stars)
|1,500
|44
|8,000 dice + Sticker Pack (Five stars)
|5,500
What really makes Fortune Footrace worth it are the 80 minutes of Mega Heist, which will greatly increase your points in tournaments you play. This way, you can increase your earnings in another event while playing this solo event. There’s also 10 minutes of High Roller at milestone 22, which increases the total points you can get per roll. However, it may also cost you a lot of dice if you miss a roll since it increases your dice spending.
To use High Roller strategically, play on the bottom right side of the board where you can find Chance, Community Chest, and Railroads, which are all three scoring squares of Fortune Footrace. This gives you a better chance of scoring without landing on tiles that won’t give you points.
Best strategy for Fortune Footrace in Monopoly GO
If Fortune Footrace seems too difficult for you and you don’t have enough dice to finish all the milestones, stop when you reach a milestone that gives you a lot of dice. Milestones 17, 21, and 28 are good stopping points if you have fewer than 1,000 or just a few thousand dice. This way, you won’t waste rolls on milestones that don’t give dice rewards. Instead of spending all your dice and ending up with fewer than before, stop and save them for the next event.
Play it slow to keep a healthy dice bank for future tournaments and events. It’s better to give up on some rewards now to ensure you have enough dice for more difficult milestones of future Monopoly GO events.
If you have a lot of dice and have completed Fortune Footrace or reached the rewards you want, wait until June 22 for the next top event, which should last at least two days and have similar rewards. Be aware that when Aqua Partners is released on that same day, many dice, sticker pack, and cash milestones will be replaced with partner tokens. These solo events, like Fortune Footrace become less beneficial for rolls and stickers because partner events get part of these rewards instead. So, if you want an initial boost of dice and stickers for Monopoly Games, complete Fortune Footrace if you have the dice. Otherwise, you might miss out on a lot of stickers and dice by having to collect partner event tokens instead when the next event is live.