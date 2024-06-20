Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Fortune Footrace event in Monopoly Go from June 20 to 22 featuring a cartoon character running on a track with a trophy in the background
Images via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards and milestones guide

The first solo event of the new Monopoly Games album is on.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 09:09 am

The new Fortune Footrace event in Monopoly GO is a great way to start the Monopoly Games album. It gives you 19,615 free rolls and 14 sticker packs. This will help you kickstart your Sticker collection and give you a good start on earning the amazing rewards in the sets.

Recommended Videos

The Fortune Footrace event is short, featuring 44 milestones and a duration of only two days, ending on June 22. However, it’s worth it because it’s packed with rewards. You have to complete fewer milestones to get more rewards than usual. It’s a great chance to grab a few thousand dice and many sticker packs, giving you an edge for upcoming Monopoly Games events.

All Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards and milestones, listed

MilestoneRewardPoints required
1Sticker Pack (One star)5
230 dice10
3Cash15
475 dice60
5Sticker Pack (One star)20
6Mega Heist for 15 minutes20
760 dice5
8Sticker Pack (Two stars)30
9250 dice200
10Cash30
11Sticker Pack (Two stars)35
12Cash40
13450 dice400
14Mega Heist for 25 minutes60
15Sticker Pack (Two stars)70
16Cash300
17650 dice550
18Cash Boost for five minutes70
19Sticker Pack (Three stars)80
20Cash100
211,000 dice1,200
22High Roller for 10 minutes120
23Cash130
24Sticker pack (Three stars)150
25500 dice600
26Cash Boost for 10 minutes200
27Sticker Pack (Four stars)300
281,600 dice1,800
29Sticker Pack (Four stars)400
30Cash500
31700 dice900
32Cash800
331,800 dice2,300
34Sticker Pack (Five stars)1,600
35Mega Heist for 40 minutes800
36Cash1,000
372,000 dice2,600
38Sticker Pack (Four stars)1,000
39Sticker Pack (Five stars)3,200
40Cash2,200
412,500 dice3,500
42Cash Boost for 10 minutes1,000
43Sticker Pack (Four stars)1,500
448,000 dice + Sticker Pack (Five stars)5,500

What really makes Fortune Footrace worth it are the 80 minutes of Mega Heist, which will greatly increase your points in tournaments you play. This way, you can increase your earnings in another event while playing this solo event. There’s also 10 minutes of High Roller at milestone 22, which increases the total points you can get per roll. However, it may also cost you a lot of dice if you miss a roll since it increases your dice spending.

To use High Roller strategically, play on the bottom right side of the board where you can find Chance, Community Chest, and Railroads, which are all three scoring squares of Fortune Footrace. This gives you a better chance of scoring without landing on tiles that won’t give you points.

A Monopoly GO board screenshot with red circles around the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest squares
Always play on the bottom-right of your board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best strategy for Fortune Footrace in Monopoly GO

If Fortune Footrace seems too difficult for you and you don’t have enough dice to finish all the milestones, stop when you reach a milestone that gives you a lot of dice. Milestones 17, 21, and 28 are good stopping points if you have fewer than 1,000 or just a few thousand dice. This way, you won’t waste rolls on milestones that don’t give dice rewards. Instead of spending all your dice and ending up with fewer than before, stop and save them for the next event.

Play it slow to keep a healthy dice bank for future tournaments and events. It’s better to give up on some rewards now to ensure you have enough dice for more difficult milestones of future Monopoly GO events.

If you have a lot of dice and have completed Fortune Footrace or reached the rewards you want, wait until June 22 for the next top event, which should last at least two days and have similar rewards. Be aware that when Aqua Partners is released on that same day, many dice, sticker pack, and cash milestones will be replaced with partner tokens. These solo events, like Fortune Footrace become less beneficial for rolls and stickers because partner events get part of these rewards instead. So, if you want an initial boost of dice and stickers for Monopoly Games, complete Fortune Footrace if you have the dice. Otherwise, you might miss out on a lot of stickers and dice by having to collect partner event tokens instead when the next event is live.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.