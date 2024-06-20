Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards and milestones guide

The new Fortune Footrace event in Monopoly GO is a great way to start the Monopoly Games album. It gives you 19,615 free rolls and 14 sticker packs. This will help you kickstart your Sticker collection and give you a good start on earning the amazing rewards in the sets.

Recommended Videos

The Fortune Footrace event is short, featuring 44 milestones and a duration of only two days, ending on June 22. However, it’s worth it because it’s packed with rewards. You have to complete fewer milestones to get more rewards than usual. It’s a great chance to grab a few thousand dice and many sticker packs, giving you an edge for upcoming Monopoly Games events.

All Monopoly GO Fortune Footrace rewards and milestones, listed

Milestone Reward Points required 1 Sticker Pack (One star) 5 2 30 dice 10 3 Cash 15 4 75 dice 60 5 Sticker Pack (One star) 20 6 Mega Heist for 15 minutes 20 7 60 dice 5 8 Sticker Pack (Two stars) 30 9 250 dice 200 10 Cash 30 11 Sticker Pack (Two stars) 35 12 Cash 40 13 450 dice 400 14 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 60 15 Sticker Pack (Two stars) 70 16 Cash 300 17 650 dice 550 18 Cash Boost for five minutes 70 19 Sticker Pack (Three stars) 80 20 Cash 100 21 1,000 dice 1,200 22 High Roller for 10 minutes 120 23 Cash 130 24 Sticker pack (Three stars) 150 25 500 dice 600 26 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 200 27 Sticker Pack (Four stars) 300 28 1,600 dice 1,800 29 Sticker Pack (Four stars) 400 30 Cash 500 31 700 dice 900 32 Cash 800 33 1,800 dice 2,300 34 Sticker Pack (Five stars) 1,600 35 Mega Heist for 40 minutes 800 36 Cash 1,000 37 2,000 dice 2,600 38 Sticker Pack (Four stars) 1,000 39 Sticker Pack (Five stars) 3,200 40 Cash 2,200 41 2,500 dice 3,500 42 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 1,000 43 Sticker Pack (Four stars) 1,500 44 8,000 dice + Sticker Pack (Five stars) 5,500

What really makes Fortune Footrace worth it are the 80 minutes of Mega Heist, which will greatly increase your points in tournaments you play. This way, you can increase your earnings in another event while playing this solo event. There’s also 10 minutes of High Roller at milestone 22, which increases the total points you can get per roll. However, it may also cost you a lot of dice if you miss a roll since it increases your dice spending.

To use High Roller strategically, play on the bottom right side of the board where you can find Chance, Community Chest, and Railroads, which are all three scoring squares of Fortune Footrace. This gives you a better chance of scoring without landing on tiles that won’t give you points.

Always play on the bottom-right of your board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best strategy for Fortune Footrace in Monopoly GO

If Fortune Footrace seems too difficult for you and you don’t have enough dice to finish all the milestones, stop when you reach a milestone that gives you a lot of dice. Milestones 17, 21, and 28 are good stopping points if you have fewer than 1,000 or just a few thousand dice. This way, you won’t waste rolls on milestones that don’t give dice rewards. Instead of spending all your dice and ending up with fewer than before, stop and save them for the next event.

Play it slow to keep a healthy dice bank for future tournaments and events. It’s better to give up on some rewards now to ensure you have enough dice for more difficult milestones of future Monopoly GO events.

If you have a lot of dice and have completed Fortune Footrace or reached the rewards you want, wait until June 22 for the next top event, which should last at least two days and have similar rewards. Be aware that when Aqua Partners is released on that same day, many dice, sticker pack, and cash milestones will be replaced with partner tokens. These solo events, like Fortune Footrace become less beneficial for rolls and stickers because partner events get part of these rewards instead. So, if you want an initial boost of dice and stickers for Monopoly Games, complete Fortune Footrace if you have the dice. Otherwise, you might miss out on a lot of stickers and dice by having to collect partner event tokens instead when the next event is live.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy