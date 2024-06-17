Monopoly GO’s Aqua Partners event, explained

Rumors of a new Monopoly GO partner event, Aqua Partners, have been spreading in Discord servers and fan sites. According to dataminers, the event should be arriving very soon. Dot Esports investigated and found weak evidence that the event is happening in the coming days, though. Here’s what we know.

Is Aqua Partners about to go live in Monopoly GO?

There’s no evidence Aqua Partners is going live as early as the week of June 17 in Monopoly GO. We checked the game files and found no sign of the event, except for some unreleased player tokens related to the aquarium theme. No promotional art or logo is in the game yet, suggesting the event isn’t coming soon.

Another hint that Aqua Partners isn’t coming this week is that Scopely rarely releases special events at the same time. Usually, there’s a weekly rotation between Treasure Hunts, Peg-E Prize Drop, and Partner events. Since Martian Treasures ended the week of June 10 and Prize Drop started on June 17, we’ll likely have to wait until June 24 at the earliest for a new partner event in Monopoly GO. This is based on months of tracking the game’s schedule, so it’s the most likely scenario, though not confirmed.

All Aqua Partners expected rewards in Monopoly GO

Fountain partners didn’t feature a Wild Sticker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aqua Partners will likely offer:

A few thousand dice

A themed Monopoly GO player token, probably the puffer fish token.

A five-star Sticker Pack.

While it would make sense to see a Wild Sticker as a reward, don’t expect one because Scopely rarely gives away Wild Stickers early in an album. Since Aqua Partners is expected to start after the new album Monopoly Games goes live, it’s unlikely to feature a Wild Sticker. Instead, it will probably offer a five-star Sticker Pack, like previous early partner events.

Will Aqua Partners release before Making Music is over?

It’s extremely unlikely that any other special event will go live during the Making Music album, including Aqua Partners. With Prize Drop set to end on June 19 and Making Music ending on June 20, the only way for Aqua Partners to release with the current album is if it went live right after Prize Drop. This would make it last less than 24 hours, which isn’t enough time to complete the event. Partner events usually last at least five days. Also, Scopely never lets special events hang between albums because game mechanics may change, such as new Sticker Packs being released and older ones being discontinued.

Aqua Partners expected duration and release date

Aqua Partners will likely release on the week of June 24 at the earliest, with no fixed date yet. When it goes live, it should last about five days like previous partner events. We will update this story once Scopely confirms this event’s schedule.

