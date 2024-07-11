All Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint rewards across 30 milestones

A new Monopoly GO one-day event called Sightseeing Sprint has dropped 30 milestone rewards, featuring over 1,500 Ice Cream Partners tokens and up to 4,420 dice rolls. The tournament also features flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist.
Full list of every Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint rewards and milestones
Here’s every Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint reward for the July 10 to 11 tournament event.
|Sightseeing Sprint milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Sightseeing Sprint rewards
|One
|45
|120 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice rolls
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker pack
|Four
|90
|140 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice rolls
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice rolls
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker pack
|
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker pack
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|400
|250 Dice rolls
|16
|450
|280 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|700
|400 Dice rolls
|20
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|
|21
|900
|400 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|1,200
|650 Dice rolls
|24
|1,300
|Cash
|25
|1,800
|Blue Sticker pack
|26
|2,000
|1,100 Dice rolls
|27
|1,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|2,500
|500 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|29
|2,600
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,700 Dice rolls
What are the Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint leaderboard rewards?
Ranking at the top of the Sightseeing Sprint leaderboard improves your Monopoly GO rewards, especially if you are after Ice Cream tokens. Finishing in the top 25 earns you Ice Cream tokens, from 100 to 500.
Free Dice from the leaderboard has increased if you finish in the top four, and a Blue Sticker pack is available for the top three players.
What are the best Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint rewards?
The rewards I’m chasing the most are Ice Cream Partners tokens, but I’m also after the extra Blue Sticker pack that Scoplely has dropped in the Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint event. The first Blue Sticker pack is much easier to reach than normal, located at milestone 13, followed by drops at milestones 20 and 25.
I’m also chasing the flash events High Roller and Mega Heist. The High Roller event will boost your points earned for the tournament and Vacation Voyage.
How to get more Sightseeing Sprint milestone points
Mega Heist timed events in Monopoly GO are the best way to earn more milestone points, unlocking additional rewards. Vacation Voyage has a Mega Heist through milestone 13.
Increase your Dice multiplier and roll consistently at the increased multiplier. Increasing and decreasing the multiplier around a target doesn’t always work and can backfire. Use daily events like Lucky Chance today to increase your Dice, allowing you to roll at a higher multiplier consistently around the Monopoly GO board.
How Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint milestone reward points work
All milestone points for Sightseeing Sprint are rewarded upon landing on a Railroad Monopoly GO tile. One of two mini-games (Shutdown or Bank Heist) will open, granting points based on performance.
Sightseeing Sprint Shutdown
- Blocked: Earn two points
- Smash Landmark: Earn four points
Sightseeing Sprint Bank Heist
- Silver coin Heist: Earn four points
- Cash Heist: Earn six points
- Ring Bankrupt Heist: Earn eight points
All Sightseeing Sprint mini-game points from Shutdown and Bank Heist can be increased by raising the dice multiplier. Check the daily timed Monopoly GO events to maximize your reward points. A Mega Heist, for example, grants 10 points for Gold Bar Bankrupt. If a Mega Heist is already active and a timed Mega Heist starts, the duration of the flash event is increased.
A Shutdown appears as a mini-game more often than a Bank Heist, so be sure to check your friends for damaged Landmarks to maximize your points.