All Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint rewards across 30 milestones

A new Monopoly GO one-day event called Sightseeing Sprint has dropped 30 milestone rewards, featuring over 1,500 Ice Cream Partners tokens and up to 4,420 dice rolls. The tournament also features flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist.

Recommended Videos

Full list of every Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint rewards and milestones

Here’s every Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint reward for the July 10 to 11 tournament event.

Sightseeing Sprint milestones Points to unlock milestones Sightseeing Sprint rewards One 45 120 Ice Cream Partners tokens Two 55 50 Dice rolls Three 80 Green Sticker pack Four 90 140 Ice Cream Partners tokens Five 120 90 Dice rolls Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Ice Cream Partners tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker pack Nine 250 180 Dice rolls 10 230 Pink Sticker pack 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Ice Cream Partners tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker pack 14 400 Cash 15 400 250 Dice rolls 16 450 280 Ice Cream Partners tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 700 400 Dice rolls 20 800 Blue Sticker pack 21 900 400 Ice Cream Partners tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 1,200 650 Dice rolls 24 1,300 Cash 25 1,800 Blue Sticker pack 26 2,000 1,100 Dice rolls 27 1,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 2,500 500 Ice Cream Partners tokens 29 2,600 Cash 30 3,200 1,700 Dice rolls

What are the Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint leaderboard rewards?

Try to finish in the top 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ranking at the top of the Sightseeing Sprint leaderboard improves your Monopoly GO rewards, especially if you are after Ice Cream tokens. Finishing in the top 25 earns you Ice Cream tokens, from 100 to 500.

Free Dice from the leaderboard has increased if you finish in the top four, and a Blue Sticker pack is available for the top three players.

What are the best Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint rewards?

The rewards I’m chasing the most are Ice Cream Partners tokens, but I’m also after the extra Blue Sticker pack that Scoplely has dropped in the Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint event. The first Blue Sticker pack is much easier to reach than normal, located at milestone 13, followed by drops at milestones 20 and 25.

I’m also chasing the flash events High Roller and Mega Heist. The High Roller event will boost your points earned for the tournament and Vacation Voyage.

How to get more Sightseeing Sprint milestone points

Get more rewards. Image via Scopely

Mega Heist timed events in Monopoly GO are the best way to earn more milestone points, unlocking additional rewards. Vacation Voyage has a Mega Heist through milestone 13.

Increase your Dice multiplier and roll consistently at the increased multiplier. Increasing and decreasing the multiplier around a target doesn’t always work and can backfire. Use daily events like Lucky Chance today to increase your Dice, allowing you to roll at a higher multiplier consistently around the Monopoly GO board.

How Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint milestone reward points work

All milestone points for Sightseeing Sprint are rewarded upon landing on a Railroad Monopoly GO tile. One of two mini-games (Shutdown or Bank Heist) will open, granting points based on performance.

Sightseeing Sprint Shutdown

Blocked: Earn two points

Smash Landmark: Earn four points

Sightseeing Sprint Bank Heist

Silver coin Heist: Earn four points

Cash Heist: Earn six points

Ring Bankrupt Heist: Earn eight points

All Sightseeing Sprint mini-game points from Shutdown and Bank Heist can be increased by raising the dice multiplier. Check the daily timed Monopoly GO events to maximize your reward points. A Mega Heist, for example, grants 10 points for Gold Bar Bankrupt. If a Mega Heist is already active and a timed Mega Heist starts, the duration of the flash event is increased.

A Shutdown appears as a mini-game more often than a Bank Heist, so be sure to check your friends for damaged Landmarks to maximize your points.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy