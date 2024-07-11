Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Two people riding bikes in Monopoly GO
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint rewards across 30 milestones

Claim more Ice Cream Partners tokens.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 07:20 am

A new Monopoly GO one-day event called Sightseeing Sprint has dropped 30 milestone rewards, featuring over 1,500 Ice Cream Partners tokens and up to 4,420 dice rolls. The tournament also features flash events like High Roller and Mega Heist.

Recommended Videos

Full list of every Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint rewards and milestones

Here’s every Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint reward for the July 10 to 11 tournament event.

Sightseeing Sprint milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesSightseeing Sprint rewards
One45120 Ice Cream Partners tokens
Two5550 Dice rolls
Three80Green Sticker pack
Four90140 Ice Cream Partners tokens
Five12090 Dice rolls
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Ice Cream Partners tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker pack
Nine250180 Dice rolls
10230Pink Sticker pack
11260Cash
12275180 Ice Cream Partners tokens
13300Blue Sticker pack
14400Cash
15400250 Dice rolls
16450280 Ice Cream Partners tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19700400 Dice rolls
20800Blue Sticker pack
21900400 Ice Cream Partners tokens
221,000Cash
231,200650 Dice rolls
241,300Cash
251,800Blue Sticker pack
262,0001,100 Dice rolls
271,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
282,500500 Ice Cream Partners tokens
292,600Cash
303,2001,700 Dice rolls

What are the Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint leaderboard rewards?

Two people riding bikes in Monopoly GO
Try to finish in the top 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ranking at the top of the Sightseeing Sprint leaderboard improves your Monopoly GO rewards, especially if you are after Ice Cream tokens. Finishing in the top 25 earns you Ice Cream tokens, from 100 to 500.

Free Dice from the leaderboard has increased if you finish in the top four, and a Blue Sticker pack is available for the top three players.

What are the best Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint rewards?

The rewards I’m chasing the most are Ice Cream Partners tokens, but I’m also after the extra Blue Sticker pack that Scoplely has dropped in the Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint event. The first Blue Sticker pack is much easier to reach than normal, located at milestone 13, followed by drops at milestones 20 and 25.

I’m also chasing the flash events High Roller and Mega Heist. The High Roller event will boost your points earned for the tournament and Vacation Voyage.

How to get more Sightseeing Sprint milestone points

Mr. Monopoly shuffling Chance Monopoly Go cards
Get more rewards. Image via Scopely

Mega Heist timed events in Monopoly GO are the best way to earn more milestone points, unlocking additional rewards. Vacation Voyage has a Mega Heist through milestone 13.

Increase your Dice multiplier and roll consistently at the increased multiplier. Increasing and decreasing the multiplier around a target doesn’t always work and can backfire. Use daily events like Lucky Chance today to increase your Dice, allowing you to roll at a higher multiplier consistently around the Monopoly GO board.

How Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint milestone reward points work

All milestone points for Sightseeing Sprint are rewarded upon landing on a Railroad Monopoly GO tile. One of two mini-games (Shutdown or Bank Heist) will open, granting points based on performance.

Sightseeing Sprint Shutdown

  • Blocked: Earn two points
  • Smash Landmark: Earn four points

Sightseeing Sprint Bank Heist

  • Silver coin Heist: Earn four points
  • Cash Heist: Earn six points
  • Ring Bankrupt Heist: Earn eight points

All Sightseeing Sprint mini-game points from Shutdown and Bank Heist can be increased by raising the dice multiplier. Check the daily timed Monopoly GO events to maximize your reward points. A Mega Heist, for example, grants 10 points for Gold Bar Bankrupt. If a Mega Heist is already active and a timed Mega Heist starts, the duration of the flash event is increased.

A Shutdown appears as a mini-game more often than a Bank Heist, so be sure to check your friends for damaged Landmarks to maximize your points.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin