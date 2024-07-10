Cruise into Ice Cream Partners with the Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage Solo event, featuring 43 milestones. Earn up to 17,685 Dice rolls, a five-star Purple Sticker pack, and over 5,500 Partner tokens.
Full list of Vacation Voyage rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Here’s how to get the most out of the Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage rewards and milestones.
|Vacation Voyage milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Vacation Voyage rewards
|One
|Five
|100 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|Two
|10
|30 Dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|45
|120 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|Five
|20
|Green Sticker pack
|Six
|25
|50 Dice rolls
|Seven
|35
|120 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|Eight
|180
|180 Dice rolls
|Nine
|35
|160 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|10
|40
|Orange Sticker pack
|
|11
|45
|250 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|12
|350
|325 Dice rolls
|13
|45
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|14
|60
|270 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|15
|70
|Cash
|16
|650
|500 Dice rolls
|17
|75
|300 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|18
|85
|Pink Sticker pack
|19
|100
|Cash
|20
|1,200
|1,000 Dice rolls
|
|21
|130
|400 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|22
|110
|Cash
|23
|150
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|350
|300 Dice rolls
|25
|220
|450 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|26
|280
|Cash
|27
|1,700
|1,400 Dice rolls
|28
|400
|500 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|29
|550
|Blue Sticker pack
|30
|650
|700 Dice rolls
|
|31
|750
|600 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|32
|2,000
|1,800 Dice rolls
|33
|800
|Blue Sticker pack
|34
|1,000
|700 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|35
|1,200
|Cash
|36
|2,700
|2,100 Dice rolls
|37
|1,500
|Purple Sticker pack
|38
|1,600
|900 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|39
|3,500
|2,800 Dice rolls
|40
|1,200
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|41
|1,300
|Cash
|42
|1,500
|1,000 Ice Cream Partners tokens
|43
|6,000
|6,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack
Earn more Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage milestone points for rewards
Earn points that unlock milestone rewards in Vacation Voyage by landing on a Chance, Electric Company, Water Works, Income Tax, or Luxury Tax tile on the Monopoly GO board.
- Utility tiles: Two points
- Tax tiles: Three points
- Chance tile: Two points
Increase the points from each Monopoly GO tile by raising the Dice multiplier. A multiplier at 20x, for example, on a Chance tile earns you 40 points instead of two. The best time to increase the Dice multiplier is around six to eight tiles away from a Tax tile.
Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage rewards
The best way to earn more rewards is through timed Monopoly GO events like High Roller, increasing your Dice multiplier for a short time. A High Roller event is also available through milestone six in the Sightseeing Sprint event that runs from July 10 to 11.
Ice Cream Partner tokens are my main objective when rolling for Vacation Voyage rewards. To achieve my goal of reaching milestone 34, I’ll increase the multiplier on the back half of the board for the Tax and Chance tiles. Anything past milestone 35 is bait unless you specifically need the five-star Purple Sticker pack or have an abundance of Dice rolls.
How long does Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage last?
The three-day Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage Solo event goes live at 7:30am CT on July 10 and runs until July 13. It coincides with the Ice Cream Partners event running from July 10 to 15. Also running alongside the Solo event are daily Tournaments like Sightseeing Sprint.