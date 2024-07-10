Image Credit: Bethesda
Ladies on vacation in Monopoly GO
Images via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports
Monopoly Go

All Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage rewards for the 3-day event

Start rolling to earn Partner tokens.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 12:44 pm

Cruise into Ice Cream Partners with the Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage Solo event, featuring 43 milestones. Earn up to 17,685 Dice rolls, a five-star Purple Sticker pack, and over 5,500 Partner tokens.

Full list of Vacation Voyage rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Women on boat with arms raised in Monopoly GO
Get the most out of the Solo events rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to get the most out of the Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage rewards and milestones.

Vacation Voyage milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesVacation Voyage rewards
OneFive100 Ice Cream Partners tokens
Two1030 Dice rolls
Three15Cash
Four45120 Ice Cream Partners tokens
Five20Green Sticker pack
Six2550 Dice rolls
Seven35120 Ice Cream Partners tokens
Eight180180 Dice rolls
Nine35160 Ice Cream Partners tokens
1040Orange Sticker pack
1145250 Ice Cream Partners tokens
12350325 Dice rolls
1345Mega Heist for 25 minutes
1460270 Ice Cream Partners tokens
1570Cash
16650500 Dice rolls
1775300 Ice Cream Partners tokens
1885Pink Sticker pack
19100Cash
201,2001,000 Dice rolls
21130400 Ice Cream Partners tokens
22110Cash
23150High Roller for 10 minutes
24350300 Dice rolls
25220450 Ice Cream Partners tokens
26280Cash
271,7001,400 Dice rolls
28400500 Ice Cream Partners tokens
29550Blue Sticker pack
30650700 Dice rolls
31750600 Ice Cream Partners tokens
322,0001,800 Dice rolls
33800Blue Sticker pack
341,000700 Ice Cream Partners tokens
351,200Cash
362,7002,100 Dice rolls
371,500Purple Sticker pack
381,600900 Ice Cream Partners tokens
393,5002,800 Dice rolls
401,200Cash Boost for 10 minutes
411,300Cash
421,5001,000 Ice Cream Partners tokens
436,0006,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Earn more Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage milestone points for rewards

Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage milestone points
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earn points that unlock milestone rewards in Vacation Voyage by landing on a Chance, Electric Company, Water Works, Income Tax, or Luxury Tax tile on the Monopoly GO board.

  • Utility tiles: Two points
  • Tax tiles: Three points
  • Chance tile: Two points

Increase the points from each Monopoly GO tile by raising the Dice multiplier. A multiplier at 20x, for example, on a Chance tile earns you 40 points instead of two. The best time to increase the Dice multiplier is around six to eight tiles away from a Tax tile.

Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage rewards

The best way to earn more rewards is through timed Monopoly GO events like High Roller, increasing your Dice multiplier for a short time. A High Roller event is also available through milestone six in the Sightseeing Sprint event that runs from July 10 to 11.

Ice Cream Partner tokens are my main objective when rolling for Vacation Voyage rewards. To achieve my goal of reaching milestone 34, I’ll increase the multiplier on the back half of the board for the Tax and Chance tiles. Anything past milestone 35 is bait unless you specifically need the five-star Purple Sticker pack or have an abundance of Dice rolls.

How long does Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage last?

The three-day Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage Solo event goes live at 7:30am CT on July 10 and runs until July 13. It coincides with the Ice Cream Partners event running from July 10 to 15. Also running alongside the Solo event are daily Tournaments like Sightseeing Sprint.

Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
