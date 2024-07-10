Cruise into Ice Cream Partners with the Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage Solo event, featuring 43 milestones. Earn up to 17,685 Dice rolls, a five-star Purple Sticker pack, and over 5,500 Partner tokens.

Recommended Videos

Full list of Vacation Voyage rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Get the most out of the Solo events rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to get the most out of the Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage rewards and milestones.

Vacation Voyage milestones Points to unlock milestones Vacation Voyage rewards One Five 100 Ice Cream Partners tokens Two 10 30 Dice rolls Three 15 Cash Four 45 120 Ice Cream Partners tokens Five 20 Green Sticker pack Six 25 50 Dice rolls Seven 35 120 Ice Cream Partners tokens Eight 180 180 Dice rolls Nine 35 160 Ice Cream Partners tokens 10 40 Orange Sticker pack 11 45 250 Ice Cream Partners tokens 12 350 325 Dice rolls 13 45 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 14 60 270 Ice Cream Partners tokens 15 70 Cash 16 650 500 Dice rolls 17 75 300 Ice Cream Partners tokens 18 85 Pink Sticker pack 19 100 Cash 20 1,200 1,000 Dice rolls 21 130 400 Ice Cream Partners tokens 22 110 Cash 23 150 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 350 300 Dice rolls 25 220 450 Ice Cream Partners tokens 26 280 Cash 27 1,700 1,400 Dice rolls 28 400 500 Ice Cream Partners tokens 29 550 Blue Sticker pack 30 650 700 Dice rolls 31 750 600 Ice Cream Partners tokens 32 2,000 1,800 Dice rolls 33 800 Blue Sticker pack 34 1,000 700 Ice Cream Partners tokens 35 1,200 Cash 36 2,700 2,100 Dice rolls 37 1,500 Purple Sticker pack 38 1,600 900 Ice Cream Partners tokens 39 3,500 2,800 Dice rolls 40 1,200 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 41 1,300 Cash 42 1,500 1,000 Ice Cream Partners tokens 43 6,000 6,500 Dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Earn more Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage milestone points for rewards

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earn points that unlock milestone rewards in Vacation Voyage by landing on a Chance, Electric Company, Water Works, Income Tax, or Luxury Tax tile on the Monopoly GO board.

Utility tiles: Two points

Tax tiles: Three points

Chance tile: Two points

Increase the points from each Monopoly GO tile by raising the Dice multiplier. A multiplier at 20x, for example, on a Chance tile earns you 40 points instead of two. The best time to increase the Dice multiplier is around six to eight tiles away from a Tax tile.

Tips and tricks to get the most Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage rewards

The best way to earn more rewards is through timed Monopoly GO events like High Roller, increasing your Dice multiplier for a short time. A High Roller event is also available through milestone six in the Sightseeing Sprint event that runs from July 10 to 11.

Ice Cream Partner tokens are my main objective when rolling for Vacation Voyage rewards. To achieve my goal of reaching milestone 34, I’ll increase the multiplier on the back half of the board for the Tax and Chance tiles. Anything past milestone 35 is bait unless you specifically need the five-star Purple Sticker pack or have an abundance of Dice rolls.

How long does Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage last?

The three-day Monopoly GO Vacation Voyage Solo event goes live at 7:30am CT on July 10 and runs until July 13. It coincides with the Ice Cream Partners event running from July 10 to 15. Also running alongside the Solo event are daily Tournaments like Sightseeing Sprint.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy