All Billions Dash Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped a one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Billions Dash, featuring two High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.
All major events have ended in Monopoly GO, which is why tournaments like Billions Dash are a great way to restock your inventory of dice and cash. The tournament also features six Sticker packs, coinciding with the Golden Blitz. And my favorite flash event, Builder’s Bash, will overlap with Wheel Boost from 8pm to 10:59pm CT on April 25. Earning cash to level up your Monopoly GO boards can get boosted through a Cash Boost within the Billions Dash tournament and the flash event starting at 5pm CT.
All Monopoly GO Billions Dash rewards and milestones
Completing the 30 milestones within Billions Dash will earn you 5,465 dice, six Sticker packs, and cash. The tournament also features High Roller flash events at milestones three and 23, along with Mega Heist at milestones eight and 28. A new Shield was also added as a reward for those who finish in the top five of the Billions Dash leaderboard.
|Billions Dash milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Billions Dash reward
|One
|40
|40 Dice
|Two
|60
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|120
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|170
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|Eight
|150
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|180
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|10
|230
|150 Dice
|
|11
|330
|Cash
|12
|360
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|13
|450
|250 Dice
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|16
|650
|400 Dice
|17
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)Casj
|18
|650
|Cash
|19
|900
|575 Dice
|20
|925
|Cash
|
|21
|1,200
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|22
|1,400
|700 Dice
|23
|750
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|1,450
|Cash
|25
|1,700
|800 Dice
|26
|1,550
|Cash
|27
|1,850
|1,000 Dice
|28
|1,100
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|29
|2,000
|Cash
|30
|3,200
|1,400 Dice
When do Billions Dash rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Billions Dash rewards will end on April 26 at either 1:59pm CT or 3:59pm CT. The Monopoly GO tournament will run alongside the Boardwalk Bonanza solo event.
How to earn extra Monopoly GO rewards from Billions Dash
The Monopoly GO Billions Dash tournament will offer extra rewards for a top finish on the leaderboard. With two High Roller and Mega Heist flash events available within the tournament and through daily flash events, you can quickly rank up the leaderboard and score extra Monopoly GO rewards like dice and Sticker packs. And don’t forget about the new Shield for placing in the top five of the leaderboard.
How to earn Billions Dash points in Monopoly GO
Through a standard tournament like Billions Dash, landing on a Railroad tile on the Monopoly GO board will unlock one of two mini-games: Shutdown or Bank Heist. The points for Shutdown are always the same, while Bank Heist rewards may be doubled through specific tournaments. This isn’t the case with the Billions Dash tournament, though. Make sure to scout your friends and look for those with Shields that are down to score the most points from a Shutdown.
Bank Heist Billions Dash rewards
- Small Heist: Eight tokens
- Large Heist: 12 tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
- Mega Heist: 20 tokens
Shutdown Billions Dash rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown: Four tokens