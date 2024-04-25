All Billions Dash Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped a one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Billions Dash, featuring two High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.

All major events have ended in Monopoly GO, which is why tournaments like Billions Dash are a great way to restock your inventory of dice and cash. The tournament also features six Sticker packs, coinciding with the Golden Blitz. And my favorite flash event, Builder’s Bash, will overlap with Wheel Boost from 8pm to 10:59pm CT on April 25. Earning cash to level up your Monopoly GO boards can get boosted through a Cash Boost within the Billions Dash tournament and the flash event starting at 5pm CT.

All Monopoly GO Billions Dash rewards and milestones

Grab that extra loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the 30 milestones within Billions Dash will earn you 5,465 dice, six Sticker packs, and cash. The tournament also features High Roller flash events at milestones three and 23, along with Mega Heist at milestones eight and 28. A new Shield was also added as a reward for those who finish in the top five of the Billions Dash leaderboard.

Billions Dash milestone Points/Tokens Billions Dash reward One 40 40 Dice Two 60 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Three 90 70 Dice Four 120 High Roller for five minutes Five 120 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 170 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) Eight 150 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 180 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 10 230 150 Dice 11 330 Cash 12 360 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 13 450 250 Dice 14 400 Cash 15 500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 16 650 400 Dice 17 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)Casj 18 650 Cash 19 900 575 Dice 20 925 Cash 21 1,200 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 22 1,400 700 Dice 23 750 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 1,450 Cash 25 1,700 800 Dice 26 1,550 Cash 27 1,850 1,000 Dice 28 1,100 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 29 2,000 Cash 30 3,200 1,400 Dice All early Billions Dash rewards via the Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports after launch.

When do Billions Dash rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Billions Dash rewards will end on April 26 at either 1:59pm CT or 3:59pm CT. The Monopoly GO tournament will run alongside the Boardwalk Bonanza solo event.

How to earn extra Monopoly GO rewards from Billions Dash

Gain a Shield and collect even more rewards for clearing a shelf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO Billions Dash tournament will offer extra rewards for a top finish on the leaderboard. With two High Roller and Mega Heist flash events available within the tournament and through daily flash events, you can quickly rank up the leaderboard and score extra Monopoly GO rewards like dice and Sticker packs. And don’t forget about the new Shield for placing in the top five of the leaderboard.

How to earn Billions Dash points in Monopoly GO

Through a standard tournament like Billions Dash, landing on a Railroad tile on the Monopoly GO board will unlock one of two mini-games: Shutdown or Bank Heist. The points for Shutdown are always the same, while Bank Heist rewards may be doubled through specific tournaments. This isn’t the case with the Billions Dash tournament, though. Make sure to scout your friends and look for those with Shields that are down to score the most points from a Shutdown.

Bank Heist Billions Dash rewards

Small Heist: Eight tokens

Large Heist: 12 tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens

Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Billions Dash rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown: Four tokens

