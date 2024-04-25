Mr. Monopoly in vault with money
All Billions Dash Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Double High Roller and Mega Heist.
Scopely has dropped a one-day Monopoly GO tournament called Billions Dash, featuring two High Roller and Mega Heist flash events.

All major events have ended in Monopoly GO, which is why tournaments like Billions Dash are a great way to restock your inventory of dice and cash. The tournament also features six Sticker packs, coinciding with the Golden Blitz. And my favorite flash event, Builder’s Bash, will overlap with Wheel Boost from 8pm to 10:59pm CT on April 25. Earning cash to level up your Monopoly GO boards can get boosted through a Cash Boost within the Billions Dash tournament and the flash event starting at 5pm CT.

All Monopoly GO Billions Dash rewards and milestones

Mr. Monopoly throwing money of building in Monopoly GO
Grab that extra loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the 30 milestones within Billions Dash will earn you 5,465 dice, six Sticker packs, and cash. The tournament also features High Roller flash events at milestones three and 23, along with Mega Heist at milestones eight and 28. A new Shield was also added as a reward for those who finish in the top five of the Billions Dash leaderboard.

Billions Dash milestonePoints/TokensBillions Dash reward
One4040 Dice
Two60Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Three9070 Dice
Four120High Roller for five minutes
Five12080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven170Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
Eight150Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine180Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
10230150 Dice
11330Cash
12360Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
13450250 Dice
14400Cash
15500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
16650400 Dice
17700Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)Casj
18650Cash
19900575 Dice
20925Cash
211,200Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
221,400700 Dice
23750High Roller for 10 minutes
241,450Cash
251,700800 Dice
261,550Cash
271,8501,000 Dice
281,100Mega Heist for 25 minutes
292,000Cash
303,2001,400 Dice
All early Billions Dash rewards via the Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports after launch.

When do Billions Dash rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Billions Dash rewards will end on April 26 at either 1:59pm CT or 3:59pm CT. The Monopoly GO tournament will run alongside the Boardwalk Bonanza solo event.

How to earn extra Monopoly GO rewards from Billions Dash

Billions Dash Monopoly GO leaderboard
Gain a Shield and collect even more rewards for clearing a shelf. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO Billions Dash tournament will offer extra rewards for a top finish on the leaderboard. With two High Roller and Mega Heist flash events available within the tournament and through daily flash events, you can quickly rank up the leaderboard and score extra Monopoly GO rewards like dice and Sticker packs. And don’t forget about the new Shield for placing in the top five of the leaderboard.

How to earn Billions Dash points in Monopoly GO

Through a standard tournament like Billions Dash, landing on a Railroad tile on the Monopoly GO board will unlock one of two mini-games: Shutdown or Bank Heist. The points for Shutdown are always the same, while Bank Heist rewards may be doubled through specific tournaments. This isn’t the case with the Billions Dash tournament, though. Make sure to scout your friends and look for those with Shields that are down to score the most points from a Shutdown.

Bank Heist Billions Dash rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 tokens

Shutdown Billions Dash rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown: Four tokens
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.