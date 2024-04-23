Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones
Monopoly GO: All Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones

Double up on rewards like Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine.
You can now double up on Monopoly GO rewards through the Boardwalk Bonanza solo event to earn Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine that can unlock a Wild Sticker.

Scopely has returned my favorite type of Monopoly GO solo event through the two-day Boardwalk Bonanza. The solo event has an objective requiring you to land on a Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. This can double or even triple your rewards as the objective for all Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile. You can also gain an edge through High Roller, Mega Heist, and Landmark Rush flash events on April 23.

Every Boardwalk Bonanza Monopoly GO reward and milestone

Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza points
Landing on a Chance tile with Go to Railroad will earn you seven points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now is the time to collect Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine to unlock a Wild Sticker and potentially complete a Making Music Sticker album set. Total Boardwalk Bonanza rewards are 16,310 Dice, 631 Peg-E tokens, cash, and nine Sticker packs. The solo event also includes special events like High Roller through milestones 28 and 43.

Boardwalk Bonanza milestonePoints/TokensBoardwalk Bonanaza reward
One25Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Two20Five Peg-E tokens
Three4025 Dice
Four45Cash
Five 15090 Dice
Six40Eight Peg-E tokens
Seven50Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
Eight55Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Nine65Cash
10375220 Dice
116013 Peg-E tokens
1275Cash
1390Green Sticker Pack (one star)
148015 Peg-E tokens
15100Cash Grab for 10 minutes
16850475 Dice
17100Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
18110Cash
1912050 Dice
2011525 Peg-E tokens
211,300700 Dice
22150Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
23160Cash
2417530 Peg-E tokens
25200Cash
262,000900 Dice
27275Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
28300High Roller for 10 minutes
2932540 peg-E tokens
30400100 Dice
311,600Cash
32450150 Dice
3350055 Peg-E tokens
34650Cash
35750Cash Boost for five minutes
364,5001,800 Dice
37800120 Peg-E tokens
38900Cash
391,000Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
401,500Cash
4110,0003,500 Dice
421,600Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
431,700High Roller for 20 minutes
441,800150 Peg-E tokens
457,000Cash
462,000800 Dice
473,000Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
483,500170 Peg-E tokens
494,000Cash
5017,5007,500 Dice
All early Boardwalk Bonanza rewards through the Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Boardwalk Bonanza rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Boardwalk Bonanza rewards will end on April 26 at around 9:58am CT. The solo event will run alongside multiple Monopoly GO tournaments as they only last a day or two in length.

How to maximize Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards

With the Monopoly GO solo event Boardwalk Bonanza sharing the Railroad tile objective with tournaments, you can potentially gain double rewards. The goal is to increase your dice multiplier within four to eight tiles of a Railroad or a Chance tile. Landing on a Monopoly GO Chance tile that sends you to the nearest Railroad will triple your points earned.

Boardwalk Bonanza points in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO tilePoints for Boardwalk Bonanza
ChanceTwo
Community ChestThree
Railroad Five
