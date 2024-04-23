Monopoly GO: All Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones

You can now double up on Monopoly GO rewards through the Boardwalk Bonanza solo event to earn Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine that can unlock a Wild Sticker.

Scopely has returned my favorite type of Monopoly GO solo event through the two-day Boardwalk Bonanza. The solo event has an objective requiring you to land on a Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. This can double or even triple your rewards as the objective for all Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile. You can also gain an edge through High Roller, Mega Heist, and Landmark Rush flash events on April 23.

Every Boardwalk Bonanza Monopoly GO reward and milestone

Landing on a Chance tile with Go to Railroad will earn you seven points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now is the time to collect Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine to unlock a Wild Sticker and potentially complete a Making Music Sticker album set. Total Boardwalk Bonanza rewards are 16,310 Dice, 631 Peg-E tokens, cash, and nine Sticker packs. The solo event also includes special events like High Roller through milestones 28 and 43.

Boardwalk Bonanza milestone Points/Tokens Boardwalk Bonanaza reward One 25 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Two 20 Five Peg-E tokens Three 40 25 Dice Four 45 Cash Five 150 90 Dice Six 40 Eight Peg-E tokens Seven 50 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes Eight 55 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Nine 65 Cash 10 375 220 Dice 11 60 13 Peg-E tokens 12 75 Cash 13 90 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 14 80 15 Peg-E tokens 15 100 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 16 850 475 Dice 17 100 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 18 110 Cash 19 120 50 Dice 20 115 25 Peg-E tokens 21 1,300 700 Dice 22 150 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 23 160 Cash 24 175 30 Peg-E tokens 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 900 Dice 27 275 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 28 300 High Roller for 10 minutes 29 325 40 peg-E tokens 30 400 100 Dice 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 150 Dice 33 500 55 Peg-E tokens 34 650 Cash 35 750 Cash Boost for five minutes 36 4,500 1,800 Dice 37 800 120 Peg-E tokens 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 40 1,500 Cash 41 10,000 3,500 Dice 42 1,600 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 43 1,700 High Roller for 20 minutes 44 1,800 150 Peg-E tokens 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 Dice 47 3,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 48 3,500 170 Peg-E tokens 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 Dice All early Boardwalk Bonanza rewards through the Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Boardwalk Bonanza rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Boardwalk Bonanza rewards will end on April 26 at around 9:58am CT. The solo event will run alongside multiple Monopoly GO tournaments as they only last a day or two in length.

How to maximize Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards

With the Monopoly GO solo event Boardwalk Bonanza sharing the Railroad tile objective with tournaments, you can potentially gain double rewards. The goal is to increase your dice multiplier within four to eight tiles of a Railroad or a Chance tile. Landing on a Monopoly GO Chance tile that sends you to the nearest Railroad will triple your points earned.

Boardwalk Bonanza points in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO tile Points for Boardwalk Bonanza Chance Two Community Chest Three Railroad Five

