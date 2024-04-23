Monopoly GO: All Boardwalk Bonanza rewards and milestones

You can now double up on Monopoly GO rewards through the Boardwalk Bonanza solo event to earn Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine that can unlock a Wild Sticker.
Scopely has returned my favorite type of Monopoly GO solo event through the two-day Boardwalk Bonanza. The solo event has an objective requiring you to land on a Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles. This can double or even triple your rewards as the objective for all Monopoly GO tournaments is to land on a Railroad tile. You can also gain an edge through High Roller, Mega Heist, and Landmark Rush flash events on April 23.
Every Boardwalk Bonanza Monopoly GO reward and milestone
Now is the time to collect Peg-E tokens for the Prize Machine to unlock a Wild Sticker and potentially complete a Making Music Sticker album set. Total Boardwalk Bonanza rewards are 16,310 Dice, 631 Peg-E tokens, cash, and nine Sticker packs. The solo event also includes special events like High Roller through milestones 28 and 43.
|Boardwalk Bonanza milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Boardwalk Bonanaza reward
|One
|25
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Two
|20
|Five Peg-E tokens
|Three
|40
|25 Dice
|Four
|45
|Cash
|Five
|150
|90 Dice
|Six
|40
|Eight Peg-E tokens
|Seven
|50
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|Eight
|55
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Nine
|65
|Cash
|10
|375
|220 Dice
|
|11
|60
|13 Peg-E tokens
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|14
|80
|15 Peg-E tokens
|15
|100
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|16
|850
|475 Dice
|17
|100
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|18
|110
|Cash
|19
|120
|50 Dice
|20
|115
|25 Peg-E tokens
|
|21
|1,300
|700 Dice
|22
|150
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|23
|160
|Cash
|24
|175
|30 Peg-E tokens
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|900 Dice
|27
|275
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|28
|300
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|29
|325
|40 peg-E tokens
|30
|400
|100 Dice
|
|31
|1,600
|Cash
|32
|450
|150 Dice
|33
|500
|55 Peg-E tokens
|34
|650
|Cash
|35
|750
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|36
|4,500
|1,800 Dice
|37
|800
|120 Peg-E tokens
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|40
|1,500
|Cash
|
|41
|10,000
|3,500 Dice
|42
|1,600
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|43
|1,700
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|44
|1,800
|150 Peg-E tokens
|45
|7,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 Dice
|47
|3,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|48
|3,500
|170 Peg-E tokens
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|7,500 Dice
When do Boardwalk Bonanza rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Boardwalk Bonanza rewards will end on April 26 at around 9:58am CT. The solo event will run alongside multiple Monopoly GO tournaments as they only last a day or two in length.
How to maximize Monopoly GO Boardwalk Bonanza rewards
With the Monopoly GO solo event Boardwalk Bonanza sharing the Railroad tile objective with tournaments, you can potentially gain double rewards. The goal is to increase your dice multiplier within four to eight tiles of a Railroad or a Chance tile. Landing on a Monopoly GO Chance tile that sends you to the nearest Railroad will triple your points earned.
Boardwalk Bonanza points in Monopoly GO
|Monopoly GO tile
|Points for Boardwalk Bonanza
|Chance
|Two
|Community Chest
|Three
|Railroad
|Five