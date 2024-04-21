Monopoly GO Prize Machine Peg-E
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Peg-E Prize Machine rewards (April 21 to 25)

Collect Peg-E tokens to earn a Wild Sticker.
Danny Forster
Published: Apr 21, 2024 05:42 pm

Scopely has brought the Peg-E Prize Machine back into Monopoly GO, featuring a Wild Sticker reward through milestone eight.

Now is the time to restock your Monopoly GO reward inventory consisting of dice and cash through the Peg-E Prize Machine before the next Partners or Treasure Hunt drops. The mini-game Prize Machine shows up around once or twice a month in Monopoly GO, using Peg-E tokens earned from tournaments and solo events to unlock more free dice and cash. Much like daily events, the Prize Machine has a milestone tier, with the April 21 to 25 mini-game containing a Wild Sticker.

All Peg-E Prize Machine rewards in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Peg-E machine and worker
Shorting out for a Wild Sticker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earning free dice and Peg-E tokens through the Prize Machine can unlock milestones, 11 in total for the mini-game that is taking place from April 21 to 25. Rewards from the Prize Machine can range from hefty chunks of dice to Sticker packs and even a Wild Sticker.

Prize Machine milestonePrize Machine reward
One100 Dice
TwoOne Orange (two-star) Sticker pack
Three200 Dice
FourOne Pink Sticker (three-star) pack
Five500 Dice
Six One Blue (four-star) Sticker pack
Seven1,300 Dice
EightWild Sticker
Nine1,400 Dice
101,800 Dice
112,500 Dice and a Purple five-star Sticker pack
All rewards confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Prize Machine rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Prize Machine rewards will end on April 25 at around 9:58am CT. The mini-game coincides with tournaments and solo events that reward you with Peg-E tokens to unlock additional rewards from the Prize Machine milestones.

What happens to extra Monopoly GO Peg-E tokens from Prize Machine?

Most mini-game events in Monopoly GO where you have extra tokens are lost forever when the event ends. Peg-E tokens typically turn into cash once the Prize Machine event ends but have been known to convert to dice on rare occasions. Considering Monopoly GO is celebrating its first anniversary, it’s possible Peg-E tokens will turn into dice after April 25.

Read Article All Electric Escape Monopoly GO rewards and milestones
Mrs. Monopoly holidng a one year Anniversary ballon for Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Electric Escape Monopoly GO rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly and dog with anniversary baloons for one year of Monopoly GO
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Anniversary Bash rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 21, 2024
