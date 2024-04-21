Monopoly GO: All Peg-E Prize Machine rewards (April 21 to 25)

Scopely has brought the Peg-E Prize Machine back into Monopoly GO, featuring a Wild Sticker reward through milestone eight.

Recommended Videos

Now is the time to restock your Monopoly GO reward inventory consisting of dice and cash through the Peg-E Prize Machine before the next Partners or Treasure Hunt drops. The mini-game Prize Machine shows up around once or twice a month in Monopoly GO, using Peg-E tokens earned from tournaments and solo events to unlock more free dice and cash. Much like daily events, the Prize Machine has a milestone tier, with the April 21 to 25 mini-game containing a Wild Sticker.

All Peg-E Prize Machine rewards in Monopoly GO

Shorting out for a Wild Sticker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earning free dice and Peg-E tokens through the Prize Machine can unlock milestones, 11 in total for the mini-game that is taking place from April 21 to 25. Rewards from the Prize Machine can range from hefty chunks of dice to Sticker packs and even a Wild Sticker.

Prize Machine milestone Prize Machine reward One 100 Dice Two One Orange (two-star) Sticker pack Three 200 Dice Four One Pink Sticker (three-star) pack Five 500 Dice Six One Blue (four-star) Sticker pack Seven 1,300 Dice Eight Wild Sticker Nine 1,400 Dice 10 1,800 Dice 11 2,500 Dice and a Purple five-star Sticker pack All rewards confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Prize Machine rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Prize Machine rewards will end on April 25 at around 9:58am CT. The mini-game coincides with tournaments and solo events that reward you with Peg-E tokens to unlock additional rewards from the Prize Machine milestones.

What happens to extra Monopoly GO Peg-E tokens from Prize Machine?

Most mini-game events in Monopoly GO where you have extra tokens are lost forever when the event ends. Peg-E tokens typically turn into cash once the Prize Machine event ends but have been known to convert to dice on rare occasions. Considering Monopoly GO is celebrating its first anniversary, it’s possible Peg-E tokens will turn into dice after April 25.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more