Monopoly GO: All Peg-E Prize Machine rewards (April 21 to 25)

Scopely has brought the Peg-E Prize Machine back into Monopoly GO, featuring a Wild Sticker reward through milestone eight.
Now is the time to restock your Monopoly GO reward inventory consisting of dice and cash through the Peg-E Prize Machine before the next Partners or Treasure Hunt drops. The mini-game Prize Machine shows up around once or twice a month in Monopoly GO, using Peg-E tokens earned from tournaments and solo events to unlock more free dice and cash. Much like daily events, the Prize Machine has a milestone tier, with the April 21 to 25 mini-game containing a Wild Sticker.
All Peg-E Prize Machine rewards in Monopoly GO
Earning free dice and Peg-E tokens through the Prize Machine can unlock milestones, 11 in total for the mini-game that is taking place from April 21 to 25. Rewards from the Prize Machine can range from hefty chunks of dice to Sticker packs and even a Wild Sticker.
|Prize Machine milestone
|Prize Machine reward
|One
|100 Dice
|Two
|One Orange (two-star) Sticker pack
|Three
|200 Dice
|Four
|One Pink Sticker (three-star) pack
|Five
|500 Dice
|Six
|One Blue (four-star) Sticker pack
|Seven
|1,300 Dice
|Eight
|Wild Sticker
|Nine
|1,400 Dice
|10
|1,800 Dice
|11
|2,500 Dice and a Purple five-star Sticker pack
When do Prize Machine rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Prize Machine rewards will end on April 25 at around 9:58am CT. The mini-game coincides with tournaments and solo events that reward you with Peg-E tokens to unlock additional rewards from the Prize Machine milestones.
What happens to extra Monopoly GO Peg-E tokens from Prize Machine?
Most mini-game events in Monopoly GO where you have extra tokens are lost forever when the event ends. Peg-E tokens typically turn into cash once the Prize Machine event ends but have been known to convert to dice on rare occasions. Considering Monopoly GO is celebrating its first anniversary, it’s possible Peg-E tokens will turn into dice after April 25.