Santos HotForex lead first day of Brazilian Free Fire League 2020 finals

The season three finals of the Brazilian Free Fire League 2020 started today with 12 teams competing in six matches. Four teams are now on the top the LBFF’s finals scoreboard: Santos HotForex, Pain Gaming, Flamengo B4, and Team Liquid.

Santos HotForex, which had already started the finals with 20 points due to the team’s place in the group stage, made 26 kills, one BOOYAH!, and secured the first place in the scoreboard with a total of 122 points. In second place came Pain Gaming, who earned the most points of the day, going from zero points on the initial scoreboard to 116 points after two BOOYAH!s and 25 kills.

Team Liquid are now in third place after earning 111 points this Saturday with no BOOYAH!. There are high expectations set for the Liquid roster, which was created in the beginning of the year and won the first season of the LBFF in March.

In fourth place now are Flamengo B4, who were the leaders of the competition for many weeks and started the finals with 15 points. The team has a total of 108 points, with no BOOYAH! in this first day of matches.

One team worth watching is SS E-Sports, who landed the highest number of kills of the day and the player with the highest number of individual kills until now. The team also scored the last BOOYAH! of the day and is now in sixth place with 106 points.

The winner will be decided tomorrow on the last day of finals. The four best teams in the leaderboard will earn a spot in the Americas finals event of the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) 2020, which starts in November. The following six teams will compete in the play-ins.

Here is the scoreboard for the first day of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2020 finals: