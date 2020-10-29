How to watch the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2020 finals

The Brazilian Free Fire League 2020 finals will happen this weekend on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. This is the third season of the LBFF, Liga Brasileira de Free Fire, that announced a prize pool of $17,000. A total of 12 teams will compete for the title and four spots in the Americas event of the Free Fire Continental Series, which starts in November.

Related: Kalahari map removed from Free Fire’s ranked mode

Format

The finals will happen in two days, with six matches per day. The matches will be set on the maps Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. The twelve teams will start the finals with different scores from zero to 20 points, depending on their final place in the group stage. Santos HotForex lead the scoreboard with 20 points and are followed by Black Dragons and Flamengo B4 in second and third place, respectively.

Stream

The tournament will happen online on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 starting at 11am CT. The LBFF will be streamed live on Free Fire Brazil’s YouTube channel, on the Booyah platform, and on the SporTV channels in Brazil.

Teams

The twelve best teams in the group stage will compete in the finals. Here is the initial finals scoreboard with the points each team earned from their places in the group stage.

Santos HotForex 20 points Black Dragons 17 points Flamengo B4 15 points SS E-Sports 13 points Red Kalunga 12 points Cruzeiro 10 points God E-Sports 6 points Corinthians 4 points Team Liquid 3 points FURIA 2 points Vivo Keyd 1 point Pain Gaming 0 points

The four best teams in the LBFF finals will earn a spot in the Americas finals event of the Free Fire Continental Series. The following six teams will compete in the play-ins of the FFCS, starting on Nov. 21. The FFCS is a regional international online event that was announced as the substitute of the Free Fire World Series. The event was supposed to happen in November in Brazil but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.