Garena reveals esports plans for Brazilian Free Fire scene in 2020

After a tremendous 2019, Garena has revealed its 2020 esports plans for Free Fire in Brazil. Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF), or the Brazilian Free Fire League, will replace the Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) in 2020.

The LBFF will be divided into three divisions (A, B, and C) and will take place in three seasons around the year, ensuring year-long esports events in the country. Several stages of the LBFF will be played at Studio One, inside the Estúdio Quanta complex in São Paulo, which has been called the new Free Fire home in Brazil.

Image via Garena

Season One

The first season, which will kick off on Feb. 1, won’t be having Serie B as this will be introduced in the second stage based on the results of the previous season.

Serie A is the highest level in the league. It will consist of the 12 best Free Fire teams from the country, which include Corinthians, LOUD, Team Liquid, Black Dragons, RED Canids, FURIA, INTZ, Prodigy, SKS, B4, paiN Gaming, and Vivo Keyd.

The lowest division is Serie C, which will have hundreds of teams from all over Brazil. This division will serve as a place for new teams and players to emerge in the competitive circuit. The teams participating in this division will have to make their way through numerous qualifiers. The top eight teams from here will directly make their way to Serie A.

The ninth to 42nd team of Serie C will qualify for Serie B. Here, they will be joined by the bottom two teams of Serie A, who will be automatically relegated.

By the end of Season one, Serie A will consist of 18 teams while there will be 36 teams in Serie B.

Season Two

As the first season serves as the base for the building of the LBFF, the following seasons will have a slightly different format.

At the end of this season, the bottom two teams from Serie A will move down to Serie B. The top 12 teams from Serie A, on the other hand, will move on the finals which will be held as a separate event.

The top two teams from Serie B will directly move on to Serie A. Also, the 13th to 16th place teams from Serie A will make their way to an Access Group. This Group will also have the bottom two teams from Serie A finals along with the 3rd to 8th teams of Serie B.

Hence, the Access Group will have 12 teams- six from Serie A and another six from Serie B. The top six teams from this group will qualify for Serie A while the bottom six will continue in Serie B.

At the end of the season, the bottom 12 teams of Serie B will be replaced by the top 12 teams from Serie C.

The Season Two format is likely to continue in Season Three.