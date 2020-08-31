Flamengo B4 dominate week 2 of Brazilian Free Fire League

The team is now at the top of the rankings table.

Week two for the third season of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF), also called the Brazilian Free Fire League series A, was dominated by Flamengo B4. The team accumulated 303 points in just two days which propelled them to the top of the rankings table.

Flamengo played aggressively in week two and got the BOOYAH! on three occasions. While the team fared well on the first day, they were absolutely unstoppable on day two. They got 179 points along with 47 kills in the six matches they played today. They are now at the top of the rankings table with 358 points, 21 ahead of second-placed Furia.

SS Esports, who were leading after the first week fell down the rankings table. They could only manage 71 points in the six matches that they played. They are now in seventh place.

Here are the overall standings of the LBFF series B after the second week. While groups A and B have played 18 matches thus far, group C has only played 12.

Teams Points Matches played Group Flamengo B4 358 18 B Furia 337 18 A Team Liquid 326 18 B Black Dragons 326 18 A Santos Hotforex 303 18 A SS Esports 301 18 A LOUD 283 18 B paiN Gaming 282 18 B GOD 253 18 A Fear 212 18 B Cruzeiro 203 12 C Red Kalunga 196 12 C Corinthians FF 192 12 C Vivo Keyd 182 12 C Los Grandes 180 18 A Kabum 178 18 B INTZ 146 12 C New X 88 12 C

The ongoing regular season will happen for another seven weeks until Oct. 10. The top 12 teams from here will qualify for the finals.

The LBFF will return on Sept. 5 for its third week. Players can catch the action on the official Free Fire Brazil BOOYAH! and YouTube channel from 11am CT onwards.