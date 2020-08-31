Flamengo B4 dominate week 2 of Brazilian Free Fire League

The team is now at the top of the rankings table.

Image via Garena

Week two for the third season of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF), also called the Brazilian Free Fire League series A, was dominated by Flamengo B4. The team accumulated 303 points in just two days which propelled them to the top of the rankings table. 

Flamengo played aggressively in week two and got the BOOYAH! on three occasions. While the team fared well on the first day, they were absolutely unstoppable on day two. They got 179 points along with 47 kills in the six matches they played today. They are now at the top of the rankings table with 358 points, 21 ahead of second-placed Furia. 

SS Esports, who were leading after the first week fell down the rankings table. They could only manage 71 points in the six matches that they played. They are now in seventh place. 

Here are the overall standings of the LBFF series B after the second week. While groups A and B have played 18 matches thus far, group C has only played 12.  

TeamsPointsMatches playedGroup
Flamengo B435818B
Furia33718A
Team Liquid32618B
Black Dragons32618A
Santos Hotforex30318A
SS Esports30118A
LOUD28318B
paiN Gaming28218B
GOD25318A
Fear21218B
Cruzeiro20312C
Red Kalunga19612C
Corinthians FF19212C
Vivo Keyd18212C
Los Grandes18018A
Kabum17818B
INTZ14612C
New X8812C

The ongoing regular season will happen for another seven weeks until Oct. 10. The top 12 teams from here will qualify for the finals. 

The LBFF will return on Sept. 5 for its third week. Players can catch the action on the official Free Fire Brazil BOOYAH! and YouTube channel from 11am CT onwards. 