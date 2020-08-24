SS Esports lead after first week of Liga Brasileira de Free Fire season 3

The team got three wins in the 12 matches they played.

SS Esports are leading the rankings table after the first week of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) or the Brazilian Free Fire League. The Group A team has played 12 matches so far, while Groups B and C have played only six.

Fans got to witness 12 matches per day over the weekend. Four of these were on Purgatory, four on Bermuda, and four were played on the new Kalahari map.

SS Esports put up an impressive performance in the first week to get three first-place finishes. The defending champions, Team Liquid, continued to dominate as they picked up two “BOOYAH!” on the first day. They are comparatively down in the rankings table because the team has played only six matches so far.

Here are the overall rankings of the LBFF series A after the first week:

Teams Points Matches played Group SS Esports 230 12 A Black Dragons 221 12 A Furia 208 12 A Santos 185 12 A God 182 12 A Los Grandes 149 12 A paiN Gaming 124 6 B Cruzeiro 118 6 C Team Liquid 111 6 B Red Kalunga 103 6 C LOUD 100 6 B Fear 89 6 B Corinthians 86 6 C INTZ 63 6 C Flamonego B4 55 6 B Vivo Keyd 50 6 C Kabum 50 6 B New X 40 6 C

The regular season will go on for nine weeks until Oct. 10 with the 12 best teams making it to the finals of the league. Top teams from the finals will make it to the Free Fire Continental Series 2020.

The LBFF will now resume for its second week on Aug. 29 at 11am CT. Fans can tune-in to the competition on the official Free Fire Brazil BOOYAH! and YouTube channel.