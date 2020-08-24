SS Esports lead after first week of Liga Brasileira de Free Fire season 3

The team got three wins in the 12 matches they played.

Image via Garena

SS Esports are leading the rankings table after the first week of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) or the Brazilian Free Fire League. The Group A team has played 12 matches so far, while Groups B and C have played only six.

Fans got to witness 12 matches per day over the weekend. Four of these were on Purgatory, four on Bermuda, and four were played on the new Kalahari map. 

Related: How to watch season 3 of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire – Series A

SS Esports put up an impressive performance in the first week to get three first-place finishes. The defending champions, Team Liquid, continued to dominate as they picked up two “BOOYAH!” on the first day. They are comparatively down in the rankings table because the team has played only six matches so far. 

Here are the overall rankings of the LBFF series A after the first week: 

TeamsPointsMatches playedGroup
SS Esports23012A
Black Dragons22112A
Furia20812A
Santos18512A
God18212A
Los Grandes14912A
paiN Gaming1246B
Cruzeiro1186C
Team Liquid1116B
Red Kalunga1036C
LOUD1006B
Fear896B
Corinthians866C
INTZ636C
Flamonego B4556B
Vivo Keyd506C
Kabum506B
New X406C

The regular season will go on for nine weeks until Oct. 10 with the 12 best teams making it to the finals of the league. Top teams from the finals will make it to the Free Fire Continental Series 2020.

The LBFF will now resume for its second week on Aug. 29 at 11am CT. Fans can tune-in to the competition on the official Free Fire Brazil BOOYAH! and YouTube channel