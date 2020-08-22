The third season for series A of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) or the Brazilian Free Fire League will begin on Aug. 22. Twenty-four teams from across the country will be battling for a share of the prize pool and slots to the Free Fire Continental Series 2020.
Team Liquid are the defending champions of the LBFF after placing first in the initial season back in April. The second season of the league had to be canceled, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is everything you need to know about season three of the LBFF.
Format
- The league has been divided into two: the regular phase and the finals.
- The regular phase will go on for nine weeks from Aug. 22 to Oct. 10. Six matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday of each week.
- The 24 teams have been divided into three groups of six teams each for the regular phase. Two groups will compete at a time.
- This season, Kalahari has also been added to the LBFF. It will be played in rotation along with Bermuda and Purgatory.
- After the regular phase, the top 12 teams will advance to the finals on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The teams placed between 13th to 15th position will compete in the Promotion Series against opponents from Series B to stay in Series A. The bottom two teams will be relegated to Series B.
Teams
Group A
- Black Dragons
- Furia Esports
- Los Grandes
- GOD Esports
- Santos HotForex
- SS Esports
Group B
- Fear
- Flamengo B4
- LOUD
- Kaboom!
- paiN Gaming
- Team Liquid
Group C
- Corinthians Free Fire
- Esports Cruise
- INTZ
- New X
- Red Canids Kalunga
- Vivo Keyd
Points Distribution
Here is how points will be handed out in each match of the LBFF. Each kill will grant two points.
- First place: 20 points
- Second place: 17 points
- Third place: 15 points
- Fourth place: 13 points
- Fifth place: 12 points
- Sixth place: 10 points
- Seventh place: six points
- Eighth place: four points
- Ninth place: three points
- 10th place: two points
- 11th place: one point
- 12th place: zero points
Stream
All matches will be live-streamed on the official Free Fire Brazil BOOYAH! and YouTube channel. Matches will begin at 11am CT.
The detailed schedule for the entire LBFF can be read here.