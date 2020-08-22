The third season for series A of the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) or the Brazilian Free Fire League will begin on Aug. 22. Twenty-four teams from across the country will be battling for a share of the prize pool and slots to the Free Fire Continental Series 2020.

Team Liquid are the defending champions of the LBFF after placing first in the initial season back in April. The second season of the league had to be canceled, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is everything you need to know about season three of the LBFF.

Format

The league has been divided into two: the regular phase and the finals.

The regular phase will go on for nine weeks from Aug. 22 to Oct. 10. Six matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday of each week.

The 24 teams have been divided into three groups of six teams each for the regular phase. Two groups will compete at a time.

This season, Kalahari has also been added to the LBFF. It will be played in rotation along with Bermuda and Purgatory.

After the regular phase, the top 12 teams will advance to the finals on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The teams placed between 13th to 15th position will compete in the Promotion Series against opponents from Series B to stay in Series A. The bottom two teams will be relegated to Series B.

Teams

Group A

Black Dragons

Furia Esports

Los Grandes

GOD Esports

Santos HotForex

SS Esports

Group B

Fear

Flamengo B4

LOUD

Kaboom!

paiN Gaming

Team Liquid

Group C

Corinthians Free Fire

Esports Cruise

INTZ

New X

Red Canids Kalunga

Vivo Keyd

Points Distribution

Here is how points will be handed out in each match of the LBFF. Each kill will grant two points.

First place: 20 points

Second place: 17 points

Third place: 15 points

Fourth place: 13 points

Fifth place: 12 points

Sixth place: 10 points

Seventh place: six points

Eighth place: four points

Ninth place: three points

10th place: two points

11th place: one point

12th place: zero points

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed on the official Free Fire Brazil BOOYAH! and YouTube channel. Matches will begin at 11am CT.

The detailed schedule for the entire LBFF can be read here.