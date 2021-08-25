How to watch the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 6

The tournament starts on Aug. 28 and the grand final will happen on Oct. 30.

The sixth edition of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) will start on Aug. 28. With a prize pool of approximately $142,000, the competition will gather the 18 first-division teams into three groups. The grand final will happen on a special stage with the 12 best teams of the competition on Oct. 30.

Format

The first six weeks of the tournament will happen every Saturday and Sunday starting at 11am CT. The last three rounds will also have matches on Mondays at 5pm CT.

The 12 teams who qualify for the finals will receive points according to their place on the play-in stage scoreboard.

The LBFF 6 is also be the debut of FF Squad, a Free Fire fantasy game made for the first division of the Brazilian League.

Stream

The LBFF 6 will be streamed live 11am CT on the weekend and at 5pm CT on Mondays on Free Fire Brazil’s official YouTube channel, Facebook and BOOYAH!, Garena’s streaming platform.

Teams

Three new teams will debut on the LBFF this season: BONDE, TSM FTX and XISDE.

Group A

BONDE

Vivo Keyd

Corinthians FF

Team Coda Solid

Nitroxx Top 10

TSM FTX

Group B

AMAZONCRIPZ

Fluxo

Los Grandes

Netshoes Miners

SS E-Sports

XISDE

Group C

B4

FURIA

LOUD

Real E-Sports

TROPA



You can check out the whole tournament’s schedule on the official website.